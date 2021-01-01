« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 594 595 596 597 598 [599]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 797960 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,805
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23920 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:45:08 am
I completely disagree with this. What's he done wrong if he's been told his minutes will be reduced, he's been approached and he's discussed it? Many fans want his wages gone as his legs have, so making money and reducing the wage bill is actually good for us.

Him being told his minutes are being reduced has been fed to journalists by his camp (it hasnt come from the club obviously) to justify him agreeing a contract with a Saudi club before telling the club he wants to leave
Unless it emerges we told him to leave which seems incredibly unlikely from all the evidence we have

Its clearly wrong for any player let alone the captain of the club, whose wrapped himself in that label, to agree a contract with another club without the clubs agreement .. and thats before you get into the whole despotic regime shit
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:27 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23921 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:43:55 am
If you feel anyone has broken the rules, including myself, you are free to report their posts. They will be reviewed by another moderator and if rules have been broken, actions deemed appropriate will be taken.

However, if you post on a public forum, you can not complain about receiving responses to them you don't like.

If my views offend you, if you find them rude or offensive. Be offended, that's up to you, I genuinely don;t care.

Thats good because I feel exactly the same I couldnt give a shit what you thought either so at last we can agree on something we are moving forward, now lets leave it at that and move on.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:33 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23922 on: Today at 09:57:05 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:50:41 am
So I ask again why do people want him stripped of the captains armband?
The captain of LFC should embody the principles of the club, imo, both on a off the pitch.

If he has pushed for this then I no longer believe he does, it shows him to be a hypocrite and that his past stance on minority and LGBTQ issues have been nothing but lip service. It's not just about what a player does on the pitch, for me.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23923 on: Today at 09:57:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:44:19 am
That's Monaco lad well and truly out of the frame them. He's not interested

Frankly it was delusional to think he was in the frame
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 594 595 596 597 598 [599]   Go Up
« previous next »
 