I was told there wouldn't be maths.
Holy fuck, I long for the days when we were all sniping at each other about Saudi Arabia.
Been a long time since I went through Math, but isn't a diamond a type of rhombus?
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible. He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch
wash your mouth out.
Adding as many ........ as you want doesn't make you more intelligent. The bit you are completely missing is that swapping from a 4-3-3 to a 3-2-2-3 needs one key thing someone to play as the 6 when you transition between the positions. You keep chatting shit about playing as a double pivot when that double pivot disappears the moment the inverted fullback becomes a normal full back. Guardiola is the main proponent of the inverted fullback and always pairs that with a natural six.
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too. Kone deal? Henderson sale?
It just two different roles in defending and build up.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Basic Geometry told me it wasn't mate. Although early 00's education in England left a lot to be desired.
It isn't just two roles games are won and lost and how you react during the transitions. We went from unbeatable to porous because we couldn't defend the transitions.
Let me wiki"The rhombus is often called a "diamond", after the diamonds suit in playing cards which resembles the projection of an octahedral diamond, or a lozenge, though the former sometimes refers specifically to a rhombus with a 60° angle (which some authors call a calisson after the French sweet[1] also see Polyiamond), and the latter sometimes refers specifically to a rhombus with a 45° angle."As I understand, a diamond is a rhombus, but rhombus need not imply a diamond.
Yea and changing build up set up helped too.
Changing the build-up only improves your inability to lose the ball in the initial phase. Unless you can launch an immediate attack against a retreating defence then the build up phase means very little. As a top team you still end up pushing players on and need to defend against the counterattack. Mac pretending an IFB is the same as a double pivot with two sixes is just bollocks.
Lose Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox and Milner, gain McAllister, Szoboszlai, Thuram and LaviaShit window, truth be told.
And then there was one.................Brazilian. One of the greatest Liverpool goalkeeper.
Let's just hope he doesn't get lonely.
For real? I'd be fairly sound with that. Better than sound actually.
He still has Taffa and Pitaluga here. He'll be fine.I wouldn't be against us getting Andre Trindade instead of Lavia either.
Lots of Sud Americans tho'.
We are not signing one Brazilian players this window, mate...
All this talk of a box midfield is tedious. We all know Klopp likes a lopsided formation. It'll be a parallelogram, obviously.
