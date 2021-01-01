Good post. Some people learn from history, others use it to shut down opinions that make them uncomfortable.



The Western hypocrisy angle might be valid if people were condemning Henderson's prospective move because of the war in Yemen. But I haven't seen any mention of that, it's all because Henderson chose to make himself a leading voice for LGBT rights and then threw it all away when an extreme anti-LGBT theocracy paid him obscene amounts to be a leading voice of their propaganda machine. Note how Fabinho is barely mentioned, because he never engaged in such advocacy and may be a right wing religious fellow himself. So there's really no cause to make this a West v. Middle East, it's about a very specific moral issue and personal integrity.



In the meantime, I guess we're not getting Mbappe?



Good post. I suppose I dont really see this as a moral thing because the nature of societies is on such a vastly different scale from how we live our lives as individuals. Id condemn him if he was going there to become a minister in their government and actually get blood on his hands but hes not, hes going to play football and thats not important. I wouldnt condemn anyone for going there to teach or to build.Ill definitely think less of him though, same as I would anyone else who goes there. You only get a few years on the planet, and you choose to spend them doing that? But thats ultimately a personal choice, I cant elevate that to a moral thing.As for his spokesmanning, well it does give him a right showing up if he goes doesnt it. No getting around that. to be honest even that shouldnt be particularly surprising. Nobodys shocked when the culture war bad guys turn out to be in it for themselves, why would the good guys be any different? Most of its not a real thing, its just jockeying to be one of the cool kids. Obviously there some people have actual beliefs but I cant say Hendo ever seemed like one of those to be honest, he seemed more like a nice guy wanting to say nice things. If he doesnt feel like thats important enough to forego £500k a week for, its hypocritical but its not really that big a deal. The guys whove turned it down and arent saying why, theyre more interesting to me.Imagine the proposal thats being drawn up for Mbappe. No way theyre targeting all the big names except the very top handful.It already seems unlikely that Messis decision was to go to the US. Respect to him I suppose.