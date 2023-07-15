Cheers. Anyone at Napoli we might look at ya reckon (Question for everyone) Theyve just had a good season. surely there must be some interest coming for their players? What are their defensive mids like? Not Zielinksi.



Napoli have had a really good season, the issue is that it's hard for other teams to get players off them, especially their mainstays without a contract issue or huge sums of money or a release clause due to De Laurentiis. They usually keep the core of their players for the most part barring exceptions.They've just sold Kim Min-Jae who is likely to become one of the best CBs in a few years to Bayern. PSG and some teams are after their striker Osimhen, but De Laurentis has quoted some absurd sums north of 150m to put these teams off. Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian winger has been quite brilliant for them too.As for their DM, it's Lobotka, who is really good and would suit us to a 'T', the factors to be considered is would we pursue a tall DM, then he wouldn't suit us, though he is agile and tenacious, and also he is 28. Not a lot of interest for him, but I would think that's because he is unavailable.