Would Gerrard have the same legacy if he wasnt local or had been at 4-5 clubs. I dont think he would.



Im not even sure that Suarez is regarded as high as Gerrard internationally. Look at what he has won through his career. There is a romanticism around one club players. Totti at Roma. Maldini at Milan.



All of these are great players, but Im not sure quality=legacy. Beckham is probably a bigger name in world football than a lot of players who were better than him.



Overall quality/performances on the pitch matter more than other factors. There are other factors, but they are not primary. Yes, the likes of Totti, Gerrard and Maldini are rated extremely highly, but what makes you think loyalty/locality is the primary reason? Le Tissier was a great player and loyal, but is he regarded as highly as them? There have been plenty of ordinary players who have been loyal or local and not regarded as these players, because these players were on a different level.Suarez is highly rated, make no mistake about it. Yes, in the UK, and among fans of other clubs, they used to try and under-rate him at that time due to his other issues, but he won the European Golden Boot when Messi and Ronaldo were in their peak. I've seen plenty for people around the world acknowledging Suarez among the greatest Strikers of this century. He's just close to retiring. It takes time. In a few years, there will be lot more noises around what he has achieved.Beckham was highly popular at that time not just for his football, but also because he was into fashion and he had a celebrity wife. Over the years, he is no longer thought to have been what it was made out to be at that time. Although he was world class, he is no longer considered among the Top 10/20 wingers in football. He is not even considered United's best winger of his period.