You said you werent the west on the negative stuff, but that then became we and our on the positive west stuff - you might need to be clear on which one it is? People on here have forgotten how we treated Alan Turing and it was only in 2000 that gays were actually allowed to be accepted into our military services etc. It took time and a lot of bloodshed and 2 world wars etc. as a society to get to where we have, yet somehow we dont afford that time or privilege to other countries to get to a similar point.



If we adopted the mindset used by some on here we still wouldnt be trading with Germany and they would be the pariah in Europe, given what they did and the sheer volumes of individuals involved at a general public level in horrendous activity is something Saudi Arabia cant ever get close to. Instead as a country and region we decided that you can bring about change more effectively by being an ally than adversary.



You have to let things evolve, interfering in a negative and aggressive way doesnt achieve much over the long-term, just look at what WE did to Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan etc. in recent times.



Overall it is not Liverpool FC job to police the entire world or for us fans to be the morality police in relation to geo-politics, the parameters of where businesses can trade are set by the U.K. government and we operate within them.



If we wish to do something specific with Saudi Arabia, then we need to apply the same moral benchmark to other countries, such as India, China and various countries in Africa etc.



Overall I hate politics as it is divisive, I just wish we could keep it out of sport and just focus our energies on the forthcoming season.



This might actually be the single dumbest post I've ever read on here.Hey BornRedSince76, there's this event you might have heard of called World War 2. That German government isn't the same as the German government now, and a player moving to the Bundesliga today isn't the same as a player moving to a Nazi-controlled club in the 1930's and sieg heiling in front of the flag. And the change didn't come about because we were an ally, it was because we were an adversary.Because there's also this thing called time and another called progress. The British government you're talking about doesn't exist anymore and wouldn't do anything like what that one did to Turing (who, by the way, was still never beheaded in a town square) today. That change came about because of exactly the kind of culture and protest that you'd be killed for over there. The murderous Saudi government existsand a lot of us aren't happy about them using our players and legends for PR. That isn't the same as insisting our country or our club invade Saudi Arabia by the way, something you seem to feel is crucial in terms of social progress, just a simple suggestion that people shouldn't be going over there to prop up their blood money league. I don't think that's an unreasonable expectation.