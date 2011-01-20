« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24960 on: Today at 03:31:31 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:36:23 am
Why would you be happy to lose one of our most influential players since Jurgen has been here?
If Fabinho is keen to throw away his chance of real football competition for the money then he is not the type of player we need right now. 40mil+ in the bank means we can rebuild with someone who may be better suited for our new system going forward, hungrier and closer to their physical prime.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24961 on: Today at 03:38:48 am
The world's foremost LFC forum, and the best you all can do on a Saturday night is geometry puns?, Euclid all be doing much better than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24962 on: Today at 04:51:45 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:38:48 am
The world's foremost LFC forum, and the best you all can do on a Saturday night is geometry puns?, Euclid all be doing much better than that.
Why are you being so obtuse?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24963 on: Today at 04:53:42 am
I think we will get Lavia  and Kone/Thuram, I also believe we will get Colwill and thats us till winter. Lavia and kone switching and Baj will be the 7th man who can cover all.

                          Lavia / Kone

Szobo/Elliot /Thiago         Mac/Jones /Thiago

Baj - cover for all spots

or   

                          Lavia /Thuram/Baj

Szobo/Thuram/Elliot                Mac/Jones/Thuram

Thiago if he stays as cover for all

in all fairness while this grp is very  young they can all play multi roles, though I am not sure elliot is a midfielder in all honesty

Mac said he likes playing the six so maybe

                                 Mac
Szobo                                            Thuram

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24964 on: Today at 05:11:05 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:36:23 am
Why would you be happy to lose one of our most influential players since Jurgen has been here?
Think is purely comes down to the fact that every player has their price. Just as players are having their heads turned by insane wages, big transfer fees on declining players make us think that this will help finance the next generation.

It'll be a blow to lose any more of our players but the fact that both Fab and Hendo are even contemplating these moves (from a pressional standpoint) means that their motivation to get back to the top is waning. They may well be aware of their physical decline and want to jump before being pushed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24965 on: Today at 05:14:31 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:38:48 am
The world's foremost LFC forum, and the best you all can do on a Saturday night is geometry puns?, Euclid all be doing much better than that.

It's a natural reflex reaction. Some posters on here have an acute case of being obtuse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24966 on: Today at 05:41:19 am
Is there a chance Henderson stays? Its possible. There is no way the club were actively looking to sell him so it is no surprise they want the Saudi club to buy Henderson out of his contract.

There are three options;
1. The Saudi go to the invest group and ask for more money to make the deal happen
2. Henderson buys out his own contract
3. Liverpool lowers its demands for a large fee

Are Liverpool happy to keep a player that wants out? Is Henderson happy to stay when he has indicated he wants out. How seriously does the Arab club want Henderson. Whatever happens it needs to happen quickly because this is a distraction in our most crucial preseason for years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24967 on: Today at 05:46:56 am
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.

Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24968 on: Today at 05:48:18 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:44:28 am
All this talk of a box midfield is tedious. We all know Klopp likes a lopsided formation. It'll be a parallelogram, obviously.

It all depends on your perspective...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24969 on: Today at 05:50:21 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:54:09 am
Good call. We do like to pass outside of the opposition's shape.

Pickford likes passing outside the opposition's shape. For some odd reason, all the opposition players are within the confines of the pitch, so Pickford thinks outside the box and evades them all with his passes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24970 on: Today at 05:54:33 am
Schmadtke is definitely going to be earning his salary. We could have a scenario in which 4-5 midfielders will have ended up coming through the door by the end of the window, plus a CB
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24971 on: Today at 06:01:32 am
Thuram is an immense talent - I'd love to see him in a red shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24972 on: Today at 06:02:25 am
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:01:32 am
Thuram is an immense talent - I'd love to see him in a red shirt.

You'd like to see how he shapes up in a Liverpool shirt?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24973 on: Today at 06:08:03 am
Transfer stuff doesnt normally happen on a Sunday?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24974 on: Today at 06:14:18 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:08:03 am
Transfer stuff doesnt normally happen on a Sunday?
Well technically the weekend over in Saudi Arabia since that friday and saturday there it seems like.
Maybe more clearer news happens on a sunday
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24975 on: Today at 06:28:31 am
Quote from: markiv on Today at 05:46:56 am
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.

Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.

I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24976 on: Today at 06:30:32 am
Quote from: markiv on Today at 05:46:56 am
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.

Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.

Left back/center half is key when Trent and Konate get man marked, needs someone who can break lines with passes or runs. Robbo is too left footed here, he will pretty much always just punt it down the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24977 on: Today at 06:31:10 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:28:31 am
I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever

Im not across all the numbers, but Gerrard didnt make an awful amount of tackles when he played that deeper role in 13/14 did he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24978 on: Today at 06:53:01 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:28:31 am
I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever

Given he makes 3.35 per 90 and is in the 96th percentile for tackling numbers, you can't have been paying much attention.

https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara

Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:31:10 am
Im not across all the numbers, but Gerrard didnt make an awful amount of tackles when he played that deeper role in 13/14 did he?

I'm not arguing for Thiago to play as our 6 but trying to argue that he shouldn't because he doesn't tackle is so incredibly wrong that the post barely merits a rebuttal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24979 on: Today at 07:06:24 am
I definitely think Mac can be an option for the 6 in some games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24980 on: Today at 07:14:19 am
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24981 on: Today at 07:21:13 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:14:19 am
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.

I'm not sure that's really true. GK, defence and midfield is brilliant but nowhere near enough quality in attack. Especially given Torres was injured a decent amount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24982 on: Today at 07:22:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:06:24 am
I definitely think Mac can be an option for the 6 in some games.

Yep I think Thiago and Jones also, its basically a double pivot not a no.6.

They key being you have a center back on the left side who would be the player to contend aerially and your pivot picks up the 2nd ball.

Not that we dont need more midfielders clearly but the profile isnt to replace Fabinho like for like for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24983 on: Today at 07:28:39 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:22:03 am
Yep I think Thiago and Jones also, its basically a double pivot not a no.6.

They key being you have a center back on the left side who would be the player to contend aerially and your pivot picks up the 2nd ball.

Not that we dont need more midfielders clearly but the profile isnt to replace Fabinho like for like for me.

I agree. We can target a different profile to Fabinho especially if were about to implement a new system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24984 on: Today at 07:43:04 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:39 am
I agree. We can target a different profile to Fabinho especially if were about to implement a new system.

thats was being discussed earlier in the thread i think. but before the hendo/fab interest.

now that fab rumours are pretty much concrete i do think that there was some thought put in regarding the kone and thuram transfers. think moving forward, we are ditching the specialist no 6 and moving towards a mobile midfield with more complete skillset. not sure how its going to turn out though.

both might just cost less than 60m which our skint owners would love to hear :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24985 on: Today at 07:52:52 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:21:13 am
I'm not sure that's really true. GK, defence and midfield is brilliant but nowhere near enough quality in attack. Especially given Torres was injured a decent amount.

Robbie Keane being a bag of shite didn't help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24986 on: Today at 07:58:16 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:43:04 am
thats was being discussed earlier in the thread i think. but before the hendo/fab interest.

now that fab rumours are pretty much concrete i do think that there was some thought put in regarding the kone and thuram transfers. think moving forward, we are ditching the specialist no 6 and moving towards a mobile midfield with more complete skillset. not sure how its going to turn out though.

both might just cost less than 60m which our skint owners would love to hear :P

Its difficult to know who were going to sign. With Fabinho gone we could go in a number of different directions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24987 on: Today at 07:59:48 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:14:19 am
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.

Clearly not, considering chelsea and united had better squads

WE were relying on some average footballers, nabil el zhar played 15 PL games that season! considering that is more games than he played for his country Morocco in his career, that shows you desperate things got, if the morocco team managers thought he wasn't good enough for them, most premier league teams managers would have felt the same

Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:11:05 am
Think is purely comes down to the fact that every player has their price. Just as players are having their heads turned by insane wages, big transfer fees on declining players make us think that this will help finance the next generation.

Good point, many of the people (rightfully) slamming hendo morally, then are eager for the club to bank the cash.  They expect hendo to do the right thing morally, but not the club
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24988 on: Today at 08:17:40 am
Liverpool suffered for not strengthening the squad in January 2009. It's a trick repeated in various Januarys since and under two separate ownerships!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24989 on: Today at 08:25:35 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:09:37 am
Im sure people were saying the same thing about Gerrard after flirting with Chelsea. If the Henderson deal falls through he will definitely still play. But Id be tempted to take the captaincy. But again, Gerrard kept his captaincy.

Gerrard was courted by arguably the best team in the world at the time, for guaranteed trophies. He was a world class player and local lad who remembered what that meant to play for us and turned them down.

If media reports are correct, Henderson has tried to chase the money and go against all of what we thought were his principles. It's a deeply divisive move on more important issues than football.

They're not the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24990 on: Today at 08:29:28 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare

Hes a beast isnt he? Wonder how hed translate to the Premiership..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24991 on: Today at 08:30:17 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:28:31 am
I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever

He throws himself about each game. You are talking about VVD. He also wins a lot of headers for his height. At this point, hes the only guy that can comfortably slot in for number 6 and do most things Fabinho can up to a point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24992 on: Today at 08:32:31 am
How is every thread I'm opening at the moment full of comments about Gerrard being an underachiever? For fucks sake ;D

Without him we'd have been finishing 10th every year between 2002 and 2010. Somehow not winning the league is now his fault, not the paper thin squads, not the way we got massively outspent by Chelsea and United, not the mountains of shite that we wasted what little money we did have on, not the likes of Alonso, Mascherano, Suarez who left at moments where we could've kicked on, not Hicks and Gillette, not Benitez, Hodgson or Rodgers. Nope, the guy who was our best player for a decade, he was the underachiever. Get a fucking grip.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24993 on: Today at 08:34:54 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:29:28 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare

Hes a beast isnt he? Wonder how hed translate to the Premiership..

Looks impressive on YouTube. I would say everyone looks good on YouTube but some players look shit. How is it possible to look shit when you can literally edit out all the shit bits?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24994 on: Today at 08:36:07 am
Well you all must have got a lot off your chest over the last few days and had a good nights kip because this thread only increased by 2 pages over-nights, it's usually 10-15 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24995 on: Today at 08:42:15 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:34:54 am
Looks impressive on YouTube. I would say everyone looks good on YouTube but some players look shit. How is it possible to look shit when you can literally edit out all the shit bits?

You cant polish a turd!

Im all in on Sangare hes a fucking unit, dominant in the air and so much fbref green he must be elite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24996 on: Today at 08:44:08 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:36:07 am
Well you all must have got a lot off your chest over the last few days and had a good nights kip because this thread only increased by 2 pages over-nights, it's usually 10-15 :)

Looks at the Liverpool transfer thread
Oh wow! The transfer thread has grown 20 pages since I went to bed someone has signed or been sold for sure!

1-5 pages in
Okay, some stuff about ex players and shape puns

6-10 pages in
I see, more shape puns and midfielder comparisons

11-15 pages in
What the fuck is this shit?! Is there any new news at all?!

16-20 pages in
No, I guess not
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24997 on: Today at 08:44:30 am
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:26:39 am
Lose Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox and Milner, gain McAllister, Szoboszlai, Thuram and Lavia

Shit window, truth be told.

Did you watch us last season? A midfield not fit for purpose (injuries, fitness, time catching up with players) basically wrecked the season from the first half of the first game at Fulham. And some of the signs were there at the back end of the previous season.

Downside is it's too much change in one window but that's a consequence of the previous inertia and complacency.

Other downside is the defence needs to start a rebuild now but we're having to fully concentrate on midfield which should have already been done in the previous couple of seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24998 on: Today at 08:45:40 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:42:15 am
You cant polish a turd!

Im all in on Sangare hes a fucking unit, dominant in the air and so much fbref green he must be elite.
FYI FBref compares non top 5 leagues to non top 5 leagues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24999 on: Today at 08:47:13 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:22:15 am
yep that's him - Pythagoras Dodecahedron.  terrific at angled passes.

The sum of his square passes equal his angled passes as well.
