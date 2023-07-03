See, I have a problem with people bashing on the people who are bashing on Henderson.



You may think that money is everything and people can choose whatever they like for them and their families, even if it means working for a murderous regime. We agree to disagree.



But people jumping on other people who are calling Henderson a grade-A hypocrite (put me at the front of the queue), that is what I don't get.



I couldnt give a rats ass what we have achieved with Henderson in our team (he didn't win everything for us, we won everything with him - there's a big difference there, as he didnt single-handedly win trophies for us).



We are calling him a hypocrite because he spent his career protecting and raising his voice against discrimination of certain communities and now he wants to work for the people who persecute and murder the very same people whom he supported so very vocally at every chance he got. If you do not think that is hypocrisy, then go and check the fuckin dictionary.



There are plenty of players who just go on about their football and don't interfere with other stuff. In fact the vast majority of players are like that. Henderson wasn't. No one, no matter how sad it was to see, is calling Firmino a hypocrite, for example.



Being a voluntary supporter of the people who suffer all kinds of atrocities, for "crimes" such as using fucking twitter, until you get thrown your way a shitload of cash by the same assholes who cause those atrocities and then you work for them.. well if that's not textbook hypocrisy, then what the fuck is?



Hypocrites can't be legends. Now I hope he fucks off, and if he doesn't, I never want to see him wearing the armband while donning the Liverpool shirt.