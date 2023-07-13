« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 794861 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23800 on: Today at 12:32:05 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:28:11 am
The most recent articles say Ettifaq don't have a transfer budget that would satisfy what Liverpool would want so the Henderson deal might be in jeopardy.

Many thanks.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23801 on: Today at 12:34:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:30:17 am
Anyway, replacing Fabinho on the team will be more important than replacing Henderson, who has already been replaced ...

Sounds like Lavia is still first choice to replace him. Id have been fine with him joining to provide another option if Fabinho stuck around for another season, but if its to replace him then it should be someone currently on a higher level and with more top level experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23802 on: Today at 12:35:18 am »
to be honest just the idea of him contemplating it is enough to say bye be for me, same for Fab though to a lesser extent, Hendo above all others knew how important this season will be, he can not pretend he did not realise it would unsettle the club as a whole is bullshit to be honest he is the captain ffs he knew.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23803 on: Today at 12:35:56 am »
Just flicked through the last 15 pages of this transfer chat page 1 post about transfers 18353716255 about politics all quiet football wise then🤪
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23804 on: Today at 12:38:57 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:35:18 am
to be honest just the idea of him contemplating it is enough to say bye be for me, same for Fab though to a lesser extent, Hendo above all others knew how important this season will be, he can not pretend he did not realise it would unsettle the club as a whole is bullshit to be honest he is the captain ffs he knew.
He has the right to agree terms with any club. We wouldn't be negotiating the fee if he hasn't informed the club about his desire to move there.

The articles coming out are negotiation tactics really. The Saudis, Qataris... love doing their business in public for PR and to apply pressure. Look at Jassim with the United deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23805 on: Today at 12:39:02 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:34:12 am
Sounds like Lavia is still first choice to replace him. Id have been fine with him joining to provide another option if Fabinho stuck around for another season, but if its to replace him then it should be someone currently on a higher level and with more top level experience.

I tend to agree with this. Lavia as a project with Fabinho still on the team would have been a great option, but I am afraid we will have to switch targets if Fabinho is to leave this summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23806 on: Today at 12:41:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:39:02 am
I tend to agree with this. Lavia as a project with Fabinho still on the team would have been a great option, but I am afraid we will have to switch targets if Fabinho is to leave this summer ...

Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.
« Reply #23807 on: Today at 12:41:30 am »
Let him go on a free if he really wants to leave. We should do that with any player just to get rid. When Suarez wanted to leave we should have told Arsenal to keep their £40m + £1 and said take him, he's yours. What did the goofy fucker do for us in the 2013-14 season anyway?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23808 on: Today at 12:41:56 am »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
You said you werent the west on the negative stuff, but that then became we and our on the positive west stuff - you might need to be clear on which one it is?  People on here have forgotten how we treated Alan Turing and it was only in 2000 that gays were actually allowed to be accepted into our military services etc.  It took time and a lot of bloodshed and 2 world wars etc. as a society to get to where we have, yet somehow we dont afford that time or privilege to other countries to get to a similar point.

If we adopted the mindset used by some on here we still wouldnt be trading with Germany and they would be the pariah in Europe, given what they did and the sheer volumes of individuals involved at a general public level in horrendous activity is something Saudi Arabia cant ever get close to.  Instead as a country and region we decided that you can bring about change more effectively by being an ally than adversary.

You have to let things evolve, interfering in a negative and aggressive way doesnt achieve much over the long-term, just look at what WE did to Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan  etc. in recent times. 

Overall it is not Liverpool FC job to police the entire world or for us fans to be the morality police in relation to geo-politics, the parameters of where businesses can trade are set by the U.K. government and we operate within them.

If we wish to do something specific with Saudi Arabia, then we need to apply the same moral benchmark to other countries, such as India, China and various countries in Africa etc.

Overall I hate politics as it is divisive, I just wish we could keep it out of sport and just focus our energies on the forthcoming season.
This might actually be the single dumbest post I've ever read on here.

Hey BornRedSince76, there's this event you might have heard of called World War 2. That German government isn't the same as the German government now, and a player moving to the Bundesliga today isn't the same as a player moving to a Nazi-controlled club in the 1930's and sieg heiling in front of the flag. And the change didn't come about because we were an ally, it was because we were an adversary.

Because there's also this thing called time and another called progress. The British government you're talking about doesn't exist anymore and wouldn't do anything like what that one did to Turing (who, by the way, was still never beheaded in a town square) today. That change came about because of exactly the kind of culture and protest that you'd be killed for over there. The murderous Saudi government exists right now and a lot of us aren't happy about them using our players and legends for PR. That isn't the same as insisting our country or our club invade Saudi Arabia by the way, something you seem to feel is crucial in terms of social progress, just a simple suggestion that people shouldn't be going over there to prop up their blood money league. I don't think that's an unreasonable expectation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23809 on: Today at 12:45:48 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:29:53 am
Would like to know where the club is getting this £20m valuation.

Koulibaly went for £17m to Al-Hilal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23810 on: Today at 12:49:57 am »
Anyway, if these transfers happen I hope the club asks for the cash up front. If the stories of non-payment are true, there's good reason to believe we'd never get those fees otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23811 on: Today at 12:50:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:28 am
Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.

Well, I think that Teun Koopmeiners would give us good balance at the base of our box midfield ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23812 on: Today at 12:54:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:28 am
Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.

Ibrahim Sangaré.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23813 on: Today at 12:54:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:45:48 am
Koulibaly went for £17m to Al-Hilal.
And he's younger, and plays in a position where players generally last longer. We should be happy with £10/15m.

There wasn't really any talk of Hendo / Fabinho leaving this summer in this thread (until recently), not because we couldn't contemplate life without them, but more because we didn't think anyone would be interested given their wage situation.

Hendo is 33 and his game time will continue to decrease, Fabinho stunk the place out all of last season, someone mentioned months ago that it was a Freaky Friday-like situation and I haven't been able to get it out of my mind because its exactly what its been like.

Neither player is in our future, so cut our losses now and take what we can but do it quickly, we need to move on and build a new team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23814 on: Today at 12:58:56 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:54:59 am
And he's younger, and plays in a position where players generally last longer. We should be happy with £10/15m.

There wasn't really any talk of Hendo / Fabinho leaving this summer in this thread (until recently), not because we couldn't contemplate life without them, but more because we didn't think anyone would be interested given their wage situation.

Hendo is 33 and his game time will continue to decrease, Fabinho stunk the place out all of last season, someone mentioned months ago that it was a Freaky Friday-like situation and I haven't been able to get it out of my mind because its exactly what its been like.

Neither player is in our future, so cut our losses now and take what we can but do it quickly, we need to move on and build a new team.

As many have said on here before. If they're willing to cough up £105m in salary for him they can find £20m for his contract. If he means that much to them to wash their brand then we need to get compensation for owning his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23815 on: Today at 01:25:46 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:28 am
Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.

Alvarez from Ajax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23816 on: Today at 01:31:12 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:29:53 am
Would like to know where the club is getting this £20m valuation.

Forever injured 32 year old Kante went for a reported £86m fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23817 on: Today at 01:31:45 am »
If we was to buy say Lavia and Thuram  could Mac not play as the 6 as its his prefered postions, then Szobo goes left Thuram right  (or visca versa)  then Lavia would be Mac's back up? then Thuram / Mac /Lavia /Baj can play six, lavia could even drop into rb when Trents in mid
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:18 am by Lubeh »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23818 on: Today at 01:34:28 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:25:46 am
Alvarez from Ajax.

Linked to West Ham as a replacement for Rice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23819 on: Today at 01:35:35 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:31:12 am
Forever injured 32 year old Kante went for a reported £86m fee.
:o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23820 on: Today at 01:36:40 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:31:12 am
Forever injured 32 year old Kante went for a reported £86m fee.
He was available on a free. Those are his wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23821 on: Today at 01:36:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:58:56 am
As many have said on here before. If they're willing to cough up £105m in salary for him they can find £20m for his contract. If he means that much to them to wash their brand then we need to get compensation for owning his contract.

They should reduce his weekly wages over course of his contract to an extent where they can cough up enough money for the transfer fee.

Reducing £700k/week to £500k gets then at least £10m.

But then its immediately a less attractive proposition for Hendo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23822 on: Today at 01:39:27 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:36:54 am
They should reduce his weekly wages over course of his contract to an extent where they can cough up enough money for the transfer fee.

Reducing £700k/week to £500k gets then at least £10m.

But then its immediately a less attractive proposition for Hendo.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm
How about he takes £580k per week and the £120k difference comes to us representing a £20m transfer fee.

I know it's almost life-changing. Maybe he would have to cull the number of people he needs to support from here until eternity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23823 on: Today at 01:40:04 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:35:56 am
Just flicked through the last 15 pages of this transfer chat page 1 post about transfers 18353716255 about politics all quiet football wise then🤪

Its currently page 596 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23824 on: Today at 01:41:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:39:27 am


Aah. Missed it mate.

This thread moves so fast :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23825 on: Today at 01:43:56 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm
Nothing else is going to happen today or tomorrow IMO as Friday and Saturday are holidays in Saudi Arabia (which a few people have pointed out). Sunday is their next business day.

Also, I'm siding towards what a few people said about 50 pages ago. That I can see Hendo staying and Fabinho going in the end. Ettifaq don't seem to have much of a transfer budget, compared to Al-Ittihad who seem to be fine paying large transfer fees.

On a side note, I'm surprised nobody had a meltdown on the James Pearce article earlier where he said our transfer business was pretty much done before all the Hendo and Fabinho news broke.
Before anything about Henderson or Even Fabinho was reported.
It was basically known still looking for a LCB type, and possibly another 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23826 on: Today at 02:23:34 am »
My guess is PIF told all the other SA teams than the four that they would cover salary's but not transfer fees.

Quirky but it matches the storyline. Keeps the 4 on top by centralizing 4x greed fees but brings a lot of players in anyway. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23827 on: Today at 02:27:34 am »
> Neither player is in our future, so cut our losses now and take what we can but do it quickly, we need to move on and build a new team.

absolutely. get them off the books, move on and use their wages for transfer fees for younger cheaper players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23828 on: Today at 02:35:14 am »
If Hendo goes then of course it is primarily about the money. But I think its fair to say that a secondary reason would probably be playing time, as his role will surely diminish as we go. A chance to connect with Stevie and have an experience in the sunshine with his family will be minor considerations.

The Saudi regime is reprehensible and I hate that this sort of thing is happening. I agree with much of what has been said, but I dont know what the heck we are supposed to do to stop their involvement in sports, as it all appears to be green lighted from the government on down.

Leaving aside that aspect (and it seems trite to say, because how can you leave it aside?) if we get £50-60M for Henderson and Fabinho, we can put the money to good use in rebuilding the new team that is starting to emerge.

If we end up signing Lavia and Colwill I would be very happy with that. Home grown/u21, and both have big futures ahead of them. Arguably we might need another midfielder, having lost so many, but with Trent stepping in from the inverted fullback role, I think Thiago, Mac and Jones could also play in the deeper role while Lavia gets up to speed.

I think we will come out of this quite well, in a sporting context, and I dont see the forthcoming season as transitional, but instead one where I expect us to be the closest challengers to Man City for the Prem. Mac, Szobo, Lavia, Colwill. Id be happy with that quartet. Yes, the side is now all of a sudden very young, but as the great Alan Hansen once said, You cant win anything with kids.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:53 am by G Richards »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23829 on: Today at 02:37:17 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:23:34 am
My guess is PIF told all the other SA teams than the four that they would cover salary's but not transfer fees.

Quirky but it matches the storyline. Keeps the 4 on top by centralizing 4x greed fees but brings a lot of players in anyway. 

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/13/sports/soccer/saudi-soccer.html

This article is a nice explanation of what the plan is and how the Saudis are determined to not repeat the mistakes of the past. This has only come together in the last 6 weeks or so in that the PIF's investment and privitasation was announced only in early June, and the clubs have begun targeting players and coaches since. Rather than competing with Europe, I suspect the Saudis see this as an opportunity akin to the MLS while seeking to dominate Asian football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23830 on: Today at 03:14:24 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:28 am
Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.

Never been linked with him but if we want a project, I recommend Federico Redondo. If we want a starter, I'd want Edson Alvarez. I maybe in the minority but I think Lavia in his current state is 2-3 seasons away from being at our required level for playing week in week out.
