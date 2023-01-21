« previous next »
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23600 on: Today at 07:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:16:56 pm
I dont think we were at least not numbers wise.

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Thiago
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Bajcetic

Thats 8 already.


What we were short of was the right profile of player given Fabinho is on the wane, we badly needed a DM and we got two attacking midfielders instead, we are not short on numbers we see short on quality in the DM position which is why I wouldnt mind seeing Fabinho leave.

9 midfielders for 3 positions though is overkill.


That's assuming Fabinho and Henderson stay. Otherwise we're 6, rather than 8
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23601 on: Today at 07:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:15:21 pm
Anyway, pre Fabinho and Henderson, we were still short of a midfielder. Would be interested in seeing whether we plan to make 3 midfield signings before the window closes

Mainly because they're not up to it anymore. If they were we wouldn't be well short.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23602 on: Today at 07:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:50:51 pm
The thing is Henderson got massive kudos from Liverpool fans when he stood up for LGBTQ+ rights and for the stuff he did for the NHS. So for me, the fans have every right to feel let down by his current decision to take the money to be a poster boy for a barbaric regime.

We can't be naive the likes of Fowler and Gerrard have not been recruited for their managerial skills and Henderson hasn't been recruited for his footballing ability. They are getting paid because they have huge connections to LFC and our global fan base.

They'll then be in for a rude awakening as none of the LFC supporters (probably except those in their country), will be tuning in to their league regardless of whichever players/managers they have.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23603 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:28:49 pm
That's assuming Fabinho and Henderson stay. Otherwise we're 6, rather than 8

Considering we play four midfield positions now (including Trent), we need at least 8 players in those positions excluding Bajcetic. If Hendo and Fabinho leave, it will be 7 with Bajcetic, meaning we need 2 more. We should get 2 more if we can't do 3, as we need a CB as well and then we can look for the 3rd midfielder in the winter.

Less than 2 midfielders, and we'll be short.
Offline Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23604 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
If they both then we need two replacements.

Both off to Germany though.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23605 on: Today at 07:36:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:30:28 pm
They'll then be in for a rude awakening as none of the LFC supporters (probably except those in their country), will be tuning in to their league regardless of whichever players/managers they have.

There are more LFC fans in Indonesia for example than the entire population of the UK. When players like Fowler, Gerrard and Henderson are icons there, why would Indonesian LFC fans not tune in?
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23606 on: Today at 07:37:09 pm »
Seems like Jurgen has finally had his say before heading out to Germany for the first set of pre-season friendlies.

Seems like everybody's got a price. I wonder how they sleep at night. When the sale comes first and the truth comes second, just stop for a minute and smile. Why is everybody so serious? Acting so damn mysterious. Got shades on your eyes and your heels so high, that you can't even have a good time.

Pretty damning comments from the boss there.
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23607 on: Today at 07:37:44 pm »
I remain deeply skeptical these "significant bids" will arrive to be honest. If they do, then at least one of them will be off (I think both is unlikely) but I very much see this going the way of a prolonged saga where the players agree verbally the the contracts and the clubs dick around and try to lowball. We should be imposing a time limit on things - either pay up by the end of next week or it's not happening.
Online Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23608 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Have Al-Ettifaq thought about just moving the slider the other way?

Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23609 on: Today at 07:42:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:37:09 pm
Seems like Jurgen has finally had his say before heading out to Germany for the first set of pre-season friendlies.

Seems like everybody's got a price. I wonder how they sleep at night. When the sale comes first and the truth comes second, just stop for a minute and smile. Why is everybody so serious? Acting so damn mysterious. Got shades on your eyes and your heels so high, that you can't even have a good time.

Pretty damning comments from the boss there.

What is the source for these comments?
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23610 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:36:51 pm
There are more LFC fans in Indonesia for example than the entire population of the UK. When players like Fowler, Gerrard and Henderson are icons there, why would Indonesian LFC fans not tune in?

For the same reason why LFC fans in general don't tune in to the league? Why would our fans in Indonesia not be aware of sportswashing?
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23611 on: Today at 07:45:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:42:59 pm
What is the source for these comments?

It's a Jessie J song.
Online jsl2000

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23612 on: Today at 07:45:24 pm »
Errr how about not abusing other posters for not recognising song lyrics, from a shitty song, used in a troll post?
Online Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23613 on: Today at 07:46:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:42:59 pm
What is the source for these comments?
They are scandalous song lyrics
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23614 on: Today at 07:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:46:45 pm
They are scandalous song lyrics

Whoops!  :-[
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23615 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:44:59 pm
For the same reason why LFC fans in general don't tune in to the league? Why would our fans in Indonesia not be aware of sportswashing?

I think you should research the effect Saudi Arabia has had on Indonesia.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/apr/16/how-saudi-arabia-religious-project-transformed-indonesia-islam
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 07:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:29:17 pm
Mainly because they're not up to it anymore. If they were we wouldn't be well short.

Were short of one at least, 3 if Fabinho and Henderson leave. Need a mix of experience and youth, so Lavia alone wouldn't be enough
Online HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23617 on: Today at 07:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:16:54 pm
it wouldn't surprise me if it's been done to destabilise our preparations and aid Newcastle and Chelsea
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 07:56:42 pm »
Heres a very boring explanation to consider: Fridays are off in Saudi Arabia.

How often did LFC finalize a signing on a Saturday?
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 07:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:50:11 pm
I think you should research the effect Saudi Arabia has had on Indonesia.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/apr/16/how-saudi-arabia-religious-project-transformed-indonesia-islam

Thanks for the link.

I don't think LFC fans tuning in from countries that they already have had an influence on, is going to help the league much.

Anyway, my point was similar to Samie's - it's not just our players they have been signing - they've targeted out of contract/close to out of contract/ageing players from various clubs. I don't think the whole thing is some ploy to cash in on our fanbase.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:51:00 pm
Were short of one at least, 3 if Fabinho and Henderson leave. Need a mix of experience and youth, so Lavia alone wouldn't be enough

The problem is that we are pretty much in limbo until Fabinho and Hendersons' futures are resolved. For me, our targets will be dependent on who if anyone leaves.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 07:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:51:00 pm
Were short of one at least, 3 if Fabinho and Henderson leave. Need a mix of experience and youth, so Lavia alone wouldn't be enough

Point is, we wouldn't be short if Fabinho and Henderson were still the players they were. That's the reason we're one short now.

We basically need a DM now. Lose them both and we need a DM and a 20s Henderson. You could argue we need that anyway.

Henderson will be missed for his leadership in the dressing room (and would have been ideal to replace Milner's role) but his days as a starter are over. His stats were pretty abysmal last season and it was clear his legs had gone.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23622 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:57:51 pm
The problem is that we are pretty much in limbo until Fabinho and Hendersons' futures are resolved. For me, our targets will be dependent on who if anyone leaves.

And doubtless especially in Henderson's case they will be hoping it drags on so they can try and force us to accept a free transfer, though hopefully we will shut the door on that one.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23623 on: Today at 08:03:31 pm »
The longer this drags on the less likely I think it is Hendo goes. He'll be booed at Woodison volumes the next time he runs out at Anfield though.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23624 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:03:31 pm
The longer this drags on the less likely I think it is Hendo goes. He'll be booed at Woodison volumes the next time he runs out at Anfield though.

He will be sold.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23625 on: Today at 08:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:03:31 pm
The longer this drags on the less likely I think it is Hendo goes. He'll be booed at Woodison volumes the next time he runs out at Anfield though.

There should be a compromise on his fee between the clubs (the player can even chip in himself from his size-of-a small-nation's-GDP salary).

Obviously we shouldn't be letting him go for free, but I don't want him here next year, so it does us no good to hold on to him now. It's not a Gerrard 2005 situation where he was still in his prime and everyone swallows their pride. It's more of a Carragher situation from his last contract. He pulled a fast one getting the contract he's got now, it does us a favour to lose that off the books and replace now.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23626 on: Today at 08:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:06:10 pm
He will be sold.

Only if any money is agreed.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23627 on: Today at 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:58:52 pm
Point is, we wouldn't be short if Fabinho and Henderson were still the players they were. That's the reason we're one short now.

We basically need a DM now. Lose them both and we need a DM and a 20s Henderson. You could argue we need that anyway.

Henderson will be missed for his leadership in the dressing room (and would have been ideal to replace Milner's role) but his days as a starter are over. His stats were pretty abysmal last season and it was clear his legs had gone.

Maybe Klopp didn't see it that way as if they served no purpose, he would be actively looking to sell them
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23628 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:57:51 pm
The problem is that we are pretty much in limbo until Fabinho and Hendersons' futures are resolved. For me, our targets will be dependent on who if anyone leaves.

Have to be more ruthless, I personally would have tried to sell them both, or at least one of them before the Saudis entered the frame. The longer it goes on, the higher price another team puts on their players
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23629 on: Today at 08:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:08:35 pm
Maybe Klopp didn't see it that way as if they served no purpose, he would be actively looking to sell them

It doesn't sound like he's desperate to keep them though does it, which speaks volumes in itself. He, by all accounts, really went to bat to get Henderson that new contract two years ago when his camp was kicking off in the press, despite having 2 years to run.  The pragmatic Edwards wouldn't have been keen on that. Although Klopp wanted to keep Gini, he didn't pull rank over it.

He spoke to Henderson yesterday and, according to well sourced reports, told him his playing time would be reduced and that he could leave.

He's well aware that we need legs in midfield and that the physical decline of these two really hurt us last season. We wouldn't have expected to sell them this summer purely because their value was so low. Until now. The idea of Henderson going to Saudi Arabia was pie in the sky. Fabinho maybe a possibility but no noise until now.

Klopp has to work to a budget, so it would be no good selling them for nothing and then not having money to replace them. That changes if we get decent money.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23630 on: Today at 08:18:00 pm »
Poor hendo. Hope hes able to spare 200k a week of that 700k to make his dream transfer happen if the club cant agree a fee. Oh and hope he wont get a loyalty bonus either  :butt
