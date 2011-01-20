« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:03 pm
You have a pretty super model of Paddington dont you.



Was he South American? I can't tell. No accent either!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:20:51 pm
When I'm sniffing Coke off a South American supermodels arse crack then I'm him.
Bruno Santos is a good looking Lad. fair play Jimothy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 09:04:36 pm
So many folks mixing ethics, politics, sports. Saudi whatever they are doing internally is something Saudi Arabia has to solve by themselves. If they want to become more liberal or democratic or secular or theocratic its their country not ours. They need to figure out their politics. One thing for sure the west doesnt have a right to lecture others about morals and ethics. Not after ruling a colonial empire which made a mockery of human rights, not after killing millions in Asia and Africa in multiple wars right after that. If hendo is going there then you can question Hendo from a sports perspective but from a political perspective? Did we question all those soldiers morals when they went to fight in Asia and Africa? I dont like states buying Newcastle or PSG or City. Thats really something at a political level. We should have stopped them investing but unfortunately their investments keep the UK economy running in many other sectors. Mixing politics and sports is weird. If Hendo wants to go, let him. He has to live with the choices he makes morally.

Would you not have supported the sports / arts / music boycott of apartheid South Africa? Honest question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:28:23 pm
Was he South American? I can't tell. No accent either!
Hes from fucking Peru! 

Note: searching for Paddington model brought a whole host of links that I hadnt anticipated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 09:04:36 pm
So many folks mixing ethics, politics, sports.
It looks like you didn't make a single post during the last world cup. You may have missed it. It was a major international football tournament in which our captain Jordan Henderson participated in the sport but courageously chose to make representation for LGBTQ rights as it was being held in an oppressive country.
Consider that then compare it with your post.

Argentina won by the way. Oh and we've bought one of Argentina's players of the tournament.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:46:37 pm
https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1679913513928491031?s=20

DaveOCKop has been spot so far to be fair. Reporting that we're pushing hard for Colwill.


2 mins of reading utter cack that I will not get back.
Nothing new or groundbreaking rather the same words being repeated in the form of different sentences. Does everyone have an AI plugin now? It just makes it far easier to write the same stuff in different sentences.

Edit: I'm referring to the article not you MonsLibpool
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:10 pm by Number 7 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:28:17 pm
He is though.

Klopp has told him he wont get as many minutes and why would you trust a captain in a rebuild that want to leaves.

If he stays he will hardly get a look in next season.

I've read that on here about 100 times. how does anybody know that --   has Klopp said it publicly?  has Hendo said it publicly?

he MAY have said it but ffs I wish ppl would stop quoting stories / rumours / supposition as if they are facts, just to support their own viewpoint.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:03 pm
You have a pretty super model of Paddington dont you.


Is this what you teach kids to make at school? Youve stuck what looks like a Fairy Cake wrapper on top of a toilet roll and you want a pay rise?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:49:31 pm
Fair play to him that hes said that at least
what was that song by the Doobie Brothers? 

oh yeah - "What a Fool Believes".  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:35 pm
Hes from fucking Peru! 

Note: searching for Paddington model brought a whole host of links that I hadnt anticipated

I think I knew that at one time. But probably lost those brain cells when reading this thread the last 3 days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:34:31 pm
Is this what you teach kids to make at school? Youve stuck what looks like a Fairy Cake wrapper on top of a toilet roll and you want a pay rise?
That Paddington is well beyond my abilities.

I know my place
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:36:24 pm
That Paddington is well beyond my abilities.

I know my place
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:20:51 pm
When I'm sniffing Coke off a South American supermodels arse crack then I'm him.

Eww,so unhygienic.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Nothing else is going to happen today or tomorrow IMO as Friday and Saturday are holidays in Saudi Arabia (which a few people have pointed out). Sunday is their next business day.

Also, I'm siding towards what a few people said about 50 pages ago. That I can see Hendo staying and Fabinho going in the end. Ettifaq don't seem to have much of a transfer budget, compared to Al-Ittihad who seem to be fine paying large transfer fees.

On a side note, I'm surprised nobody had a meltdown on the James Pearce article earlier where he said our transfer business was pretty much done before all the Hendo and Fabinho news broke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We need to set these Saudi clubs a deadline for a bid. We cant have them messing up our pre-season. If they dont make a bid by the end of the week they can do one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:49:33 pm
Nothing else is going to happen today or tomorrow IMO as Friday and Saturday are holidays in Saudi Arabia (which a few people have pointed out). Sunday is their next business day.

Also, I'm siding towards what a few people said about 50 pages ago. That I can see Hendo staying and Fabinho going in the end. Ettifaq don't seem to have much of a transfer budget, compared to Al-Ittihad who seem to be fine paying large transfer fees.

On a side note, I'm surprised nobody had a meltdown on the James Pearce article earlier where he said our transfer business was pretty much done before all the Hendo and Fabinho news broke.
Wouldnt say it was meltdown worthy but its certainly worrying if anyone in the higher echelons of the club thinks our current business alone gets us back towards the top end of the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:51:18 pm
Wouldnt say it was meltdown worthy but its certainly worrying if anyone in the higher echelons of the club thinks our current business alone gets us back towards the top end of the table.

I'd imagine the budget has mostly been spent on the 2 we've got in given it's the best part of 100 mill (partly offset by saved wages of released players), therefore future signings depend on sales/moving players on. There's been rumours about Thiago before all the Hendo/Fabinho stuff started and looked like he might leave to potentially facilitate another midfielder signing like Lavia. Then the likes of Phillips and Kelleher to put towards a defender.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 09:04:36 pm
So many folks mixing ethics, politics, sports. Saudi whatever they are doing internally is something Saudi Arabia has to solve by themselves. If they want to become more liberal or democratic or secular or theocratic its their country not ours. They need to figure out their politics. One thing for sure the west doesnt have a right to lecture others about morals and ethics. Not after ruling a colonial empire which made a mockery of human rights, not after killing millions in Asia and Africa in multiple wars right after that. If hendo is going there then you can question Hendo from a sports perspective but from a political perspective? Did we question all those soldiers morals when they went to fight in Asia and Africa? I dont like states buying Newcastle or PSG or City. Thats really something at a political level. We should have stopped them investing but unfortunately their investments keep the UK economy running in many other sectors. Mixing politics and sports is weird. If Hendo wants to go, let him. He has to live with the choices he makes morally.

Saw this argument made a lot around the time of the World Cup, and it was just as dumb then. I am not 'the West' and I did not take part in or support any of those things you mentioned, so yes I can criticise other countries for what they do. But in terms of where 'the West' is right now, compared to countries like Saudi Arabia, we do have the right to judge them, because whatever the flaws of our society, we don't get arrested or murdered for criticising the government, people are not routinely tortured, we have freedom of religion, women don't need their husband's permission to do basic things, it's not a crime (punishable by death) to be gay, and we don't have public executions. So I have actually no problem with saying that our society is superior to theirs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:56:14 pm
I'd imagine the budget has mostly been spent on the 2 we've got in given it's the best part of 100 mill (partly offset by saved wages of released players), therefore future signings depend on sales/moving players on. There's been rumours about Thiago before all the Hendo/Fabinho stuff started and looked like he might leave to potentially facilitate another midfielder signing like Lavia. Then the likes of Phillips and Kelleher to put towards a defender.
Well see but if its hugely dependant on sales then the big summer is not the sure thing that many journos were predicting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:41:13 pm
Eww,so unhygienic.




You didn't deny you'd do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:04:25 pm
Well see but if its hugely dependant on sales then the big summer is not the sure thing that many journos were predicting.

Whenever we've spent north of 100 million in the past in a season we've sold big as well and that's for the most part with CL income also. Exception being summer 2018 but Coutinho had gone in the January (and we proceeded to spend fuck all in 2019 to level that out anyway).

The sales have dried up because we keep letting everyone running their contracts down and going for nothing, that impacts on what we can spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:49:33 pm
Nothing else is going to happen today or tomorrow IMO as Friday and Saturday are holidays in Saudi Arabia (which a few people have pointed out). Sunday is their next business day.

Also, I'm siding towards what a few people said about 50 pages ago. That I can see Hendo staying and Fabinho going in the end. Ettifaq don't seem to have much of a transfer budget, compared to Al-Ittihad who seem to be fine paying large transfer fees.

On a side note, I'm surprised nobody had a meltdown on the James Pearce article earlier where he said our transfer business was pretty much done before all the Hendo and Fabinho news broke.

Thats not what his article said.

It said most of the transfer business was done and more midfield signings depended on a midfielder leaving.

Vastly different message no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
My views are different than most here because I spent most of my working life in Gulf countries and I don't agree with some of the things written because what I see with my eyes is different but when it comes to Hendo criticism I think it's valid after reading the comments he made and his support to the LGBT community. Firmino and others I won't blame them because I will do the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:11:50 pm
Whenever we've spent north of 100 million in the past in a season we've sold big as well and that's for the most part with CL income also. Exception being summer 2018 but Coutinho had gone in the January (and we proceeded to spend fuck all in 2019 to level that out anyway).

The sales have dried up because we keep letting everyone running their contracts down and going for nothing, that impacts on what we can spend.

Which is why, if anyone wants to buy our senior players who are well past their peak, we should be looking for as much as possible. Let other clubs reward our players for their achievements in our shirts, a la Wijnaldum (who's getting the wage with other clubs that he'd earned with us).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:49:33 pm
Nothing else is going to happen today or tomorrow IMO as Friday and Saturday are holidays in Saudi Arabia (which a few people have pointed out). Sunday is their next business day.

Also, I'm siding towards what a few people said about 50 pages ago. That I can see Hendo staying and Fabinho going in the end. Ettifaq don't seem to have much of a transfer budget, compared to Al-Ittihad who seem to be fine paying large transfer fees.

On a side note, I'm surprised nobody had a meltdown on the James Pearce article earlier where he said our transfer business was pretty much done before all the Hendo and Fabinho news broke.

Showaddywaddy?

Can’t be Jessie thingy-me-bob, again. Can it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 09:04:36 pm
So many folks mixing ethics, politics, sports. Saudi whatever they are doing internally is something Saudi Arabia has to solve by themselves. If they want to become more liberal or democratic or secular or theocratic its their country not ours. They need to figure out their politics. One thing for sure the west doesnt have a right to lecture others about morals and ethics. Not after ruling a colonial empire which made a mockery of human rights, not after killing millions in Asia and Africa in multiple wars right after that. If hendo is going there then you can question Hendo from a sports perspective but from a political perspective? Did we question all those soldiers morals when they went to fight in Asia and Africa? I dont like states buying Newcastle or PSG or City. Thats really something at a political level. We should have stopped them investing but unfortunately their investments keep the UK economy running in many other sectors. Mixing politics and sports is weird. If Hendo wants to go, let him. He has to live with the choices he makes morally.
I hate to be the one to teach the basics of geopolitics but the people of Saudi Arabia can't 'solve their issues by themselves' because they're ruled by a despotic theocracy who murder anyone who protests. They don't have a choice what they do, the millionaires who move there do, and they can and should be judged by their actions.

As for the colonial crimes you're talking about, they're from before we were born and a time when only a small fraction of the population had a vote. None of us are holding the average Saudi citizen to account for their government's actions, just the greedy celebrities who take bribes to move there and endorse that society. So what does anything you're bringing up have to do with current day reality?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
The point that Gerrard's team cant afford Hendos wages plus 20M or whatever is a bit moot I think.  Now that the price is out there, another of those PIF teams with unlimited funds will be able to make the right offer. They all know the price and can afford it. Hendo would be a big catch for any of them. So probably we will get whatever we want.
Regardless - I still hope he doesnt go and tells Stevie or whoever to shove it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 09:04:36 pm
So many folks mixing ethics, politics, sports. Saudi whatever they are doing internally is something Saudi Arabia has to solve by themselves. If they want to become more liberal or democratic or secular or theocratic its their country not ours. They need to figure out their politics. One thing for sure the west doesnt have a right to lecture others about morals and ethics. Not after ruling a colonial empire which made a mockery of human rights, not after killing millions in Asia and Africa in multiple wars right after that. If hendo is going there then you can question Hendo from a sports perspective but from a political perspective? Did we question all those soldiers morals when they went to fight in Asia and Africa? I dont like states buying Newcastle or PSG or City. Thats really something at a political level. We should have stopped them investing but unfortunately their investments keep the UK economy running in many other sectors. Mixing politics and sports is weird. If Hendo wants to go, let him. He has to live with the choices he makes morally.

Oh bore off ffs  :wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:58:47 pm
Saw this argument made a lot around the time of the World Cup, and it was just as dumb then. I am not 'the West' and I did not take part in or support any of those things you mentioned, so yes I can criticise other countries for what they do. But in terms of where 'the West' is right now, compared to countries like Saudi Arabia, we do have the right to judge them, because whatever the flaws of our society, we don't get arrested or murdered for criticising the government, people are not routinely tortured, we have freedom of religion, women don't need their husband's permission to do basic things, it's not a crime (punishable by death) to be gay, and we don't have public executions. So I have actually no problem with saying that our society is superior to theirs.

You said you werent the west on the negative stuff, but that then became we and our on the positive west stuff - you might need to be clear on which one it is?  People on here have forgotten how we treated Alan Turing and it was only in 2000 that gays were actually allowed to be accepted into our military services etc.  It took time and a lot of bloodshed and 2 world wars etc. as a society to get to where we have, yet somehow we dont afford that time or privilege to other countries to get to a similar point.

If we adopted the mindset used by some on here we still wouldnt be trading with Germany and they would be the pariah in Europe, given what they did and the sheer volumes of individuals involved at a general public level in horrendous activity is something Saudi Arabia cant ever get close to.  Instead as a country and region we decided that you can bring about change more effectively by being an ally than adversary.

You have to let things evolve, interfering in a negative and aggressive way doesnt achieve much over the long-term, just look at what WE did to Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan  etc. in recent times. 

Overall it is not Liverpool FC job to police the entire world or for us fans to be the morality police in relation to geo-politics, the parameters of where businesses can trade are set by the U.K. government and we operate within them.

If we wish to do something specific with Saudi Arabia, then we need to apply the same moral benchmark to other countries, such as India, China and various countries in Africa etc.

Overall I hate politics as it is divisive, I just wish we could keep it out of sport and just focus our energies on the forthcoming season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
You cant keep politics out of sport if countries are allowed to buy clubs and competitions.

Should we just leave homophobic, human rights abusing states their own time to evolve? No. We should apply whatever pressure we can to bring about change, just as we did and continue to do in the west.

Hatred shouldnt be given a bye because our country criminalised homosexuality or denied women rights in the past.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:26:18 pm
Well this is all rather unexpected, but as it stands, i would take fees for Hendo, Fab and Thiago, if it meant we could get in Caceido, Lavia and Colwill.    Three outstanding young talents that will set us up for years to come.
I think we'd all be happy with that but Fab and Hendo must have known about these offers for a bit so they should have tried to get this sorted before they came back on the 11th, it's a disruption we didn't need when we should be concentrating on the season ahead. Just want them gone now and hopefully wrap up 3 signings quickly similar to what you've mentioned.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 10:51:22 pm
If we adopted the mindset used by some on here we still wouldn’t be trading with Germany and they would be the pariah in Europe, given what they did and the sheer volumes of individuals involved at a general public level in horrendous activity is something Saudi Arabia can’t ever get close to.  Instead as a country and region we decided that you can bring about change more effectively by being an ally than adversary.

You have to let things evolve, interfering in a negative and aggressive way doesn’t achieve much over the long-term
You're wildly illogical, bouncing back and forth between isolationist and interventionist politics. But this sequency in your post has hilarious comedic timing!

You talk about Germany's successful transition out of a fascist dictatorship after it was 'negatively interfered with', and then in the next sentence you advocate not bothering fascist countries or advocating for any change in a negative and aggressive way because it doesn't achieve much!

Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 10:51:22 pm
Overall it is not Liverpool FC job to police the entire world or for us fans to be the morality police in relation to geo-politics, the parameters of where businesses can trade are set by the U.K. government and we operate within them.
...
Overall I hate politics as it is divisive, I just wish we could keep it out of sport and just focus our energies on the forthcoming season.
Noone here is talking about UK trade law and which countries deals can be made between - they're talking about doing PR work putting your name in to vouch for a theocracy.

Again though, your timing and juxtaposition is hilarious - you say you hate politics, and don't want it involved in football, yet here you are bringing up trade law, international relations, political history.. And you say you hate divisive politics and yet make negative divisive remarks about RAWKites critical of the Saudi theocracy, bizarrely suggesting that their politics should mean boycotting 21st century germany

...you seem highly conflicted!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Laviathuramkone-Colwill In Yet? 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Palace about to sign Schuurs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:44:02 pm
How do you explain Sandro Tonali then?, the player wasn't 'king' there, he was dragged kicking and screaming to Saudi FC.
Didn't the same thing happen when Lamela was forced to go to Spurs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:11:52 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1679976612211687426?s=20

Poor Hendo.

Just brought unnecessary noise and unsettlement to the squad in pre season. Hes pushed for the move, hes agreed his contract and he wants to go. So what happens now? We have a player who doesnt want to be here, the captain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:05:46 pm
You're wildly illogical, bouncing back and forth between isolationist and interventionist politics. But this sequency in your post has hilarious comedic timing!

You talk about Germany's successful transition out of a fascist dictatorship after it was 'negatively interfered with', and then in the next sentence you advocate not bothering fascist countries or advocating for any change in a negative and aggressive way because it doesn't achieve much!
 Noone here is talking about UK trade law and which countries deals can be made between - they're talking about doing PR work putting your name in to vouch for a theocracy.

Again though, your timing and juxtaposition is hilarious - you say you hate politics, and don't want it involved in football, yet here you are bringing up trade law, international relations, political history.. And you say you hate divisive politics and yet make negative divisive remarks about RAWKites critical of the Saudi theocracy, bizarrely suggesting that their politics should mean boycotting 21st century germany

...you seem highly conflicted!

Well if youre struggling to join up the dots in the post of them Im afraid I dont have the energy to explain and hence youll just have to ignore them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:14:28 pm
Just brought unnecessary noise and unsettlement to the squad in pre season. Hes pushed for the move, hes agreed his contract and he wants to go. So what happens now? We have a player who doesnt want to be here, the captain.
If he really wants the move, he can forfeit part of his £35m per year. The Saudis are acting very greedy

For me, he's done here and he should be sold. Would be awkward if he stays and he'd be a squad player anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:14:28 pm
Just brought unnecessary noise and unsettlement to the squad in pre season. He’s pushed for the move, he’s agreed his contract and he wants to go. So what happens now? We have a player who doesn’t want to be here, the captain.
Perhaps he could make a charitable donation to a good cause.

'For just £5 million you can help a saudi side buy a fresh faced sportswasher, with connections to a great football club you can try to parasitically use for your marketing campaigns'.

Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 11:14:55 pm
Well if you’re struggling to join up the dots in the post of them I’m afraid I don’t have the energy to explain and hence you’ll just have to ignore them.
on the contrary mate, i read you loud and clear.

enjoy your politics- and division-free consumption of football - i'm abosolutely sure you'll successfully never mention anything political or get in an argument again!
