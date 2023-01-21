But for what it's worth, I agree with the previous poster that his powers mostly went in 2010/11. Absolutely never the same after. And for all that people laud his 2013/14 season, he was really only playing at a very high level from January onwards. Absolutely brilliant player over his career of course (especially 2005-2009), but he basically only had a few months post-2009 where he was playing at a brilliant level.



I cant agree with that, he was just increasingly surrounded by mediocrity. He remained a superb player throughout that period shown by his continued ability to win games single-handedly. What changed was Rafa leaving a new rebuild starting post-Hodgson and during those early transfer committee days. Thats probably when he would have been best leaving but its testament to him that he stayed throughout and helped leaded us to a couple more trophies and a title challenge. I still wouldnt have swapped him for any other midfielder in the world as especially in the red shirt, I dont think anyone would have had the same impact or influence over the squad.Obviously people rave about Xavi, as do I, hes one of the greats, but I still think if you put Gerrard in that team from 2008-09 to his retirement youd have seen someone at an altogether different level. Gerrard was one of the single most influential footballers in the history of the game. Few have been able to impact a game so completely as he could and surrounded by the best, hed have proved himself to be amongst the very highest tier of players. They say the best midfielders dictate the tempo, well Stevie dictated the intensity to the point where he could decide a game in a way no midfielder in history could top.