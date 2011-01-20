« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 820029 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 03:31:31 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:36:23 am
Why would you be happy to lose one of our most influential players since Jurgen has been here?
If Fabinho is keen to throw away his chance of real football competition for the money then he is not the type of player we need right now. 40mil+ in the bank means we can rebuild with someone who may be better suited for our new system going forward, hungrier and closer to their physical prime.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 03:38:48 am »
The world's foremost LFC forum, and the best you all can do on a Saturday night is geometry puns?, Euclid all be doing much better than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24962 on: Today at 04:51:45 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:38:48 am
The world's foremost LFC forum, and the best you all can do on a Saturday night is geometry puns?, Euclid all be doing much better than that.
Why are you being so obtuse?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24963 on: Today at 04:53:42 am »
I think we will get Lavia  and Kone/Thuram, I also believe we will get Colwill and thats us till winter. Lavia and kone switching and Baj will be the 7th man who can cover all.

                          Lavia / Kone

Szobo/Elliot /Thiago         Mac/Jones /Thiago

Baj - cover for all spots

or   

                          Lavia /Thuram/Baj

Szobo/Thuram/Elliot                Mac/Jones/Thuram

Thiago if he stays as cover for all

in all fairness while this grp is very  young they can all play multi roles, though I am not sure elliot is a midfielder in all honesty

Mac said he likes playing the six so maybe

                                 Mac
Szobo                                            Thuram

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24964 on: Today at 05:11:05 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:36:23 am
Why would you be happy to lose one of our most influential players since Jurgen has been here?
Think is purely comes down to the fact that every player has their price. Just as players are having their heads turned by insane wages, big transfer fees on declining players make us think that this will help finance the next generation.

It'll be a blow to lose any more of our players but the fact that both Fab and Hendo are even contemplating these moves (from a pressional standpoint) means that their motivation to get back to the top is waning. They may well be aware of their physical decline and want to jump before being pushed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24965 on: Today at 05:14:31 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:38:48 am
The world's foremost LFC forum, and the best you all can do on a Saturday night is geometry puns?, Euclid all be doing much better than that.

It's a natural reflex reaction. Some posters on here have an acute case of being obtuse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24966 on: Today at 05:41:19 am »
Is there a chance Henderson stays? Its possible. There is no way the club were actively looking to sell him so it is no surprise they want the Saudi club to buy Henderson out of his contract.

There are three options;
1. The Saudi go to the invest group and ask for more money to make the deal happen
2. Henderson buys out his own contract
3. Liverpool lowers its demands for a large fee

Are Liverpool happy to keep a player that wants out? Is Henderson happy to stay when he has indicated he wants out. How seriously does the Arab club want Henderson. Whatever happens it needs to happen quickly because this is a distraction in our most crucial preseason for years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24967 on: Today at 05:46:56 am »
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.

Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24968 on: Today at 05:48:18 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:44:28 am
All this talk of a box midfield is tedious. We all know Klopp likes a lopsided formation. It'll be a parallelogram, obviously.

It all depends on your perspective...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24969 on: Today at 05:50:21 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:54:09 am
Good call. We do like to pass outside of the opposition's shape.

Pickford likes passing outside the opposition's shape. For some odd reason, all the opposition players are within the confines of the pitch, so Pickford thinks outside the box and evades them all with his passes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24970 on: Today at 05:54:33 am »
Schmadtke is definitely going to be earning his salary. We could have a scenario in which 4-5 midfielders will have ended up coming through the door by the end of the window, plus a CB
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24971 on: Today at 06:01:32 am »
Thuram is an immense talent - I'd love to see him in a red shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24972 on: Today at 06:02:25 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:01:32 am
Thuram is an immense talent - I'd love to see him in a red shirt.

You'd like to see how he shapes up in a Liverpool shirt?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24973 on: Today at 06:08:03 am »
Transfer stuff doesnt normally happen on a Sunday?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24974 on: Today at 06:14:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:08:03 am
Transfer stuff doesnt normally happen on a Sunday?
Well technically the weekend over in Saudi Arabia since that friday and saturday there it seems like.
Maybe more clearer news happens on a sunday
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24975 on: Today at 06:28:31 am »
Quote from: markiv on Today at 05:46:56 am
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.

Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.

I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24976 on: Today at 06:30:32 am »
Quote from: markiv on Today at 05:46:56 am
Thiago will be the first midfielder on the teamsheet next season, when fit. I actually think Klopp will probably start with him as the DM in the first few games. I can see us starting the season with Thiago, Jones and AMA. Thiago still has a lot to offer and could really work well as a deep lying playmaker.

Trent in his new role has been exceptional but teams will learn to mark him out. This happened in the Villa game at home towards the end of the season - Trent was not allowed any space and time on the ball and our tempo and rhythm was completely off in that game. Having Thiago as the DM gives us another deep lying playmaker to ensure that everything doesn't go through Trent and make us a little more harder to play against. This will also give some of the newer midfielders (Szobo, new DM, etc) more time to settle.

Left back/center half is key when Trent and Konate get man marked, needs someone who can break lines with passes or runs. Robbo is too left footed here, he will pretty much always just punt it down the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24977 on: Today at 06:31:10 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:28:31 am
I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever

Im not across all the numbers, but Gerrard didnt make an awful amount of tackles when he played that deeper role in 13/14 did he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24978 on: Today at 06:53:01 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:28:31 am
I reckon Ive seen Thiago make about 4 good tackles ever

Given he makes 3.35 per 90 and is in the 96th percentile for tackling numbers, you can't have been paying much attention.

https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara

Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:31:10 am
Im not across all the numbers, but Gerrard didnt make an awful amount of tackles when he played that deeper role in 13/14 did he?

I'm not arguing for Thiago to play as our 6 but trying to argue that he shouldn't because he doesn't tackle is so incredibly wrong that the post barely merits a rebuttal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24979 on: Today at 07:06:24 am »
I definitely think Mac can be an option for the 6 in some games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24980 on: Today at 07:14:19 am »
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24981 on: Today at 07:21:13 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:14:19 am
Liverpools 08/09 squad was a good one. Maybe we had some weaknesses in having Ngog on the bench in attack, but overall its a squad that should have won the league.

I'm not sure that's really true. GK, defence and midfield is brilliant but nowhere near enough quality in attack. Especially given Torres was injured a decent amount.
