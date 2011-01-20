« previous next »
Yeah, I agree that Suarez had a higher peak, but if Gerrard had moved to Real Madrid when they came calling - he would be regarded even higher as a midfielder, as it's rare to have such a complete midfielder like him.

It's hard to compare Gerrard and Barnes - two great players in two very different positions - but overall Gerrard is higher regarded than Barnes in world football. For me, Barnes is a Top 30 winger in history, Gerrard is a Top 10 CM (not including Playmakers).

KDB is closest to Gerrard, yes. He has been world class for a few years now, yes. But even KDB is not as complete as Gerrard. Gerrard used to contribute to an attack, you have play going through him to players (many of who were ordinary and not close to his level), and as soon as the ball was lost, he used to run back in full pelt and then reclaim the ball with a challenge. KDB is surrounded by players who can all do their respective jobs to a top level, whereas Gerrard had to do multiple things in a single game, sometimes in one sequence of play,

Regarded or not. Social media didnt exist back then. Barnes didnt play his natural role for the English National team. English teams were not allowed to play in Europe when John Barnes was at his peak. I honestly believe there were very few better players in world football than John Barnes in 87-89.

Suarez is probably the best player in the world for the last decade behind Messi, Ronaldo and peak Ronaldinho. Different level.
True, but if he played in current City, for example, or Real Madrid when they came calling, he wouldn't have had to do the job of 2 or 3 players.

Would he have the game intelligence and lack of ego to play in those sides.
Sounds like Partey might be off to Saudi Arabia (wonder what their extradition laws are).

Arsenal will probably come back in for Lavia now - if we really want him we probably have to move quite quickly.

This is always the concern when we get protracted sagas or try and bring down a fee.

If you want a player these days, you need to get them when you can. Last year we ummed and ahhed about Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo and decided we'd give them another year to develop. Then the fee exploded out of our price range. If nobody get him now then City will next year with the clause, if we don't get him quickly now then someone else probably will.
vivabobbygraham accused myself of having backdoor access to hairy Pie charts. And as a former baker i can tell you this, ill never live this down in the baking community if this gets out

Shit sticks and VBG has just thrown a Poo Grenade covered in Pritt-Stick in my general direction

Im finished
;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
I would love to see the stats but I doubt there has been a Premier League player who has got close to winning as many tackles as Lucas did during that period. He was winning 7 or 8 tackles a game at a 80% win ratio.

And given how much we rate that quality nowadays in a Klopp team, let's not forget how effective he was in the air. He used to either dominate or at least frustrate the likes of Kevin Davies and Fellaini. Considering how little obvious physical quality he had, pretty much all his footballing quality came from his intelligence and reading of the game.

And I'll never forget that EL game where an opponent whacked the ball at his privates and it rebounded some 10 yards, and rather than collapse to the ground in agony like any normal human would, he tracked the defensive line forward as we broke, until Torres scored at the other end. Balls of steel.
He had the lot but his best seasons were when he channeled it and didnt try to do everything.

Anyway, lets get back to talking about replacements.

In those seasons (assuming you mean 08-09 and 13-14), we had Alonso and Masch (in 08-09), so that he didn't need to do it all, so he could go forward more and leave patrolling the midfield to them. We had Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez in attack in 13-14, so he didn't need to venture forward, he could sit back and spray passes.

He had plenty of good seasons outside of those and as a CM. For me, he had to be all action during his time for years, because we were quite poor in multiple areas.
Regarded or not. Social media didnt exist back then. Barnes didnt play his natural role for the English National team. English teams were not allowed to play in Europe when John Barnes was at his peak. I honestly believe there were very few better players in world football than John Barnes in 87-89.



I agree with that.

Barnes was an unbelivable winger, then a 30 goal striker and ended up running the show in midfield. Wonderfull player.
True, but if he played in current City, for example, or Real Madrid when they came calling, he wouldn't have had to do the job of 2 or 3 players.

Like the star-studded England midfields he played and struggled in.  It's not always that easy.

He was alongside Mascherano and Alonso for a few years (or Hamann), he wasn't always alongside shite. Often had world class attackers in front as well (Owen, Suarez, Torres).
And given how much we rate that quality nowadays in a Klopp team, let's not forget how effective he was in the air. He used to either dominate or at least frustrate the likes of Kevin Davies and Fellaini. Considering how little obvious physical quality he had, pretty much all his footballing quality came from his intelligence and reading of the game.

And I'll never forget that EL game where an opponent whacked the ball at his privates and it rebounded some 10 yards, and rather than collapse to the ground in agony like any normal human would, he tracked the defensive line forward as we broke, until Torres scored at the other end. Balls of steel.

Good to see you back mate.

You should post more often.
1) Regarded or not. Social media didnt exist back then. Barnes didnt play his natural role for the English National team. English teams were not allowed to play in Europe when John Barnes was at his peak. I honestly believe there were very few better players in world football than John Barnes in 87-89.

2) Suarez is probably the best player in the world for the last decade behind Messi, Ronaldo and peak Ronaldinho. Different level.

1) I wasn't talking about social media, I was talking about general media (not just English) and among football historians. Check magazine ratings over the years and articles and most of them have Gerrard and Kenny as our two best players overall. Yes, some players may have had peaks around those two (higher/lower), but how much did they sustain over the years is another question. Suarez is a Barca legend, but whether he is a Liverpool legend or not is debatable.

2) So, only forwards, no midfielders or defenders?  :)


How are we doing lads?
Like the star-studded England midfields he played and struggled in.  It's not always that easy.

He was alongside Mascherano and Alonso for a few years (or Hamann), he wasn't always alongside shite. Often had world class attackers in front as well (Owen, Suarez, Torres).

I see no reason why Liverpool 08/09 shouldnt have the capacity to win the league. It was a good team. And the midfield was probably at least just as good as any Henderson has played in. It sounds like Gerrard had crap players around him and won everything we won in that period on his own.
I reckon Lavia will go to arsenal still

They are also selling a midfielder to Saudi for more than they are worth.
1) I wasn't talking about social media, I was talking about general media (not just English) and among football historians. Check magazine ratings over the years and articles and most of them have Gerrard and Kenny as our two best players overall. Yes, some players may have had peaks around those two (higher/lower), but how much did they sustain over the years is another question. Suarez is a Barca legend, but whether he is a Liverpool legend or not is debatable.

2) So, only forwards, no midfielders or defenders?  :)

Would Gerrard have the same legacy if he wasnt local or had been at 4-5 clubs. I dont think he would.

Im not even sure that Suarez is regarded as high as Gerrard internationally. Look at what he has won through his career. There is a romanticism around one club players. Totti at Roma. Maldini at Milan.

All of these are great players, but Im not sure quality=legacy. Beckham is probably a bigger name in world football than a lot of players who were better than him.
How are we doing lads?
We are reminiscing about previously quality midfielders at the club cos we only have shite ones now and Capon has been poking about in hair pie holes or summit equally as fruity!
He apparently told Klopp he wants to leave and Klopp green-lighted it.

Where did this come from?
He wanted Roy Hodgson to manage Liverpool. He thought he should always be CM even though his best periods where often in other roles.

His idiocy could let him down. He was the complete footballer in terms of his skillset. He had it all. Players like that simply don't come around often.

I mean, worse than that, he thought Hodgson would be an improvement on Rafa. That's proper dim.

He was a wonderful player, but he was never a thinker.
Like the star-studded England midfields he played and struggled in. It's not always that easy.

He was alongside Mascherano and Alonso for a few years (or Hamann), he wasn't always alongside shite. Often had world class attackers in front as well (Owen, Suarez, Torres).

England was a totally different case. They stuck to 4-4-2 for many years, when they clearly needed a sitting midfielder, and worse, they played a two man central midfield with two midfielders who liked to go forward in Lampard and Gerrard. They played Scholes on the left. It was a horrible set-up. 
 
If you want to use that England example, none of the great English players post 2000s (probably except a couple in Southgate's comparably better set-up) will have any credibility and they had loads of great players. Poor players from various countries have shined over 1 month tournaments, where tactics and gambles like penalty-shoot outs play a huge part, it is not the decider of a player's ability.

As for us, yes, he was surrounded by Alonso and Masch for what, two and a half seasons - and I have acknowledged he shined even more because they were there and was not restricted by having to others' work in many seasons at midfield, where we weren't world class outside of him. We had great attackers with whom he had a great understanding (Owen, Torres, Suarez as you mention), but they were spread out over years (Owen left us in 2004, Torres joined in 2007 and his last good season was in 2010, Suarez reached his peak in 2013). We were nowhere near the star studded lineups our opponents had in the CL, yet we constantly matched/bettered them and Gerrard was mostly the reason for that.
Why don't we just get PIF to pay 60m for Fab - and that covers the Henderson fee?

We are reminiscing about previously quality midfielders at the club cos we only have shite ones now and Capon has been poking about in hair pie holes or summit equally as fruity!

 ;D
You never know, he could turn out to be another Mascherano....

Masch was 5'9" as well. Just Saying..
I see no reason why Liverpool 08/09 shouldnt have the capacity to win the league. It was a good team. And the midfield was probably at least just as good as any Henderson has played in.
The Best Midfield in the World.
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.

He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.

He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch ;D ;D ;D ;D

I know this has gone totally off topic, but my recollections are the same. I cursed Kenny - who rated Lucas so highly - for playing him in that Chelsea game; I remember having a row with my mate about how he should have been rested. He was so evidently running on fumes, and was without question never the same player again. Another facet of his game that escaped scrutiny at the time, though was belatedly recognised when Klopp utilised him as a CB, was his aerial prowess.
England was a totally different case. They stuck to 4-4-2 for many years, when they clearly needed a sitting midfielder, and worse, they played a two man central midfield with two midfielders who liked to go forward in Lampard and Gerrard. They played Scholes on the left. It was a horrible set-up. 
 
If you want to use that England example, none of the great English players post 2000s (probably except a couple in Southgate's comparably better set-up) will have any credibility and they had loads of great players. Poor players from various countries have shined over 1 month tournaments, where tactics and gambles like penalty-shoot outs play a huge part, it is not the decider of a player's ability.

As for us, yes, he was surrounded by Alonso and Masch for what, two and a half seasons - and I have acknowledged he shined even more because they were there and was not restricted by having to others' work in many seasons at midfield, where we weren't world class outside of him. We had great attackers with whom he had a great understanding (Owen, Torres, Suarez as you mention), but they were spread out over years (Owen left us in 2004, Torres joined in 2007 and his last good season was in 2010, Suarez reached his peak in 2013). We were nowhere near the star studded lineups our opponents had in the CL, yet we constantly matched/bettered them and Gerrard was mostly the reason for that.

Madrid were similarly unbalanced for years after selling Makelele and not well organised at the time was more the point (in response to 'if only he'd gone to Madrid'). The likes of Sneijder and Robben bombing there at the time and then world beaters after moving on. Just having stars doesn't always lead to well balanced teams.
All the shouting of lack of playing time need to be looked into Caciedo has played 45 times and Lavia 29 times not that much difference tbf  I think Lavia and Thuram /Kone and Colwill is a decent window
Regarded or not. Social media didnt exist back then. Barnes didnt play his natural role for the English National team. English teams were not allowed to play in Europe when John Barnes was at his peak. I honestly believe there were very few better players in world football than John Barnes in 87-89.

Suarez is probably the best player in the world for the last decade behind Messi, Ronaldo and peak Ronaldinho. Different level.

Ronaldinho hasnt been relevant for at least 15 years...
100%.  KdB is a great talent but has he ever won games (many big games) for his team through sheer will, basically by himself, and dragged a whole team forward for years on end?
Absolutely bloody not.  :)
I agree with that.

Wonderfull player.
And then some, my favourite player ever.
I know this has gone totally off topic
Saturday night, the people with the cheque books are off drinking and whoring, and the ones who operate the fax machines are at home playing WoW!

We can indulge in a wee bit of reminiscing ;D
Would Gerrard have the same legacy if he wasnt local or had been at 4-5 clubs. I dont think he would.

Im not even sure that Suarez is regarded as high as Gerrard internationally. Look at what he has won through his career. There is a romanticism around one club players. Totti at Roma. Maldini at Milan.

All of these are great players, but Im not sure quality=legacy. Beckham is probably a bigger name in world football than a lot of players who were better than him.

Overall quality/performances on the pitch matter more than other factors. There are other factors, but they are not primary. Yes, the likes of Totti, Gerrard and Maldini are rated extremely highly, but what makes you think loyalty/locality is the primary reason? Le Tissier was a great player and loyal, but is he regarded as highly as them? There have been plenty of ordinary players who have been loyal or local and not regarded as these players, because these players were on a different level.

Suarez is highly rated, make no mistake about it. Yes, in the UK, and among fans of other clubs, they used to try and under-rate him at that time due to his other issues, but he won the European Golden Boot when Messi and Ronaldo were in their peak. I've seen plenty for people around the world acknowledging Suarez among the greatest Strikers of this century. He's just close to retiring. It takes time. In a few years, there will be lot more noises around what he has achieved.

Beckham was highly popular at that time not just for his football, but also because he was into fashion and he had a celebrity wife. Over the years, he is no longer thought to have been what it was made out to be at that time. Although he was world class, he is no longer considered among the Top 10/20 wingers in football. He is not even considered United's best winger of his period.
Ronaldinho hasn't been relevant for at least 15 years...
You obviously don't move in dentistry circles!
What was capon hiding in his pie's?
England was a totally different case. They stuck to 4-4-2 for many years, when they clearly needed a sitting midfielder, and worse, they played a two man central midfield with two midfielders who liked to go forward in Lampard and Gerrard. They played Scholes on the left. It was a horrible set-up.

It was a horrible setup because all three of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes wanted to play as box to box midfield players in a two. Scholes ended as a 6, pair him with Lampard as a 6/8 and Gerrard as a 10 and England would have had an elite midfield.
 

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:37:11 pm
As for us, yes, he was surrounded by Alonso and Masch for what, two and a half seasons - and I have acknowledged he shined even more because they were there and was not restricted by having to others' work in many seasons at midfield, where we weren't world class outside of him. We had great attackers with whom he had a great understanding (Owen, Torres, Suarez as you mention), but they were spread out over years (Owen left us in 2004, Torres joined in 2007 and his last good season was in 2010, Suarez reached his peak in 2013). We were nowhere near the star studded lineups our opponents had in the CL, yet we constantly matched/bettered them and Gerrard was mostly the reason for that.

Gerrard was surrounded by top players throughout his entire career. At some point you have to admit he massively underachieved.
No, it was just an observation. When it comes to Totti I think hes actually underrated. He was an unbelievable player and one of my favourite players ever. I think those who only watched the National team and not Serie A have no idea how good he was. Generational.
vivabobbygraham accused myself of having backdoor access to hairy Pie charts. And as a former baker i can tell you this, ill never live this down in the baking community if this gets out

Shit sticks and VBG has just thrown a Poo Grenade covered in Pritt-Stick in my general direction

Im finished

You are the best poster on this forum (especially this thread) by a very long distance  :D
Madrid were similarly unbalanced for years after selling Makelele and not well organised at the time was more the point (in response to 'if only he'd gone to Madrid'). The likes of Sneijder and Robben bombing there at the time and then world beaters after moving on. Just having stars doesn't always lead to well balanced teams.

Yeah, but I didn't deny that. In fact, the summary of what happened to England could lead to that conclusion.

Zidane himself acknowledged that they made a mistake in selling Makelele, but even they didn't play a rigid 4-4-2 with no DM like the England team did, and they came back to their own under Mourinho, won the league with an extra-ordinary scoring season, and and won the Champions League under Ancelotti, all during Gerrard's time. Who's to say he wouldn't have starred in those teams?
Why don't we just get PIF to pay 60m for Fab - and that covers the Henderson fee?

One thing at a time, mate. Capon, his baking history, and the pies must come first. We need to know more... ;D
Yeah, but I didn't deny that. In fact, the summary of what happened to England could lead to that conclusion.

Zidane himself acknowledged that they made a mistake in selling Makelele, but even they didn't play a rigid 4-4-2 with no DM like the England team did, and they came back to their own under Mourinho, won the league with an extra-ordinary scoring season, and and won the Champions League under Ancelotti, all during Gerrard's time. Who's to say he wouldn't have starred in those teams?

Gerrard was a brilliant player in the 2000's but was never quite the same after the groin surgery he had around 2010/11, his pace and long range shooting ability mostly went. He was pretty much injured throughout 2011.
Went out to dinner, 19 more pages. What happened?

Lucas got underrated again
We're willing to pay £50m for Lavia but we can't stick another £30m on top of that for Tchouameni, a player Real it seems would be more than happy to sell.
