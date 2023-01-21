« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Samie

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24920 on: Today at 01:05:32 am
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too. Kone deal? Henderson sale?  :D

A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24921 on: Today at 01:06:22 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:45:59 am
I was told there wouldn't be maths.

 ;D



classycarra

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24922 on: Today at 01:06:37 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:02:25 am
Holy fuck, I long for the days when we were all sniping at each other about Saudi Arabia.
can we stick to the football geometry


but seriously, preach!
Samie

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24923 on: Today at 01:07:59 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:50:04 am
Been a long time since I went through Math, but isn't a diamond a type of rhombus?

Basic Geometry told  me it wasn't mate. Although early 00's education in England left a lot to be desired.
A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24924 on: Today at 01:08:02 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:02:25 am
Holy fuck, I long for the days when we were all sniping at each other about Saudi Arabia.

 ;D ;D



Lubeh

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24925 on: Today at 01:13:01 am
A rhombus has four equal length sides , a diamond can have two side different to the other two
Ycuzz

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24926 on: Today at 01:16:00 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.

He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.

He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch ;D ;D ;D ;D

I'm late to the party, (on holiday, catching up on in this thread from time to time), but as I said at the time. Football was robbed of a world class midfielder with that injury.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24927 on: Today at 01:20:15 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:04:59 am
wash your mouth out.

Or it will be chopped off?
Logged

RedG13

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24928 on: Today at 01:22:09 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
Adding as many ........ as you want doesn't make you more intelligent.

The bit you are completely missing is that swapping from a 4-3-3 to a 3-2-2-3 needs one key thing someone to play as the 6 when you transition between the positions.

You keep chatting shit about playing as a double pivot when that double pivot disappears the moment the inverted fullback becomes a normal full back.

Guardiola is the main proponent of the inverted fullback and always pairs that with a natural six.
It just two different roles in defending and build up.
Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24929 on: Today at 01:24:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:32 am
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too. Kone deal? Henderson sale?  :D


I fucking hope so. (Kone)

Fuck knows how, but around aboot just over a year ago i came across a link/vid for Kone and i juist started watching youtube vids of him. Then a couple of matches on illegal links. Read he was a chelsea fan and never thought hed be a player wed be after. Was fucking buzzing when we were linked and ill be honest ill be gutted if we dont sign him now





Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24930 on: Today at 01:24:58 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:22:09 am
It just two different roles in defending and build up.


It isn't just two roles games are won and lost and how you react during the transitions.

We went from unbeatable to porous because we couldn't defend the transitions.





PoetryInMotion

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24931 on: Today at 01:32:48 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:07:59 am
Basic Geometry told  me it wasn't mate. Although early 00's education in England left a lot to be desired.

Let me wiki

"The rhombus is often called a "diamond", after the diamonds suit in playing cards which resembles the projection of an octahedral diamond, or a lozenge, though the former sometimes refers specifically to a rhombus with a 60° angle (which some authors call a calisson after the French sweet[1]  also see Polyiamond), and the latter sometimes refers specifically to a rhombus with a 45° angle."

As I understand, a diamond is a rhombus, but rhombus need not imply a diamond.
Lubeh

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24932 on: Today at 01:35:22 am
Kone is  a cracking player really feel we will regret not getting him if we dont get him now , I think the same for Thuram also though.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24933 on: Today at 01:41:22 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:24:58 am
It isn't just two roles games are won and lost and how you react during the transitions.

We went from unbeatable to porous because we couldn't defend the transitions.
Yea and changing build up set up helped too.
Kop Kings

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24934 on: Today at 01:57:23 am
Is no one worried about Kone's two knee injuries at 21? Do they have potentially long-term consequences?
A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24935 on: Today at 02:05:55 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:32:48 am
Let me wiki

"The rhombus is often called a "diamond", after the diamonds suit in playing cards which resembles the projection of an octahedral diamond, or a lozenge, though the former sometimes refers specifically to a rhombus with a 60° angle (which some authors call a calisson after the French sweet[1]  also see Polyiamond), and the latter sometimes refers specifically to a rhombus with a 45° angle."

As I understand, a diamond is a rhombus, but rhombus need not imply a diamond.

 :thumbup



Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24936 on: Today at 02:09:28 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:41:22 am
Yea and changing build up set up helped too.

Changing the build-up only improves your inability to lose the ball in the initial phase.

Unless you can launch an immediate attack against a retreating defence then the build up phase means very little. As a top team you still end up pushing players on and need to defend against the counterattack.   

Mac pretending an IFB is the same as a double pivot with two sixes is just bollocks.




RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24937 on: Today at 02:19:19 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:09:28 am
Changing the build-up only improves your inability to lose the ball in the initial phase.

Unless you can launch an immediate attack against a retreating defence then the build up phase means very little. As a top team you still end up pushing players on and need to defend against the counterattack.   

Mac pretending an IFB is the same as a double pivot with two sixes is just bollocks.
it kept Trent and Robertson behind the ball more often too to help protect the counter. Basically made sure when attacking was always at least 4 behind the ball, before it felt like was 3 most the time. Gini when he played basically made sure it was always 4 behind the ball too.
Mozology

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24938 on: Today at 02:26:39 am
Lose Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox and Milner, gain McAllister, Szoboszlai, Thuram and Lavia

Shit window, truth be told.
Djozer

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24939 on: Today at 02:28:20 am
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:26:39 am
Lose Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox and Milner, gain McAllister, Szoboszlai, Thuram and Lavia

Shit window, truth be told.
For real? I'd be fairly sound with that. Better than sound actually.
jckliew

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24940 on: Today at 02:32:23 am
And then there was one.................Brazilian. 

One of the greatest Liverpool goalkeeper.



Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24941 on: Today at 02:33:30 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:02:25 am
Holy fuck, I long for the days when we were all sniping at each other about Saudi Arabia.

Some on here are over the moon that we are getting rid of players who have played a huge part in us winning a few trophies over the past few seasons.  The Saudis are good for one thing, according to some, as long as they take Hendo and Fab.  I'm not going to judge Fab and Hendo on last season like a lot on here are, some forget what they did the season before and what they must have put their bodies through to challenge for every competition that was put in front of them, but hey ho, they are old and useless, get rid because back in the 70's and 80's players were done as soon as they hit 30+

Lavia looks like the media's favourite, so we will probably sign someone else, fuck knows who?!


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24942 on: Today at 02:34:08 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:32:23 am
And then there was one.................Brazilian. 

One of the greatest Liverpool goalkeeper.



Let's just hope he doesn't get lonely.


AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24943 on: Today at 02:35:35 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:34:08 am
Let's just hope he doesn't get lonely.

He still has Taffa and Pitaluga here. He'll be fine.
I wouldn't be against us getting Andre Trindade instead of Lavia either.
jckliew

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24944 on: Today at 02:35:43 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:34:08 am
Let's just hope he doesn't get lonely.
Lots of Sud Americans tho'. :) 


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24945 on: Today at 02:36:23 am
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:28:20 am
For real? I'd be fairly sound with that. Better than sound actually.

Why would you be happy to lose one of our most influential players since Jurgen has been here?


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24946 on: Today at 02:37:12 am
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:28:20 am
For real? I'd be fairly sound with that. Better than sound actually.
I'm on the fence with this. For one, I'd have kept one of Hendo and Milner to pass on the legacy and help shape the new lads in the club culture. Then, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are great attacking options, which would make Thuram surplus to requirements, especially when we have Jones. Lavia is not a great Fab replacement either. Caicedo would be a better option, or even Tchouameni, if I could dream. Yeah, should the above happen, it wouldn't be a great window, but I trust the club to do better.


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24947 on: Today at 02:38:03 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:35:35 am
He still has Taffa and Pitaluga here. He'll be fine.
I wouldn't be against us getting Andre Trindade instead of Lavia either.

If Ali leaves we are fucked, let's hope he is happy  ;D


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24948 on: Today at 02:38:54 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:32:23 am
And then there was one.................Brazilian. 

One of the greatest Liverpool goalkeeper.


We are not signing one Brazilian players this window, mate...


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24949 on: Today at 02:40:17 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:35:43 am
Lots of Sud Americans tho'. :)

He's losing a close-knit group though, hopefully he's bezzies with the other South Americans  ;D
Logged
jckliew

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24950 on: Today at 02:40:45 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:38:54 am
We are not signing one Brazilian players this window, mate...
I am missing Bob and Fab already!   :'(


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24951 on: Today at 02:40:51 am
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:26:39 am
Lose Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox and Milner, gain McAllister, Szoboszlai, Thuram and Lavia

Shit window, truth be told.

Not really. Only from a sentimentality perspective. 2 players always injured. One 37. One who is on a massive decline.

Henderson is the only one I'd actually have wanted to stay at the beginning of the summer. And now I'd be ok if he left too.
wemmick

  
  
  
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24952 on: Today at 02:44:28 am »
All this talk of a box midfield is tedious. We all know Klopp likes a lopsided formation. It'll be a parallelogram, obviously.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,652
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24953 on: Today at 02:45:51 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:44:28 am
All this talk of a box midfield is tedious. We all know Klopp likes a lopsided formation. It'll be a parallelogram, obviously.
Alisson and a decagon in front of him.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
