Good post. Some people learn from history, others use it to shut down opinions that make them uncomfortable.
The Western hypocrisy angle might be valid if people were condemning Henderson's prospective move because of the war in Yemen. But I haven't seen any mention of that, it's all because Henderson chose to make himself a leading voice for LGBT rights and then threw it all away when an extreme anti-LGBT theocracy paid him obscene amounts to be a leading voice of their propaganda machine. Note how Fabinho is barely mentioned, because he never engaged in such advocacy and may be a right wing religious fellow himself. So there's really no cause to make this a West v. Middle East, it's about a very specific moral issue and personal integrity.
Good post. I suppose I dont really see this as a moral thing because the nature of societies is on such a vastly different scale from how we live our lives as individuals. Id condemn him if he was going there to become a minister in their government and actually get blood on his hands but hes not, hes going to play football and thats not important. I wouldnt condemn anyone for going there to teach or to build.
Ill definitely think less of him though, same as I would anyone else who goes there. You only get a few years on the planet, and you choose to spend them doing that? But thats ultimately a personal choice, I cant elevate that to a moral thing.
As for his spokesmanning, well it does give him a right showing up if he goes doesnt it. No getting around that. to be honest even that shouldnt be particularly surprising. Nobodys shocked when the culture war bad guys turn out to be in it for themselves, why would the good guys be any different? Most of its not a real thing, its just jockeying to be one of the cool kids. Obviously there some people have actual beliefs but I cant say Hendo ever seemed like one of those to be honest, he seemed more like a nice guy wanting to say nice things. If he doesnt feel like thats important enough to forego £500k a week for, its hypocritical but its not really that big a deal. The guys whove turned it down and arent saying why, theyre more interesting to me.
In the meantime, I guess we're not getting Mbappe?
Imagine the proposal thats being drawn up for Mbappe. No way theyre targeting all the big names except the very top handful.
It already seems unlikely that Messis decision was to go to the US. Respect to him I suppose.