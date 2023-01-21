So this Saudi trick of taking effective ownership control of both the overall league and 4 teams in it and telling the other 16 teams that they would cover any reasonable super nova massive wage offer but not transfer fees:
Retains control of the super nova massive transfer fees at a concentrated level
and
will eventually encourage outside investment possibly at a Sovereign State scale in the other 16 teams
That could end up with a 20 country super league streaming to every corner of humanity. FSG may be outmatched here. FIFA and the FA as well.
What?
Wont happen this season. We gotta sign Koo Koo Katchoo.
Stevie musta told them they would let Hendo go for his years of service. Forgot about his years of contract. oopsie. this could go all the way up to MBS. looks pretty mickey mouse. This Owners probably sweating his balls off right now. looks good on him. 700k twat.