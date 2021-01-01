Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.
Bid for Fabinho lodged and he is finalising details with Saudis (£40m). He has not gone to training camp and is almost certainly gone.
Henderson is still to give green light to his transfer, but that is highly likely as well.
Liverpool now eyeing replacements, names most frequently mentioned are Lavia, Gravenbach, Amrabat and Phillips, but Caicedo is considered too pricey.