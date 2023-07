Don’t worry about what they’ve all been briefed with. Did any of them have a clue about Szoboszlai? In their last list of names they kept reporting about Thuram and Koné.



I do agree with you, they are definitely diversionary. My point is that I can’t even coin a better option. People want a Tchouameni/Caicedo, but the market for quality number 6’s is poor. The aforementioned are not possible and there aren’t many others out there. It’s like that summer that we missed out on Alexis Sanchez and were stuck with either Balotelli or a semi-retired Eto’o. Seems there aren’t many out there and the few have already sailed (Ugarte, Caicedo, Rice).