Online Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:32:09 am
jooneyisdagod:
The most recent articles say Ettifaq don't have a transfer budget that would satisfy what Liverpool would want so the Henderson deal might be in jeopardy.

Many thanks.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:34:12 am
PeterTheRed...:
Anyway, replacing Fabinho on the team will be more important than replacing Henderson, who has already been replaced ...

Sounds like Lavia is still first choice to replace him. Id have been fine with him joining to provide another option if Fabinho stuck around for another season, but if its to replace him then it should be someone currently on a higher level and with more top level experience.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:35:18 am
to be honest just the idea of him contemplating it is enough to say bye be for me, same for Fab though to a lesser extent, Hendo above all others knew how important this season will be, he can not pretend he did not realise it would unsettle the club as a whole is bullshit to be honest he is the captain ffs he knew.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:35:56 am
Just flicked through the last 15 pages of this transfer chat page 1 post about transfers 18353716255 about politics all quiet football wise then🤪
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:38:57 am
Lubeh:
to be honest just the idea of him contemplating it is enough to say bye be for me, same for Fab though to a lesser extent, Hendo above all others knew how important this season will be, he can not pretend he did not realise it would unsettle the club as a whole is bullshit to be honest he is the captain ffs he knew.
He has the right to agree terms with any club. We wouldn't be negotiating the fee if he hasn't informed the club about his desire to move there.

The articles coming out are negotiation tactics really. The Saudis, Qataris... love doing their business in public for PR and to apply pressure. Look at Jassim with the United deal.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:02 am
amir87:
Sounds like Lavia is still first choice to replace him. Id have been fine with him joining to provide another option if Fabinho stuck around for another season, but if its to replace him then it should be someone currently on a higher level and with more top level experience.

I tend to agree with this. Lavia as a project with Fabinho still on the team would have been a great option, but I am afraid we will have to switch targets if Fabinho is to leave this summer ...
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:41:28 am
PeterTheRed...:
I tend to agree with this. Lavia as a project with Fabinho still on the team would have been a great option, but I am afraid we will have to switch targets if Fabinho is to leave this summer ...

Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:41:30 am
Let him go on a free if he really wants to leave. We should do that with any player just to get rid. When Suarez wanted to leave we should have told Arsenal to keep their £40m + £1 and said take him, he's yours. What did the goofy fucker do for us in the 2013-14 season anyway?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:41:56 am
BornRedSince76:
You said you werent the west on the negative stuff, but that then became we and our on the positive west stuff - you might need to be clear on which one it is?  People on here have forgotten how we treated Alan Turing and it was only in 2000 that gays were actually allowed to be accepted into our military services etc.  It took time and a lot of bloodshed and 2 world wars etc. as a society to get to where we have, yet somehow we dont afford that time or privilege to other countries to get to a similar point.

If we adopted the mindset used by some on here we still wouldnt be trading with Germany and they would be the pariah in Europe, given what they did and the sheer volumes of individuals involved at a general public level in horrendous activity is something Saudi Arabia cant ever get close to.  Instead as a country and region we decided that you can bring about change more effectively by being an ally than adversary.

You have to let things evolve, interfering in a negative and aggressive way doesnt achieve much over the long-term, just look at what WE did to Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan  etc. in recent times. 

Overall it is not Liverpool FC job to police the entire world or for us fans to be the morality police in relation to geo-politics, the parameters of where businesses can trade are set by the U.K. government and we operate within them.

If we wish to do something specific with Saudi Arabia, then we need to apply the same moral benchmark to other countries, such as India, China and various countries in Africa etc.

Overall I hate politics as it is divisive, I just wish we could keep it out of sport and just focus our energies on the forthcoming season.
This might actually be the single dumbest post I've ever read on here.

Hey BornRedSince76, there's this event you might have heard of called World War 2. That German government isn't the same as the German government now, and a player moving to the Bundesliga today isn't the same as a player moving to a Nazi-controlled club in the 1930's and sieg heiling in front of the flag. And the change didn't come about because we were an ally, it was because we were an adversary.

Because there's also this thing called time and another called progress. The British government you're talking about doesn't exist anymore and wouldn't do anything like what that one did to Turing (who, by the way, was still never beheaded in a town square) today. That change came about because of exactly the kind of culture and protest that you'd be killed for over there. The murderous Saudi government exists right now and a lot of us aren't happy about them using our players and legends for PR. That isn't the same as insisting our country or our club invade Saudi Arabia by the way, something you seem to feel is crucial in terms of social progress, just a simple suggestion that people shouldn't be going over there to prop up their blood money league. I don't think that's an unreasonable expectation.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:45:48 am
Lynndenberries:
Would like to know where the club is getting this £20m valuation.

Koulibaly went for £17m to Al-Hilal.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:49:57 am
Anyway, if these transfers happen I hope the club asks for the cash up front. If the stories of non-payment are true, there's good reason to believe we'd never get those fees otherwise.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:50:36 am
amir87:
Lets throw some names out Mac. Certainly beats reading more of this tedious back and forth on the same topic for the thousandth time.

Well, I think that Teun Koopmeiners would give us good balance at the base of our box midfield ...
