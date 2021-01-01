« previous next »
It's not as if Henderson would be disruptive or less than professional if he stayed. If you want to be cynical, which is tempting in the circumstances, he fulfils the elder statesman role in the England squad so he's not going to jeopardise that. Demote him from the captaincy, as he no longer presents the same principled and liberal image that dovetails with ours, and tell the Saudis to do one if they can't cough up £20m.
We can't let Henderson go for free, he's got two years left on his contract. What kind of a precedent would that set? In the future, would we always let our players go for free just because another club says they can't affort a fee?

Also, if a transfer fee discourages our players from going to Saudi, so be it. We don't need to make it easy to support that regime.

Agree entirely. Which is why I don't think it's as simple as saying we should "get rid" or "let him leave". If the Saudi club don't pay up, what happens? There's every chance he stays.
Could have gone for Declan Rice if these bids were earlier.

For 105m? Naw.
Could have gone for Declan Rice if these bids were earlier.

If my auntie had balls, she wouldn't be playing football in Saudi Arabia.
This is a great post. Thank you! Honestly, most of the world is just utterly sick of the Western world acting as the moral arbiter of the world while enjoying the privilege gained from their colonial atrocities.
What a load of codswallop in context of the actual discussion about Hendo.
This is a great post. Thank you! Honestly, most of the world is just utterly sick of the Western world acting as the moral arbiter of the world while enjoying the privilege gained from their colonial atrocities.

Are you saying that because I grew up in the UK I'm not allowed an opinion as to whether another country persecuting women and LBGTQ+ people is wrong...? And that I'm not allowed to voice that opinion? Because that's an absolutely bizarre take.

I'm not "the west", I'm not responsible for the actions of our collective ancestors, and I'm aware of my privilege to live in this (albeit flawed) society. It doesn't mean I can't call out when governments (whether my own or abroad) are committing horrible acts totally against my values.
Are you saying that because I grew up in the UK I'm not allowed an opinion as to whether another country persecuting women and LBGTQ+ people is wrong...? And that I'm not allowed to voice that opinion? Because that's an absolutely bizarre take.

I'm not "the west", I'm not responsible for the actions of our collective ancestors, and I'm aware of my privilege to live in this (albeit flawed) society. It doesn't mean I can't call out when governments (whether my own or abroad) are committing horrible acts totally against my values.

Exactly. I will never understand why some people react so strongly to criticism of the appalling regimes in other countries, or why they think making some vague claim of 'hypocrisy' immediately invalidates those opinions. It's not 'virtue signalling' to believe and to say that it's wrong to oppress and torture people, I don't get why people are so scared of those opinions being aired. And it's not hypocrisy to express those opinions when you've not committed or supported those activities in the past. Everyone in the world probably lives in a country which has done something bad in the past, everyone who's not in extreme poverty is to some extent benefiting from things their ancestors did which may well have been immoral. It's just bizarre and nonsensical to suggest people can't have opinions because of this.

If I say that it's wrong to oppress, torture and execute people, am I trying to be the 'moral arbiter of the world' or just expressing a genuine belief that everyone on here would (I hope) agree with?
Some absolute bollocks written in here by people who seem to believe that being born in "the West" means you can never criticise any non-western state's persecution of its people. I'm sure that women, gay people, migrant workers and political prisoners in Saudi are all saying "ooo, I don't want any of those horrible western folk expressing support for us, this is our country, we'll change when we're ready". For sure.
Are you saying that because I grew up in the UK I'm not allowed an opinion as to whether another country persecuting women and LBGTQ+ people is wrong...? And that I'm not allowed to voice that opinion? Because that's an absolutely bizarre take.

I'm not "the west", I'm not responsible for the actions of our collective ancestors, and I'm aware of my privilege to live in this (albeit flawed) society. It doesn't mean I can't call out when governments (whether my own or abroad) are committing horrible acts totally against my values.

Exactly. The west is not a gestalt entity. I can find the actions of mine and the Saudi government equally horrifying. The difference is most teams in this country dont exist to serve the interests of a totalitarian regime. Some highly suspicious posts on here in the last couple of days
It's not as if Henderson would be disruptive or less than professional if he stayed. If you want to be cynical, which is tempting in the circumstances, he fulfils the elder statesman role in the England squad so he's not going to jeopardise that. Demote him from the captaincy, as he no longer presents the same principled and liberal image that dovetails with ours, and tell the Saudis to do one if they can't cough up £20m.

He should never play for Liverpool again if this move was agreed by him and falls through.
Good post. Some people learn from history, others use it to shut down opinions that make them uncomfortable.

The Western hypocrisy angle might be valid if people were condemning Henderson's prospective move because of the war in Yemen. But I haven't seen any mention of that, it's all because Henderson chose to make himself a leading voice for LGBT rights and then threw it all away when an extreme anti-LGBT theocracy paid him obscene amounts to be a leading voice of their propaganda machine. Note how Fabinho is barely mentioned, because he never engaged in such advocacy and may be a right wing religious fellow himself. So there's really no cause to make this a West v. Middle East, it's about a very specific moral issue and personal integrity.
Good post. I suppose I dont really see this as a moral thing because the nature of societies is on such a vastly different scale from how we live our lives as individuals. Id condemn him if he was going there to become a minister in their government and actually get blood on his hands but hes not, hes going to play football and thats not important. I wouldnt condemn anyone for going there to teach or to build.

Ill definitely think less of him though, same as I would anyone else who goes there. You only get a few years on the planet, and you choose to spend them doing that? But thats ultimately a personal choice, I cant elevate that to a moral thing.

As for his spokesmanning, well it does give him a right showing up if he goes doesnt it. No getting around that. to be honest even that shouldnt be particularly surprising. Nobodys shocked when the culture war bad guys turn out to be in it for themselves, why would the good guys be any different? Most of its not a real thing, its just jockeying to be one of the cool kids. Obviously there some people have actual beliefs but I cant say Hendo ever seemed like one of those to be honest, he seemed more like a nice guy wanting to say nice things. If he doesnt feel like thats important enough to forego £500k a week for, its hypocritical but its not really that big a deal. The guys whove turned it down and arent saying why, theyre more interesting to me.
In the meantime, I guess we're not getting Mbappe?  ;)
Imagine the proposal thats being drawn up for Mbappe. No way theyre targeting all the big names except the very top handful.

It already seems unlikely that Messis decision was to go to the US. Respect to him I suppose.
Oh well. It won't be long before this thread gets locked again due to the inability to keep politics out of this thread by some posters. And this is despite being warned about this already.  ::)
Could have gone for Declan Rice if these bids were earlier.

That melt is too afraid to leave London.
He should never play for Liverpool again if this move was agreed by him and falls through.

Im sure people were saying the same thing about Gerrard after flirting with Chelsea. If the Henderson deal falls through he will definitely still play. But Id be tempted to take the captaincy. But again, Gerrard kept his captaincy.
Any news on Colwill? We still in for him?
Lots of calls to strip Henderson of the captaincy if he stays, which is feeling more likely by the day. I cant see that happening. Although I agree with the sentiment, Klopp has never been one to create drama or tension. He has every right to be pissed off that all of this has created uncertainty and distraction just as the team head to their No press, no interviews, no distractions pre-season camp, but the easiest way to nip it all in the bud would be to move on and forget about it. Rightly or wrongly.

Ideally the bids would have been submitted yesterday or the day before, so that Henderson and Fabinho could be left out of the squad. But both Saudi clubs seem to be dithering about which is irritating. Set them a deadline.
Could have gone for Declan Rice if these bids were earlier.
No way, not after just seeing him in that Muller Rice advert.
No way, not after just seeing him in that Muller Rice advert.

Rice rice baby.
Klopp made it clear that he was gonna personally drive the players that don't want to stay.

Hendo is gone but he's already replaced and I'd argue upgraded on.

Fabinho imo should never be let go until we recruit the replacement first. Really hope we don't panic buy, we really don't have to do that.
Not sure there's been much dithering regarding Fabinho, in fact it's deathly quiet, my guess is that's progressing behind the scenes as it should and we're working on a replacement.
I think we will target 2 midrange midfielders (for example, Kone and Lavia). Rather than one super expensive midfielder (for example, Caicedo or Tchouameni).
Oh well. It won't be long before this thread gets locked again due to the inability to keep politics out of this thread by some posters. And this is despite being warned about this already.  ::)
what are you complaining about? some mods are discussing politics themselves, understandably, as it's impossible to isolate the proposed transfer from politics. you don't have to read the thread if it's not for you.
Could have gone for Declan Rice if these bids were earlier.

Nah, we still wouldn't have spent the required amount.
I'm more worried this 40 mil bid doesn't come in for Fab. Don't think theres a single person who thought anyone would try and buy him, an he'd just see his contract out getting slower and slower
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

It is possible to discuss football without politics, but its a free world and the mods are okay with it so knock yourselves out.
