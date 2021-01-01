Nothing else is going to happen today or tomorrow IMO as Friday and Saturday are holidays in Saudi Arabia (which a few people have pointed out). Sunday is their next business day.



Also, I'm siding towards what a few people said about 50 pages ago. That I can see Hendo staying and Fabinho going in the end. Ettifaq don't seem to have much of a transfer budget, compared to Al-Ittihad who seem to be fine paying large transfer fees.



On a side note, I'm surprised nobody had a meltdown on the James Pearce article earlier where he said our transfer business was pretty much done before all the Hendo and Fabinho news broke.