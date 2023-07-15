« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24520 on: Today at 04:23:29 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:05:24 pm
We need Tepid in  here right away to explain how much that kinda money would weigh and would it even fit on a sofa
Sofa so good mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24521 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 11:23:22 am
Caicedo is going to Chelsea, and that is why we are not going in for him. Seems to have been a transfer that Chelsea has worked on for ages.

So, let's disrupt it, make Brighton an offer. Tell Chelsea we keep bidding till they sell us Colwill. Win, win
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24522 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:21:16 pm
I see Florentino Luis is liked on here. Ive not seen him but everything Ive read about him suggests hes a bit on the slow side and not very good on the ball, though great at winning duels?

I think we need to be targeting mobile players but it did get me thinking what are the key things well be looking for in a 6? Lavia is the strongest link and seems to pass the test on the ball but is horrible aerially and is not exactly a duel monster.

Ive read the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24523 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on: Today at 03:09:51 pm
Crazy window for us

Important few weeks
yes and Klopp needs to decide  and get a move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24524 on: Today at 04:27:30 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:36:01 pm
I know this isnt exactly right but what about barella I know hes not your quintessential defensive midfielder but he presses like a beast a midfield of Mac, dom and barella would be superb we would probably have the ball 90% of the time, apparently £70mil would get him and lets be honest compared to the figures being mentioned for other players that would be a bloody bargain.

Barella would be brilliant, but he would play in Szobo's position on the right side of the midfield, so I doubt we would spend big on two players in the same position.

Our priority is likely to be 1 very good DM who will be a starter and another DM who is a youngster with lots of potential.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24525 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:23:29 pm
Sofa so good mate.
i might avoid you in future after that joke ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24526 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:27:30 pm
Barella would be brilliant, but he would play in Szobo's position on the right side of the midfield, so I doubt we would spend big on two players in the same position.

Our priority is likely to be 1 very good DM who will be a starter and another DM who is a youngster with lots of potential.

What would that mean for Bajcetic though? Not necessarily against it but something would have to give.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24527 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:28:14 pm
i might avoid you in future after that joke ;D
Fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24528 on: Today at 04:38:02 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:17:33 pm
What will you be basing the higher ceiling on, given Caicedo is 21 and already one of the best DMs around? What has Lavia shown to have a higher ceiling than Caicedo, given Caicedos performances in the last 18 months starting when he was about 19 himself have made him a potentially 100m player with probably only Rodri being a better DM than him in the whole league.

It would make more sense if they came through the English youth system together but the didnt.
Caicedo would be the player I'd go for. He's a team by him self.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24529 on: Today at 04:38:07 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:49:01 pm
Cheers. Anyone at Napoli we might look at ya reckon (Question for everyone) Theyve just had a good season. surely there must be some interest coming for their players? What are their defensive mids like? Not Zielinksi.

Napoli have had a really good season, the issue is that it's hard for other teams to get players off them, especially their mainstays without a contract issue or huge sums of money or a release clause due to De Laurentiis. They usually keep the core of their players for the most part barring exceptions.

They've just sold Kim Min-Jae who is likely to become one of the best CBs in a few years to Bayern. PSG and some teams are after their striker Osimhen, but De Laurentis has quoted some absurd sums north of 150m to put these teams off. Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian winger has been quite brilliant for them too.

As for their DM, it's Lobotka, who is really good and would suit us to a 'T', the factors to be considered is would we pursue a tall DM, then he wouldn't suit us, though he is agile and tenacious, and also he is 28. Not a lot of interest for him, but I would think that's because he is unavailable.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24530 on: Today at 04:40:48 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:02:37 pm
If looking at Napoli, Anguissa is the one we want.

I've watched quite a bit of Napoli - Lobotka is good, Anguissa is not. He takes too much time on the ball, which he won't be afforded in the PL, and his decision making is suspect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24531 on: Today at 04:42:06 pm
Yes! Lobotomy!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24532 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:18:04 pm
Pre-season games will tell us how Klopp is planning to deal with this Fabinho departure.

But even if we did get Lavia OR a more ready-to-start #6, chances are that whoever joins us now will not start the first few games of the season.

If Henderson stays, I bet he plays #6 first couple of games in the new season. If he leaves too, my guess is we could see Mac Allister play as #6. He's played loads in a double pivot in the PL already, & with Trent hybrid set-up, the #6 is effectively in a double pivot with him. Interesting to see if pre-season proves this hypothesis.

With Jones also likely to be on bench vs Chelsea (having missed much of pre-season), I reckon we see Gakpo play the LCM role, like he did couple of times tail-end of last season. Then its a toss between Nunez & Jota for the #9


     Trent        AMA

    Szobo        Gakpo

Salah    Nunez      Diaz
   
   

Yes, Mac Allister is versatile, he can play there for some games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24533 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm
Dont think wed go for a 28yr old DM  to replace a 29 yr old DM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24534 on: Today at 04:46:37 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:45:39 pm
Yes, Mac Allister is versatile, he can play there for some games.

Klopp mentioned Macs versatility when he signed - he can definitely give us coverage when needed - still think we will sign a specialist in that position if Hendo and Fab both go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24535 on: Today at 04:47:53 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 04:45:40 pm
Dont think wed go for a 28yr old DM  to replace a 29 yr old DM
Im not a big fan of Palhinha, but he hasnt played nearly as minutes as Fabinho has. I think we could get 3 good years out of him, not sure how suited he is for us though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24536 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:48:33 pm
Is there a McAllister type transfer out there, a more senior player who can play DM for a few seasons, and replace some of the lost experience of Milner, Fabinho and possibly Jordan. Train up Bajetic and Lavia if we signed him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NS10NWFrfMo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24537 on: Today at 04:54:19 pm
Watched a youtube vid on that Luis lad. The way tackles literally turned my stomach. Accident waiting to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24538 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:29:56 pm
What would that mean for Bajcetic though? Not necessarily against it but something would have to give.

Yeah, it is a thing to consider, but since we have already been linked to Kone and Lavia, I think we are planning to shop in that category.

For me, Bajcetic has some scope to develop physically and he'd probably need a couple of seasons to be fully ready as a first team option. He got games last season, but I think that's because many of the rest of the midfield was poor to their standards, so he has to be pushed up sooner than Klopp would've likely planned for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24539 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:51:45 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NS10NWFrfMo

Koopmeiners is more of a CM - I don't think he's that suited to playing a pure Defensive Midfielder role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24540 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:59:35 pm
Koopmeiners is more of a CM - I don't think he's that suited to playing a pure Defensive Midfielder role.

We don't play with a pure defensive midfielder anymore. In our new box midfield, he would play next to Trent, and behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24541 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:17:33 pm
What will you be basing the higher ceiling on, given Caicedo is 21 and already one of the best DMs around? What has Lavia shown to have a higher ceiling than Caicedo, given Caicedos performances in the last 18 months starting when he was about 19 himself have made him a potentially 100m player with probably only Rodri being a better DM than him in the whole league.

It would make more sense if they came through the English youth system together but the didnt.

Well, for a start, I'll repeat this is more what I've been told by people who know their stuff rather than something I'd have discovered myself. With that said, clubs have a whole host of ways to judge how good a football player will be. It's not just about how good a player is in the moment. It's about everything they've shown regardless of sample size.

In the case of Lavia, his main issue is his physicality, an issue you can chalk up entirely to age and growth. Other things like judging 50/50's can be put down to maturity. The important stuff like evading pressure in the first phase of build-up and reading the game is excellent. It's all there. It's just a matter of time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24542 on: Today at 05:05:39 pm
If we think Lavia is the one, and he wants to come, then the deal will get done. It'll be overpriced but I guess in a climate where Rice is £105m and Fabinho can be valued at £40m coming off a bad season then Lavia for £40-50m might not be too bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24543 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:05:39 pm
If we think Lavia is the one, and he wants to come, then the deal will get done. It'll be overpriced but I guess in a climate where Rice is £105m and Fabinho can be valued at £40m coming off a bad season then Lavia for £40-50m might not be too bad.

I actually think we might get him cheaper, but yeah £40m-£50m is absolutely fine for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24544 on: Today at 05:08:26 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24545 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:41 pm
David Lynch of Mullholland Drive fame saying on his youtube video that the names are smokescreen.

I think its very obviously a smokescreen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24546 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:03:26 pm
We don't play with a pure defensive midfielder anymore. In our new box midfield, he would play next to Trent, and behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai ...
It would be prudent to have a number 6 in the squad though when we move back to a 4-3-3 which seems inevitable.

Koopmeiners is another underwhelming name to be linked with. Seems to be good at penalties but not much else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24547 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:14:35 pm
It would be prudent to have a number 6 in the squad though when we move back to a 4-3-3 which seems inevitable.

Koopmeiners is another underwhelming name to be linked with. Seems to be good at penalties but not much else.

Its not even true, we do play with a pure DM with the new system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24548 on: Today at 05:19:02 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 04:45:40 pm
Dont think wed go for a 28yr old DM  to replace a 29 yr old DM
It's exactly the scenario, I talked about a few days ago...
I can see us going for a player at their peak IF we have a younger, less experienced DM lined up on the backend for a transfer- such as Lavia.

EDIT:
Quote from: the_red_pill on July 13, 2023, 03:16:04 pm
As long as Fabinho isn't leaving also.. Lavia would be a great signing in my book!
If he's leaving, it should be a starter(prolly ~+28)+Lavia.

I'd like to go into the season with a guaranteed starter at DM. Then Lavia and thirdly, Bajtetic can get the time they need as the season wears on.

We've got Mac, Trent etc who can moonlight there as supporting acts, as well.
Otoh... if really do get in Tchouameni, it would potentially be our greatest recruitment effort in a single window, in modern times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24549 on: Today at 05:20:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:41 pm
David Lynch of Mullholland Drive fame saying on his youtube video that the names are smokescreen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24550 on: Today at 05:20:37 pm
Why has the midfield thread been closed? Its hardly been hijacked - it had a couple of posts about transfers going forward but thats a necessary part of the conversation when were in the process of a midfield clear out - talking about that clear out would seem to be appropriate in the midfield thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24551 on: Today at 05:23:08 pm
All of these charts comparing Fabinho 22-23 to other players are pointless as Fabinho 22-23 was substandard.

Compare Fabinho from other years, fine. Fab 22-23, pointless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24552 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/07/15/barcelona-real-madrid-uefa-future-revenue-stream-ffp/

Real booking massive losses as UEFA decide their sale of future revenues is not income. May need to sell some players off the back of this...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24553 on: Today at 05:27:03 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:33:58 pm
Who else was shocked that the chart seems genuine?  ;D
Me. I didn't even wanna look at it, for fear of Capon catching me off-guard again.
Thought it was another Tepid/Samie analysis. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24554 on: Today at 05:32:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:41 pm
David Lynch of Mullholland Drive fame saying on his youtube video that the names are smokescreen.
Quote
Theres a possibility that these names coming out (Phillips, Gravenberch, Amrabat) are a smokescreen. Weve seen that before in this window.

In that case, Samie mate... I wouldn't call it a "window"... ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24555 on: Today at 05:32:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:51:45 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NS10NWFrfMo

I think he was talking about Gary Mac who was a vastly experienced premier league proven player who could come straight in and provide leadership.

Koopmeiners is clearly a talented player but for me our interest ended in him when we brought in Alexis MacAllister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24556 on: Today at 05:33:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:29:56 pm
What would that mean for Bajcetic though? Not necessarily against it but something would have to give.

I still can't believe you got away with that Victor Moses reference earlier. You have out-Longstaffed the rest of the miserablists combined. I've just now stopped puking my brains out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24557 on: Today at 05:38:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:15:39 pm
Its not even true, we do play with a pure DM with the new system.

It's even more important in the new system to play with a DM as we need as many numbers to defend as possible, when our set-up is generally front heavy.

And of course, we need to have a DM in case we switch to 4-3-3 when we want to.
