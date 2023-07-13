If Hendo goes then of course it is primarily about the money. But I think its fair to say that a secondary reason would probably be playing time, as his role will surely diminish as we go. A chance to connect with Stevie and have an experience in the sunshine with his family will be minor considerations.



The Saudi regime is reprehensible and I hate that this sort of thing is happening. I agree with much of what has been said, but I dont know what the heck we are supposed to do to stop their involvement in sports, as it all appears to be green lighted from the government on down.



Leaving aside that aspect (and it seems trite to say, because how can you leave it aside?) if we get £50-60M for Henderson and Fabinho, we can put the money to good use in rebuilding the new team that is starting to emerge.



If we end up signing Lavia and Colwill I would be very happy with that. Home grown/u21, and both have big futures ahead of them. Arguably we might need another midfielder, having lost so many, but with Trent stepping in from the inverted fullback role, I think Thiago, Mac and Jones could also play in the deeper role while Lavia gets up to speed.



I think we will come out of this quite well, in a sporting context, and I dont see the forthcoming season as transitional, but instead one where I expect us to be the closest challengers to Man City for the Prem. Mac, Szobo, Lavia, Colwill. Id be happy with that quartet. Yes, the side is now all of a sudden very young, but as the great Alan Hansen once said, You cant win anything with kids.