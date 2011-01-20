Like the star-studded England midfields he played and struggled in. It's not always that easy.
He was alongside Mascherano and Alonso for a few years (or Hamann), he wasn't always alongside shite. Often had world class attackers in front as well (Owen, Suarez, Torres).
England was a totally different case. They stuck to 4-4-2 for many years, when they clearly needed a sitting midfielder, and worse, they played a two man central midfield with two midfielders who liked to go forward in Lampard and Gerrard. They played Scholes on the left. It was a horrible set-up.
If you want to use that England example, none of the great English players post 2000s (probably except a couple in Southgate's comparably better set-up) will have any credibility and they had loads of great players. Poor players from various countries have shined over 1 month tournaments, where tactics and gambles like penalty-shoot outs play a huge part, it is not the decider of a player's ability.
As for us, yes, he was surrounded by Alonso and Masch for what, two and a half seasons - and I have acknowledged he shined even more because they were there and was not restricted by having to others' work in many seasons at midfield, where we weren't world class outside of him. We had great attackers with whom he had a great understanding (Owen, Torres, Suarez as you mention), but they were spread out over years (Owen left us in 2004, Torres joined in 2007 and his last good season was in 2010, Suarez reached his peak in 2013). We were nowhere near the star studded lineups our opponents had in the CL, yet we constantly matched/bettered them and Gerrard was mostly the reason for that.