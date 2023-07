Good post. Some people learn from history, others use it to shut down opinions that make them uncomfortable.



The Western hypocrisy angle might be valid if people were condemning Henderson's prospective move because of the war in Yemen. But I haven't seen any mention of that, it's all because Henderson chose to make himself a leading voice for LGBT rights and then threw it all away when an extreme anti-LGBT theocracy paid him obscene amounts to be a leading voice of their propaganda machine. Note how Fabinho is barely mentioned, because he never engaged in such advocacy and may be a right wing religious fellow himself. So there's really no cause to make this a West v. Middle East, it's about a very specific moral issue and personal integrity.



In the meantime, I guess we're not getting Mbappe?



Good post. I suppose I donít really see this as a moral thing because the nature of societies is on such a vastly different scale from how we live our lives as individuals. Iíd condemn him if he was going there to become a minister in their government and actually get blood on his hands but heís not, heís going to play football and thatís not important. I wouldnít condemn anyone for going there to teach or to build.Iíll definitely think less of him though, same as I would anyone else who goes there. You only get a few years on the planet, and you choose to spend them doing that? But thatís ultimately a personal choice, I canít elevate that to a moral thing.As for his spokesmanning, well it does give him a right showing up if he goes doesnít it. No getting around that. to be honest even that shouldnít be particularly surprising. Nobodyís shocked when the culture war bad guys turn out to be in it for themselves, why would the good guys be any different? Most of itís not a real thing, itís just jockeying to be one of the cool kids. Obviously there some people have actual beliefs but I canít say Hendo ever seemed like one of those to be honest, he seemed more like a nice guy wanting to say nice things. If he doesnít feel like thatís important enough to forego £500k a week for, itís hypocritical but itís not really that big a deal. The guys whoíve turned it down and arenít saying why, theyíre more interesting to me.Imagine the proposal thatís being drawn up for Mbappe. No way theyíre targeting all the big names except the very top handful.It already seems unlikely that Messiís decision was to go to the US. Respect to him I suppose.