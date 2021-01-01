« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Songs to Sing

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24040 on: Today at 11:22:12 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:20:21 am
The whole "what would you do if you were offered £500k per week" is genuinely the dumbest shit I've ever heard.

Thank you for your insightful comment. Really riveting perspective that youve explained 👍 nice one mate
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24041 on: Today at 11:22:16 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 11:19:05 am
Morton not travelling either, so you'd imagine he's off.
Has he even been seen in training? I know he broke a bone back end of last season, maybe he's being kept at home because of that.
eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24042 on: Today at 11:22:23 am
Quote from: fenre on Today at 11:15:59 am
We are looking at Labia, Amrabat, Gravenberch, and Phillips.... This could be absolutely terrible

Very underwhelming, especially considering half of those names arent even DMs.

BUT lets be honest, how often do we sign a player from a list of targets briefed to journos?
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24043 on: Today at 11:22:35 am
Jesus, the names that were mentioned to replace Fab do not inspire confidence.  Surely we can get someone better in there. 
fenre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24044 on: Today at 11:23:22 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:17:00 am
Just been a bit sick with Kalvin Phillips name being included in the list of potential replacements. Just sign Caicedo ffs

Caicedo is going to Chelsea, and that is why we are not going in for him. Seems to have been a transfer that Chelsea has worked on for ages.
medley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24045 on: Today at 11:23:34 am
Quote from: fenre on Today at 11:15:59 am
We are looking at Labia, Amrabat, Gravenberch, and Phillips.... This could be absolutely terrible

Oh gosh!

:shocked
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24046 on: Today at 11:23:56 am
That list of players from Pearce is bleak.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24047 on: Today at 11:24:13 am
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 11:22:11 am
I thought we werent supposed to believe anything in the media?

It's obviously been leaked by his reps.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24048 on: Today at 11:24:58 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 11:19:05 am
Morton not travelling either, so you'd imagine he's off.

Hes injured or recovering from an injury.
L.Suarez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24049 on: Today at 11:25:25 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:22:35 am
Jesus, the names that were mentioned to replace Fab do not inspire confidence.  Surely we can get someone better in there.

Things is there are actually not many suitable candidates out there, can you suggest someone apart from Caicedo, whose probably already agreed to join Chelsea and would cost around 100m. Even if we are ready to splash let say 80-100 on a new DM, who would that be ?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24050 on: Today at 11:25:30 am
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 11:22:12 am
Thank you for your insightful comment. Really riveting perspective that youve explained 👍 nice one mate

If you had bothered to read any one of the last 100 pages you would have seen it explained many, many times before. Or maybe use all your ounces of wisdom to figure it out yourself?
Shepnois

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24051 on: Today at 11:25:34 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:56 am
That list of players from Pearce is bleak.

Thankfully Pearse is in the dark as much as we are these days. I'll wait for who Ornstein links us to.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24052 on: Today at 11:26:20 am
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 11:22:23 am
Very underwhelming, especially considering half of those names arent even DMs.

BUT lets be honest, how often do we sign a player from a list of targets briefed to journos?

Mac Allister was long linked. But obviously loads of names have been thrown around this summer that havent come to anything (Nunes and Gallagher!).

BTW, £40m for Fabinho is cracking. Just wish wed known it was coming for longer so we could have moved quicker for a replacement at the start of the summer. Youd have imagined wed have gone hard on Ugarte if he was available.

Should pull the trigger on Lavia today and then get a more established player. Tchouameni and Caicedo the stand outs but not happening hard to think who else.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24053 on: Today at 11:26:35 am
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 11:21:25 am
The fact that Henderson hasn't apologised yet means he's still holding out for his big pay day. It'll probably be Monday at the earliest before negotiations start again. The only thing that would keep him here would be himself and his agents realising that they might not be paid on time every week. Basically the same thing that has him jumping ship, greed.

I'm sure they have a big 'I'm sorry' letter ready to go just in case. What would stop him doing all this again anyway? If another saudi club came in with £800k a week, he'd be running for the door again.

He can always hand in a transfer request and head off to the non-league, which would be the equivalent of the saudi league, if he's that desperate to play every minute of every game.

Why should he apologise? 
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24054 on: Today at 11:26:54 am
The only thing going for Kalvin Phillips is that hes homegrown. Hope we stay the fuck away from him and dont get desperate to use him as a quota filler.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24055 on: Today at 11:27:34 am
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 11:25:34 am
Thankfully Pearse is in the dark as much as we are these days. I'll wait for who Ornstein links us to.

Joyce and Reddy with the same names.

To be fair, I could see them just going out and getting both Lavia and Gravenberch, even if it feels far too young a pairing.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24056 on: Today at 11:27:48 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:56 am
That list of players from Pearce is bleak.

The guy is just clickbaiting.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24057 on: Today at 11:27:50 am
£40m for Fabinho is brilliant.
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24058 on: Today at 11:28:01 am
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 11:22:12 am
Thank you for your insightful comment. Really riveting perspective that youve explained 👍 nice one mate

He's right though. This along with the "generational wealth" argument have literally been workshopped as things people can parrot online to shut down conversation. It's no more than that.

The first tactic is to accuse the dissenter of being a hypocrit. "Well what would YOU do?"

The second angle is the "generational wealth" thing, which is also nonsense, particularly for a footballer already on several hundred thousand a week.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24059 on: Today at 11:28:33 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:27:34 am
Joyce and Reddy with the same names.

To be fair, I could see them just going out and getting both Lavia and Gravenberch, even if it feels far too young a pairing.

If those are the names briefed then its pretty likely we have other interests.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24060 on: Today at 11:28:39 am
As horrendous as Kalvin Phillips has been for the last 12 months the last time we signed an ex-Leeds midfielder from City it turned out quite well.

Still don't want him, but just saying.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24061 on: Today at 11:28:47 am
What the club have briefed in terms of targets and who weve actually gone after are levels apart.

Theyve thrown out some chum whilst they work on their proper target  my guess is Florentino Luis.

Bar Lavia, pretty confident we dont sign anyone on that list Pearce has clearly been briefed on.
eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24062 on: Today at 11:28:47 am
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 11:25:25 am
Things is there are actually not many suitable candidates out there, can you suggest someone apart from Caicedo, whose probably already agreed to join Chelsea and would cost around 100m. Even if we are ready to splash let say 80-100 on a new DM, who would that be ?

Florentino Luis, Manu Kone, Cheick Doucoure, there is surely better
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24063 on: Today at 11:29:32 am
James Peace listing a load of shite players. Sounds about right.
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24064 on: Today at 11:30:12 am
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 11:25:25 am
Things is there are actually not many suitable candidates out there, can you suggest someone apart from Caicedo, whose probably already agreed to join Chelsea and would cost around 100m. Even if we are ready to splash let say 80-100 on a new DM, who would that be ?

Florentino the one for me. Kone good too, but not sure what's going on with the injury.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24065 on: Today at 11:30:24 am
Those names tell me its not true.

Id be happy with Phillips though, hes got the potential to be class.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24066 on: Today at 11:31:02 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:30:24 am
Those names tell me its not true.

Nobody knows who we are chasing.
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24067 on: Today at 11:31:20 am
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 11:25:25 am
Things is there are actually not many suitable candidates out there, can you suggest someone apart from Caicedo, whose probably already agreed to join Chelsea and would cost around 100m. Even if we are ready to splash let say 80-100 on a new DM, who would that be ?

Maybe we're all a little too hung up on a DM, maybe we won't need a DM as such going forward
shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24068 on: Today at 11:31:26 am
Just get Kone! Lavia is a +
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24069 on: Today at 11:31:27 am
If Fabinho goes, it has to be Lavia AND another top midfielder imo. The Henderson stuff is neither here nor there at this point.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24070 on: Today at 11:31:59 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:31:02 am
Nobody knows who we are chasing.

Aye sounds like a load of red herrings.
Songs to Sing

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24071 on: Today at 11:32:46 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:25:30 am
If you had bothered to read any one of the last 100 pages you would have seen it explained many, many times before. Or maybe use all your ounces of wisdom to figure it out yourself?

To be honest, I havent read much of the drivel. Is it the political/morality angle? If so, first Id like like to know who made the posters or the west for that matter the authority on such matters. Secondly, the truth is such discussions wont get anywhere in such a place. Every country has its problem, what has Jordan Henderson got to do with it? Ronaldo? Benzema? Oh wait, how about the uk gov? Or a million other entities. People speak of such things from their little box perspective. The reality is its complicated. Its power and money. Bad shit happens. You expect the world to be roses and dandelions? Of course everyone wants to improve things, but people getting Jordan f***cking Henderson involved in these discussions is just NAIVE.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #24072 on: Today at 11:32:55 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:31:27 am
If Fabinho goes, it has to be Lavia AND another top midfielder imo. The Henderson stuff is neither here nor there at this point.

There is not many of those. No wonder why players like Rice and Caicedo are so expensive.
