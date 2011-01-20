Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.



Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.