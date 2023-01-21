« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 816884 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 11:19:40 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:57:11 pm
But for what it's worth, I agree with the previous poster that his powers mostly went in 2010/11. Absolutely never the same after. And for all that people laud his 2013/14 season, he was really only playing at a very high level from January onwards. Absolutely brilliant player over his career of course (especially 2005-2009), but he basically only had a few months post-2009 where he was playing at a brilliant level.

I cant agree with that, he was just increasingly surrounded by mediocrity. He remained a superb player throughout that period shown by his continued ability to win games single-handedly. What changed was Rafa leaving a new rebuild starting post-Hodgson and during those early transfer committee days. Thats probably when he would have been best leaving but its testament to him that he stayed throughout and helped leaded us to a couple more trophies and a title challenge. I still wouldnt have swapped him for any other midfielder in the world as especially in the red shirt, I dont think anyone would have had the same impact or influence over the squad.

Obviously people rave about Xavi, as do I, hes one of the greats, but I still think if you put Gerrard in that team from 2008-09 to his retirement youd have seen someone at an altogether different level. Gerrard was one of the single most influential footballers in the history of the game. Few have been able to impact a game so completely as he could and surrounded by the best, hed have proved himself to be amongst the very highest tier of players. They say the best midfielders dictate the tempo, well Stevie dictated the intensity to the point where he could decide a game in a way no midfielder in history could top.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 11:20:12 pm »
fucking hell, had to google Samed Yesil and at age 28 he played for Turkish 3rd then German 4th division.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 11:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:12:28 pm
I've never got this. He had a good level of talent and could have had a very successful career but there was nothing extraordinary about him. He's one of the most overhyped "talents" I've ever seen.

Probably because you have never watched him during his early days at Inter ...

https://youtu.be/_GYe5zV7JpY
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,634
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 11:21:12 pm »
When he was 13 he won a game 23-0. I say he won a game because he scored all 23 goals. He was a phenomenal talent. If he had Portuguese Ronaldos discipline and work ethic hed be talked about among the best ever.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 11:24:21 pm »
I'm already sick of hearing the phrase 'box midfield' and the season hasn't even started.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 11:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:24:21 pm
I'm already sick of hearing the phrase 'box midfield' and the season hasn't even started.

"A W-M can also be formed from a 4-3-3 structure, once the back four has converted into a three. Here, one of the full-backs moves into midfield to form a double pivot. The two number eights then push forward to support the front three, creating a 3-2-2-3 shape.

The main reason teams in the modern game use a W-M is to establish a structure that can provide adequate cover and protection against counter-attacks without any drop in the quality of attacking build-up play, positioning and possession."

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/wm-formation-football-tactics-explained-tuchel-guardiola-chapman/
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 11:32:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:21:11 pm
Probably because you have never watched him during his early days at Inter ...

https://youtu.be/_GYe5zV7JpY
Brilliant vid, and not even made it a few minutes in - and it's from age 17-19! Used to watch loads of Inter's games in our student house, and it was clear pretty much immediately how special a talent he was
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:24:21 pm
I'm already sick of hearing the phrase 'box midfield' and the season hasn't even started.
haha same. I say 6 and 8, and i know a lot of people hate that. but if i ever become a 'box midfield' sayer i'll be upset with myself!
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 11:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:24:21 pm
I'm already sick of hearing the phrase 'box midfield' and the season hasn't even started.

I'm generally a fan of his, but whenever I hear Sean Rodgers on TAWs Review show call our formation, "three-box-three" a part of me dies.

The phrase will probably become less annoying to hear and to use in time, but right now it's amateur tactician nails on a chalkboard for me.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,285
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:31:00 pm
Every time you post, it gets worse. We are actually playing with a double pivot at the basis of our box midfield. Koopmeiners has spent most of his career playing the role. Jones has never played the role. Don't get me wrong, but it would be for the best if you go back camping in the FSG thread ...

We aren't playing with a double pivot at the base of our midfield. A double pivot means you play with two holding midfield players. We clearly aren't doing that.

We are giving Trent a free role in which he chooses when he plays as an extra six and when he plays as a conventional full-back and has full-back responsibilities.

When Trent becomes inverted we play with two sixes. When he pushes on as a wingback or drops in as a fullback we don't. That is why we need someone who can play as a conventional single six. 

You are like a child who has a copy of FIFA but who has zero tactical appreciation of how the game is played.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24849 on: Today at 11:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:05:16 pm
Speaking of wasting a career and I will probably get laughed at for this but Balotelli is one of the most talented players I have ever seen , the closest to the real Ronaldo talent wise.

blasphemy. Balotelli and Ronaldo's talent don't belong in the same stratosphere, regardless of either of their work ethic.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,036
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24850 on: Today at 11:34:55 pm »
There seem to be a lot of drunk people posting tonight
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24851 on: Today at 11:36:30 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 11:34:10 pm
blasphemy. Balotelli and Ronaldo's talent don't belong in the same stratosphere, regardless of either of their work ethic.
Balotelli wasn't fit to tie Ronaldo's boot laces.

plus BTW he was rarely fit enough to tie his own fucking boot laces.

by 100 country miles he's the laziest bastard player I've ever seen in an LFC shirt.  hated the twat, still do, and always will.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,285
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24852 on: Today at 11:37:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:29:36 pm
"A W-M can also be formed from a 4-3-3 structure, once the back four has converted into a three. Here, one of the full-backs moves into midfield to form a double pivot. The two number eights then push forward to support the front three, creating a 3-2-2-3 shape.

The main reason teams in the modern game use a W-M is to establish a structure that can provide adequate cover and protection against counter-attacks without any drop in the quality of attacking build-up play, positioning and possession."

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/wm-formation-football-tactics-explained-tuchel-guardiola-chapman/

Well done for the cut and paste.

Please explain how we do that with an attacking left back and without a true 6?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24853 on: Today at 11:37:32 pm »
Just saw Lynch saying that the purported wage for Henderson is blown out of proportion and the real fee would be around a quarter of the 700k being reported.

That would put him on 175k a week, which is 'only' 75k a week more than he's on here (after tax). Is this really worth completely damaging your reputation for and writing off the remainder of your competitive football career?
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24854 on: Today at 11:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:24:21 pm
I'm already sick of hearing the phrase 'box midfield' and the season hasn't even started.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:32:00 pm
haha same. I say 6 and 8, and i know a lot of people hate that. but if i ever become a 'box midfield' sayer i'll be upset with myself!

But... it is a box midfield though isn't it
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,056
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24855 on: Today at 11:38:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:21:11 pm
Probably because you have never watched him during his early days at Inter ...

https://youtu.be/_GYe5zV7JpY
He was like Tyson him in the sense he had that drive.  Angry as fuck and you could just tell he wanted to be the best and didnt give a fuck.Then just like Tyson outside influences and money started making him think he was billy big bollocks which made him soft and it was done
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24856 on: Today at 11:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:37:26 pm
Well done for the cut and paste.

Please explain how we do that with an attacking left back and without a true 6?

I will gladly discuss it with someone who watches and understands football. Discussing it with you would be a pointless exercise ...
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,849
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24857 on: Today at 11:43:34 pm »
So this Saudi trick of taking effective ownership control of both the overall league and 4 teams in it and telling the other 16 teams that they would cover any reasonable super nova massive wage offer but not transfer fees:

Retains control of the super nova massive transfer fees at a concentrated level
and
will eventually encourage outside investment possibly at a Sovereign State scale in the other 16 teams


That could end up with a 20 country super league streaming to every corner of humanity. FSG may be outmatched here. FIFA and the FA as well.


What?  ;D  Wont happen this season. We gotta sign Koo Koo Katchoo.


Stevie musta told them they would let Hendo go for his years of service. Forgot about his years of contract. oopsie. this could go all the way up to MBS. looks pretty mickey mouse. This Owners probably sweating his balls off right now. looks good on him.  700k twat.







Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24858 on: Today at 11:43:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:42:03 pm
I will gladly discuss it with someone who watches and understands football. Discussing it with you would be a pointless exercise ...

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24859 on: Today at 11:43:43 pm »
Ugarte going to PSG, Caicedo likely to Chelsea and Arsenal getting Rice means that the supposed highest profile 6s are off the market. I think its very likely we end up with two projects.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Up
« previous next »
 