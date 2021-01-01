« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 613 614 615 616 617 [618] 619   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 813384 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24680 on: Today at 07:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:43:25 pm
It is mad when you think that around 2007 we had a midfield of Xabi Alonso, Momo Sissoko, Gerrard and Mascherano plus a young Lucas.

I think we have had some good midfielders under Klopp but I am not sure we have had that many elite ones. I think we have prioristised having amazing attacking talents.

How many of the midfield players under Klopp would have got into the side when the Kop was declaring We had the best midfield in the world?

Klopp's midfield was focused on being functional and energetic rather than especially creative (at least until he signed Thiago). We had the best keeper, the best centre back, the best full backs (who provided the creativity) and the best attack. The 2018 CL final was pre-Fabinho but it was a mismatch in midfield against them, even with Henderson and Wijnaldum in the side. City could be too much for us in midfield as well. That key game at their place in 18/19 which could have gone either way but they had a bit too much for us in there.

The 07-09 team pretty much did have the best midfield in the world. However, the attack was majorly dependent on Torres and the team lacked width and you still had Carragher at the back, so we could still struggle to break teams down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24681 on: Today at 07:53:38 pm »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24682 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:43:25 pm
It is mad when you think that around 2007 we had a midfield of Xabi Alonso, Momo Sissoko, Gerrard and Mascherano plus a young Lucas.
So you're the one I use to hear ruining the song by shouting "OOOOOOOH PLUS LUCAS".
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24683 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm »
Are people underretning how good Fabinho is? He was better in the last part of last season and world class the season before.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24684 on: Today at 07:56:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:48:38 pm
Still think we have never managed to find another player like Gerrard.

The closest there's been is probably De Bruyne. Players like that are very rare.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24685 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:16:24 pm
Lucas and Hamann are good shouts, but they were never world class at any point of time like Masch and Fabinho were/are.
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.

He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.

He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24686 on: Today at 07:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:46 pm
Are people underretning how good Fabinho is? He was better in the last part of last season and world class the season before.

Last part of last season we were playing all the teams at the bottom and were still getting cut open a lot (Southampton last day, Forest at home, Villa etc) and I wouldn't say he was playing well. We beat Leicester and Leeds who may as well have not bothered leaving the dressing room they were that poor.

His performances went from genuinely awful to okay but I don't think we'd be seeing the Fabinho of our trophy winning seasons again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,276
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24687 on: Today at 08:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:43:48 pm
Well I'm torn as the transfer thread has gone off topic and I didn't want to contribute, however I must.

Its got to be Fabinho. I just think for me he had it at both ends of the pitch. Obviously phenomenal in his position, and when he was at his peak, we couldn't lose a game. But going forward he offered so much too.

To be honest I am not sure it has gone of thread. I say that because we are being linked with very different styles of DM.

I say that because for me Fabinho was elite because the three of Gini, Fabinho and Henderson complimented each other perfectly. There was very little need for creativity or goals from midfield because the front three provide that in spade loads. 

Gini provided the press resistance and ball retention, Fabinho the ball-winning ability and Hendo extreme athleticism. As a trio, they provided exactly what we needed. Especially given their combined ability allowed us to play with a front three and push both fullbacks on.

I have real doubts about any of the three being able to perform in a two the way older centre mids had to.

The big question now is if we are going to play with Trent as an IFB then what do we require from our midfield.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,276
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24688 on: Today at 08:01:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:56:28 pm
So you're the one I use to hear ruining the song by shouting "OOOOOOOH PLUS LUCAS".

Yep!
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,908
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24689 on: Today at 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:46 pm
Are people underretning how good Fabinho is? He was better in the last part of last season and world class the season before.
Yeah, but getting £40m for a player who had an indifferent season lastr year and turns 30 in October makes a lot of sense. I am sorry to see him go, he has been great for Liverpool, but the timing is right for everyone. Just a pity its to such a dubious setup.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24690 on: Today at 08:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:58:02 pm
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.

He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.

He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch ;D ;D ;D ;D
Yeah, he was. Was gutted when he got that injury.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24691 on: Today at 08:04:15 pm »
Fabinho was awful last year we have to take the money.
With Henderson probably going hopefully Thiago can play a bit more.
Whoever we get we need someone mobile
Jones i think may be playing more as a 6 too
Logged

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,932
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24692 on: Today at 08:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:46 pm
Are people underretning how good Fabinho is? He was better in the last part of last season and world class the season before.

No he was an exceptional front foot defender but get past him, he aint ever getting back, nor even trying and last season he was letting far too many players waltz past him.

When your legs go they go, and despite him playing slightly better come the end of last season the same diver lead boots pace was still there.

It's done anyway, Klopp isnt interested in anyone who doesn't want to be here, now he's said he wants to go he'll go.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24693 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:58:02 pm
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.

He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.

He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch ;D ;D ;D ;D

Sounds like one point in favour of Masch out of those two then.  ;D
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24694 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
Lucas was a beast for 12-18 months, people either didn't watch the games back then or just have a crap memory.

He had the smallest sample size out of Masch, Fabs & himself but up until that Chelsea game he was a monster, I think he was an underrated passer too.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,276
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24695 on: Today at 08:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:58:02 pm
If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.

He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.

He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch ;D ;D ;D ;D

I would love to see the stats but I doubt there has been a Premier League player who has got close to winning as many tackles as Lucas did during that period. He was winning 7 or 8 tackles a game at a 80% win ratio.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24696 on: Today at 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:04:15 pm
Fabinho was awful last year we have to take the money.
With Henderson probably going hopefully Thiago can play a bit more.
Whoever we get we need someone mobile
Jones i think may be playing more as a 6 too

Not sure what Henderson going has to do with Thiago's playing time, that's clearly limited by his frequent injuries not the presence of other players in the squad or was that merely an optimistic hope that he won't be injured quite often?
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24697 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:48:38 pm
Still think we have never managed to find another player like Gerrard.
Don't think we will, possibly not again, in our lifetime.

You could find similar players like Alonso, Masch, Sissoko.

But not Gerrard.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24698 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:19:27 pm
I would take a carbon copy of a healthy Momo Sissoko as well right about now.

Momo also had an ability I have never seen in another player, which was the ability to hit the ball 30 yards into the air straight up, and for it to fall about 30 seconds later in the exact same spot where he kicked it.

I have never seen a player replicate a kick like it since and he used to do it like once every other game
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24699 on: Today at 08:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:18:42 pm
Souness it is then. ;) ;D

And Jimmy
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24700 on: Today at 08:14:59 pm »
We need players. Who are the best we can get thats up for the task?
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24701 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:54 pm
The closest there's been is probably De Bruyne. Players like that are very rare.
De Bruyne, closest to Gerrard?  :o

People need to stop with this stuff.

The only similarity is their crossing/striking the ball/assists ability.

Everything else De Bruyne is nowhere near Gerrard.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24702 on: Today at 08:17:16 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Lucas was a beast for 12-18 months, people either didn't watch the games back then or just have a crap memory.

He had the smallest sample size out of Masch, Fabs & himself but up until that Chelsea game he was a monster, I think he was an underrated passer too.

With Lucas it still feels like, even with the benefit of hindsight, that a fair amount of our fans still don't recognise just how good he was, he was one of those players where the media portrayal was quite harsh initially and inevitably even some of our own fans buy into that nonsense.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,940
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24703 on: Today at 08:17:41 pm »
Anyway, I hope we secure a 6 next week. The longer they have in preseason the better.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24704 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm »
Think another Gerrard will come along. Were just that type of club.

Gerrard was created in the Lab that is LFC, exactly like how Torres became that player he did for us. Weve just got that thing aboot us. Its like we create Siths. But you only get a couple at a time
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24705 on: Today at 08:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:18:57 pm
Think another Gerrard will come along. Were just that type of club.

Gerrard was created in the Lab that is LFC, exactly like how Torres became that player he did for us. Weve just got that thing aboot us. Its like we create Siths. But you only get a couple at a time
I very much hope so.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24706 on: Today at 08:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:18:57 pm
Think another Gerrard will come along. Were just that type of club.

Gerrard was created in the Lab that is LFC, exactly like how Torres became that player he did for us. Weve just got that thing aboot us. Its like we create Siths. But you only get a couple at a time
Jay Spearing says "hello, would you like a go of my #sausages!" :wave
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24707 on: Today at 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 08:21:10 pm
Jay Spearing says "hello, would you like a go of my #sausages!" :wave
Oi Nob Ed stop abusing your power and leave me alone ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24708 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 08:21:10 pm
Jay Spearing says "hello, would you like a go of my #sausages!" :wave

Jordan Rossiter?  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24709 on: Today at 08:23:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:22:20 pm
Jordan Rossiter?  ;D
#Arf
#PARP
#BOOM
#ITSADOOZY
#StraightOutTheBallPark
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,971
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24710 on: Today at 08:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:35:50 pm
And Capon has backdoor access to some hairy pie charts.

Fixed
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,815
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24711 on: Today at 08:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:46 pm
Are people underretning how good Fabinho is? He was better in the last part of last season and world class the season before.

No - and the reason we know that is hes retiring from top level professional football
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24712 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:24:09 pm
Fixed
Have I done something to you Pal?

 ;D

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24713 on: Today at 08:25:48 pm »
45m is a no brainer fee for Fabinho, I suppose we will accept it.

So, if Henderson and Fabinho both leaves, does that mean more time for Bajcetic and Curtis or we will replace them with 2 more midfielders?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,085
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24714 on: Today at 08:28:10 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:22:20 pm
Jordan Rossiter?  ;D
Be better off with Leonard Rossiter.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24715 on: Today at 08:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:24:50 pm
Have I done something to you Pal?

 ;D
He accused you of interfering with his hairy pie chart via a backdoor #sausage! ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24716 on: Today at 08:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 08:15:38 pm
De Bruyne, closest to Gerrard?  :o

People need to stop with this stuff.

The only similarity is their crossing/striking the ball/assists ability.

Everything else De Bruyne is nowhere near Gerrard.

Gerrard was a more rounded player, but De Bruyne is still the closest there's been to him since (possibly Yaya Toure).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24717 on: Today at 08:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 08:15:38 pm
De Bruyne, closest to Gerrard?  :o

People need to stop with this stuff.

The only similarity is their crossing/striking the ball/assists ability.

Everything else De Bruyne is nowhere near Gerrard.

100%.  KdB is a great talent but has he ever won games (many big games) for his team through sheer will, basically by himself, and dragged a whole team forward for years on end?
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24718 on: Today at 08:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:44 pm
Gerrard was a more rounded player, but De Bruyne is still the closest there's been to him since (possibly Yaya Toure).
But not nowhere near close enough.

We'll have to agree to disagree.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24719 on: Today at 08:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 08:28:23 pm
He accused you of interfering with his hairy pie chart via a backdoor #sausage! ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
#MeToo

 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 613 614 615 616 617 [618] 619   Go Up
« previous next »
 