It's accurate , LFC remove the pride flag from the official Arabic social accounts for example. My point is does this make LFC not a club who believes in equality ?



I get the critsim towards him but some of the things said about Hendo are over the top. What next ? if Mane moved there some random guy in the internet will claim he is morally better than Mane and he isn't a decent human being after all what he did for the people in need ?



Three LFC legends moved there and probably more will follow, I saw someone here saying they shouldn't step foot into Anfield again



If you look at the vast majority of posts on here, very few seem to agree with that last point, there's some disappointment about the likes of Firmino and maybe Fab going over there, but the crucial difference between them and Henderson is that he has actively chosen to put himself forwards on certain topics such as LGBTQ and it is his hypocrisy in choosing to move to a country where such things are treated so brutally that is generating the majority of the criticism.Footballers are not role models and nobody should expect them to be such if they simply choose to keep their head down and focus on their football, however things change if they actively try to portray themselves in that fashion, they are the ones who have built up that expectation not anyone else.