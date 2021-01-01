« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 807793 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24480 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,529
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24481 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.

Fabinho is off as he has been left out of the travelling party.

Henderson included as there has not been a fee agreed, yet.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24482 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:32:26 pm
Fabinho is off as he has been left out of the travelling party.

Henderson included as there has not been a fee agreed, yet.
👍👍 ta KH.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,804
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24483 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:33:42 pm
IMG-1255" border="0

Who else was shocked that the chart seems genuine?  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24484 on: Today at 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.
Samanthas called someone a shit turtle. And James Ward Prowse is having a medical
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24485 on: Today at 03:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:33:58 pm
Who else was shocked that the chart seems genuine?  ;D
Mother fuckers.

This is how Les Dennis mustve felt when he took up serious acting
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,249
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24486 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
Florentino Luis following the official club page on Insta.  ;D

Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,897
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24487 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.

James Ward Prowse Has passed his medical
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24488 on: Today at 03:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.

- Fab not going to Germany, so transfer maybe imminent.
- Hendo going the Germany.

- A mediocre list of potential replacements has been briefed to the usual heads. Lavia, Gberch, Phillips someone else
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24489 on: Today at 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:34:31 pm
Samanthas called someone a shit turtle. And James Ward Prowse is having a medical

And Capon has backdoor access to some pie charts.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24490 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm »
I know this isnt exactly right but what about barella I know hes not your quintessential defensive midfielder but he presses like a beast a midfield of Mac, dom and barella would be superb we would probably have the ball 90% of the time, apparently £70mil would get him and lets be honest compared to the figures being mentioned for other players that would be a bloody bargain.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24491 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Been sleeping all day as I'm not feeling great, and I've noticed a big uptick in pages, can anyone be kind enough to condense the last 20 pages for me please?, merci.
Bid for Fabinho lodged and he is finalising details with Saudis (£40m). He has not gone to training camp and is almost certainly gone.

Henderson is still to give green light to his transfer, but that is highly likely as well.

Liverpool now eyeing replacements, names most frequently mentioned are Lavia, Gravenbach, Amrabat and Phillips, but Caicedo is considered too pricey.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,462
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24492 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24493 on: Today at 03:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:35:14 pm
Mother fuckers.

This is how Les Dennis mustve felt when he took up serious acting

 ;D
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,272
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24494 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:33:17 pm
👍👍 ta KH.


Im shocked KH missed the opportunity to mention the Monaco Lad. :o
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,732
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24495 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:29:39 pm
Who was that lad we were linked to from Milan in January? Bennacer? Whats he like?

Bennacer is good, but he doesn't have the physicality to play as a DM in our set-up and he is yet to start 30 League games in a season for Milan in 4 seasons. Not at our required level imo.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24496 on: Today at 03:48:33 pm »
Is there a McAllister type transfer out there, a more senior player who can play DM for a few seasons, and replace some of the lost experience of Milner, Fabinho and possibly Jordan. Train up Bajetic and Lavia if we signed him.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24497 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:43:12 pm
Bennacer is good, but he doesn't have the physicality to play as a DM in our set-up and he is yet to start 30 League games in a season for Milan in 4 seasons. Not at our required level imo.
Cheers. Anyone at Napoli we might look at ya reckon (Question for everyone) Theyve just had a good season. surely there must be some interest coming for their players? What are their defensive mids like? Not Zielinksi.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24498 on: Today at 03:49:50 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,934
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24499 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
Mac as the 6 and Jones as the left 8 is also an option. At least for some games.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24500 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:13:07 pm
Dont worry about what theyve all been briefed with. Did any of them have a clue about Szoboszlai? In their last list of names they kept reporting about Thuram and Koné.
I do agree with you, they are definitely diversionary. My point is that I cant even coin a better option. People want a Tchouameni/Caicedo, but the market for quality number 6s is poor. The aforementioned are not possible and there arent many others out there. Its like that summer that we missed out on Alexis Sanchez and were stuck with either Balotelli or a semi-retired Etoo. Seems there arent many out there and the few have already sailed (Ugarte, Caicedo, Rice).
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24501 on: Today at 03:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:48:33 pm
Is there a McAllister type transfer out there, a more senior player who can play DM for a few seasons, and replace some of the lost experience of Milner, Fabinho and possibly Jordan. Train up Bajetic and Lavia if we signed him.

Sangare @ PSV
Alvarez. @ Ajax
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,174
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24502 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:49:01 pm
Cheers. Anyone at Napoli we might look at ya reckon (Question for everyone) Theyve just had a good season. surely there must be some interest coming for their players? What are their defensive mids like? Not Zielinksi.

Their midfield took the piss out of ours in Italy. Just walked through it at will and had all the power and physicality that we once had. Lobotka also played well that night if I remember, was he their 6?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24503 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Getting back what we paid for Fabinho after having him here throughout his peak years is great, just a shame that the money is coming from there.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24504 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:52:31 pm
Mac as the 6 and Jones as the left 8 is also an option. At least for some games.
Mac as a 6 seems like a waste. What I like about him as a signing is that you know exactly where he will play and what he will bring to the side. Its good that he can play there if needed, but that left side of midfield is his.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24505 on: Today at 03:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:56:44 pm
Sangare @ PSV
Alvarez. @ Ajax
Both not good enough. The former will sign for Forest soon which is his level.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,249
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24506 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
David Lynch of Mullholland Drive fame saying on his youtube video that the names are smokescreen.
 
Quote
Theres a possibility that these names coming out (Phillips, Gravenberch, Amrabat) are a smokescreen. Weve seen that before in this window.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24507 on: Today at 04:01:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:56:51 pm
Their midfield took the piss out of ours in Italy. Just walked through it at will and had all the power and physicality that we once had. Lobotka also played well that night if I remember, was he their 6?
Yeah, thats what i was thinking. The had us right off that night. Stanislav Lobotka and Demme are down as their Defensive Midfielders. Both quite old though. 28 and 31
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24508 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
The Fabinho fee seems too good to be true. Hope there isn't a random stumbling block somewhere, and the transfer goes through fine.
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24509 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
If looking at Napoli, Anguissa is the one we want.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,249
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24510 on: Today at 04:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:01:33 pm
The Fabinho fee seems too good to be true. Hope there isn't a random stumbling block somewhere, and the transfer goes through fine.

What are you no about? The club he's going to are PIF owned. 40 million is the shit they are scraping from their sofa.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24511 on: Today at 04:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:21 pm
What are you no about? The club hes' gonig to are PIF owned. 40 million is the shit they are scraping from their sofa.

Does Alex Ferguson work for them by any chance?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24512 on: Today at 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:21 pm
What are you no about? The club he's going to are PIF owned. 40 million is the shit they are scraping from their sofa.
We need Tepid in  here right away to explain how much that kinda money would weigh and would it even fit on a sofa
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #24513 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm »
Heres my first choice hes played in the position he a pressing monster, inter are fucked financially go and offer £80mil job done, we would in my opinion have a midfield second to none, plus we would have the ball 90% of the time😀
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Up
« previous next »
 