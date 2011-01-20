Saw this argument made a lot around the time of the World Cup, and it was just as dumb then. I am not 'the West' and I did not take part in or support any of those things you mentioned, so yes I can criticise other countries for what they do. But in terms of where 'the West' is right now, compared to countries like Saudi Arabia, we do have the right to judge them, because whatever the flaws of our society, we don't get arrested or murdered for criticising the government, people are not routinely tortured, we have freedom of religion, women don't need their husband's permission to do basic things, it's not a crime (punishable by death) to be gay, and we don't have public executions. So I have actually no problem with saying that our society is superior to theirs.



You said you werent the west on the negative stuff, but that then became we and our on the positive west stuff - you might need to be clear on which one it is? People on here have forgotten how we treated Alan Turing and it was only in 2000 that gays were actually allowed to be accepted into our military services etc. It took time and a lot of bloodshed and 2 world wars etc. as a society to get to where we have, yet somehow we dont afford that time or privilege to other countries to get to a similar point.If we adopted the mindset used by some on here we still wouldnt be trading with Germany and they would be the pariah in Europe, given what they did and the sheer volumes of individuals involved at a general public level in horrendous activity is something Saudi Arabia cant ever get close to. Instead as a country and region we decided that you can bring about change more effectively by being an ally than adversary.You have to let things evolve, interfering in a negative and aggressive way doesnt achieve much over the long-term, just look at what WE did to Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan etc. in recent times.Overall it is not Liverpool FC job to police the entire world or for us fans to be the morality police in relation to geo-politics, the parameters of where businesses can trade are set by the U.K. government and we operate within them.If we wish to do something specific with Saudi Arabia, then we need to apply the same moral benchmark to other countries, such as India, China and various countries in Africa etc.Overall I hate politics as it is divisive, I just wish we could keep it out of sport and just focus our energies on the forthcoming season.