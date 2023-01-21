Maybe Klopp didn't see it that way as if they served no purpose, he would be actively looking to sell them



It doesn't sound like he's desperate to keep them though does it, which speaks volumes in itself. He, by all accounts, really went to bat to get Henderson that new contract two years ago when his camp was kicking off in the press, despite having 2 years to run. The pragmatic Edwards wouldn't have been keen on that. Although Klopp wanted to keep Gini, he didn't pull rank over it.He spoke to Henderson yesterday and, according to well sourced reports, told him his playing time would be reduced and that he could leave.He's well aware that we need legs in midfield and that the physical decline of these two really hurt us last season. We wouldn't have expected to sell them this summer purely because their value was so low. Until now. The idea of Henderson going to Saudi Arabia was pie in the sky. Fabinho maybe a possibility but no noise until now.Klopp has to work to a budget, so it would be no good selling them for nothing and then not having money to replace them. That changes if we get decent money.