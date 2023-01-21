Holy fuck, I long for the days when we were all sniping at each other about Saudi Arabia.



Some on here are over the moon that we are getting rid of players who have played a huge part in us winning a few trophies over the past few seasons. The Saudis are good for one thing, according to some, as long as they take Hendo and Fab. I'm not going to judge Fab and Hendo on last season like a lot on here are, some forget what they did the season before and what they must have put their bodies through to challenge for every competition that was put in front of them, but hey ho, they are old and useless, get rid because back in the 70's and 80's players were done as soon as they hit 30+Lavia looks like the media's favourite, so we will probably sign someone else, fuck knows who?!