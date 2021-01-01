Well I'm torn as the transfer thread has gone off topic and I didn't want to contribute, however I must.



Its got to be Fabinho. I just think for me he had it at both ends of the pitch. Obviously phenomenal in his position, and when he was at his peak, we couldn't lose a game. But going forward he offered so much too.



To be honest I am not sure it has gone of thread. I say that because we are being linked with very different styles of DM.I say that because for me Fabinho was elite because the three of Gini, Fabinho and Henderson complimented each other perfectly. There was very little need for creativity or goals from midfield because the front three provide that in spade loads.Gini provided the press resistance and ball retention, Fabinho the ball-winning ability and Hendo extreme athleticism. As a trio, they provided exactly what we needed. Especially given their combined ability allowed us to play with a front three and push both fullbacks on.I have real doubts about any of the three being able to perform in a two the way older centre mids had to.The big question now is if we are going to play with Trent as an IFB then what do we require from our midfield.