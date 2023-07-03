« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23520 on: Today at 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:55:17 pm
So they have a £13 million (apparently) budget and they let it get this far without checking with us that we'd let him go for peanuts?

Ettifaq can get to faq thinking they're getting Liverpool captain who has 2 years on his contract on a song and a dance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23521 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm »
See, I have a problem with people bashing on the people who are bashing on Henderson.

You may think that money is everything and people can choose whatever they like for them and their families, even if it means working for a murderous regime. We agree to disagree.

But people jumping on other people who are calling Henderson a grade-A hypocrite (put me at the front of the queue), that is what I don't get.

I couldnt give a rats ass what we have achieved with Henderson in our team (he didn't win everything for us, we won everything with him - there's a big difference there, as he didnt single-handedly win trophies for us).

We are calling him a hypocrite because he spent his career protecting and raising his voice against discrimination of certain communities and now he wants to work for the people who persecute and murder the very same people whom he supported so very vocally at every chance he got. If you do not think that is hypocrisy, then go and check the fuckin dictionary.

There are plenty of players who just go on about their football and don't interfere with other stuff. In fact the vast majority of players are like that. Henderson wasn't. No one, no matter how sad it was to see, is calling Firmino a hypocrite, for example.

Being a voluntary supporter of the people who suffer all kinds of atrocities, for "crimes" such as using fucking twitter, until you get thrown your way a shitload of cash by the same assholes who cause those atrocities and then you work for them.. well if that's not textbook hypocrisy, then what the fuck is?

Hypocrites can't be legends. Now I hope he fucks off, and if he doesn't, I never want to see him wearing the armband while donning the Liverpool shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23522 on: Today at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:00:09 pm
He needs to be sold still. No coming back from this sh*tshow.

"The past week has taken an incredible toll on me and my family as I weighed up a potential move which would have paid me £700k a week. However, my priority has always been LFC and I'm fully focused on the upcoming season with Liverpool and helping to get back to where we belong."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23523 on: Today at 06:09:10 pm »
Why does it matter where Hendo goes?

When a player leaves Liverpool, he's not part of the club. He's coming to the end of his career and would not be playing as much for us next season. He'd been an exemplary captain, player and person for us, but the moment he takes of the shirt, he ceases to become someone to invest thought on, other than to celebrate his many achievements with us and wish him well... Unless you go to the Mancs of course.

Just remember, that in Hendo's case, with him as captain, we had success to a level that we never thought we would see and he's been one helluva player for us (despite what some say or think). The long and short is that if he does go to Saudi, its his decision to make and despite all the conjecture and conclusion leaping going on, his reasons for doing so will never be understood or accepted by many, but it is his to make.

Remember, it does not reflect badly on Liverpool football club or us as supporters if he does go there, only himself, but like I said, that's his choice to make and he's going to make it for his own reasons, as is his right to, but if it's confirmed he does go, I will remember him for all that he done for us in his time here and not for him leaving to go to a place that we disagree with.






Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23524 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 06:02:28 pm


Great post and spot on in my view. It's easy to wear the pride armband in an accepting society. Someone talking about virtue signalling earlier. I fucking hate the term but Hendo could definitely be accused of such a thing by wearing an armband when it's easy but then moving on to bootlick a homophobic oppressive regime for money where he'd have his arm sawed off if he wore it.

Sorry that this is becoming the Henderson thread but it's disgraceful behaviour and (if it happens) morally the worst transfer out in our club's history. I hope he gives his head a wobble and stays.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23525 on: Today at 06:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:08:47 pm
"The past week has taken an incredible toll on me and my family as I weighed up a potential move which would have paid me £700k a week. However, my priority has always been LFC and I'm fully focused on the upcoming season with Liverpool and helping to get back to where we belong."
that looks like a quote but you obviously made it up.

he'd have to go a hell of a lot further than that no-comment comment to put this shitshow behind him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23526 on: Today at 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:08:47 pm
"The past week has taken an incredible toll on me and my family as I weighed up a potential move which would have paid me £700k a week. However, my priority has always been LFC and I'm fully focused on the upcoming season with Liverpool and helping to get back to where we belong."

"And there was no way I was going to go there for only 400K a week, since they would have had to pay a fee. That would be hypocritical."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23527 on: Today at 06:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:27:20 pm
Not when they are going to use the good name of LFC to sports wash away their human rights abuses.

Are you okay with this kind of thing?



We can't stop them from admiring one of the top clubs in the World. We are huge, and it is normal that many clubs would like to be like us. All we can do is to demand a fair transfer fee, when they want one of our players.

And please, lets not make everything about politics. I have my opinion about politics, especially about Mujahideens, since I fought them in Bosnia back in the 90's, but lets not poison this thread with that talk, and get it locked in the middle of the transfer window ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23528 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:55:17 pm
So they have a £13 million (apparently) budget and they let it get this far without checking with us that we'd let him go for peanuts?

is thats what the newest rumour? If true, then Henderson and his agent have been utterly daft, seemingly agreeing a contract with them and telling Liverpool he wants out.

More this goes on, more I think Henderson's messed this right up, and wont end up going, simply because they wont pay a fee him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23529 on: Today at 06:14:05 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:57:31 pm
It seems we are being sleepwalked to a sportwashing

Dragging out the hendo transfer will have the effect (as being shown on this thread) of getting more and more LFC fans actively begging and demanding the oil money comes in pronto, so we can be better placed for this season.  Reminds me of another north west club this summer.  Moral aspects relating to; where the money comes from and what it is being used to deflect attn from; are getting fainter.

The people that are the strongest moral objectors are saying things like "RIP football" "i'm done with football" as they are being worn down(The 3 punch combo of Gerrard, fowler, bobby, softened us up) and realising they maybe in the minority, so this might undermine any protest when...

I can see stage 2 being a stake of 15/20% stake LFC, this will give Klopp approx 300m - 350m to stop the real evil that is man city, if we are OK with a 20% of the 1st team being purchased by the oil money from hendo + fab sales, then why not 20% of the club, this leads to stage 3 which is an stair casing of that 20%.  With popular ex players  Hendo and Gerrard onboard, LFC players and ex players will be more reserved in any denoucements of any such moves

Did you actually read this before clicking post ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23530 on: Today at 06:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 06:02:28 pm
Great post mate and thats exactly where I am at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23531 on: Today at 06:20:03 pm »
If their futures aren't sorted out by tonight then Hendo and Fab should be left at home. No way should they be going on training camp tomorrow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23532 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm »
Reckon we'll know tomorrow how close these deals really are, because we'll not going to take those players to the training camp, if they're basically already gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23533 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:53:13 pm
Well that's not true. Saudi nationals benefit loads from the wealth of the country.

Theyre a bottom 20 country in the world for wealth equality which doesnt take into account the unregistered foreign nationals working in modern slavery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23534 on: Today at 06:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:03 pm
If their futures aren't sorted out by tonight then Hendo and Fab should be left at home. No way should they be going on training camp tomorrow.


I dont know about that, unless they feel they are being disruptive, and thatd be surprising.

Decent chance Henderson won't even leave I reckon, and reports suggest there hasnt been a bid for Fab yet. Be mad if players who may not even go miss pre-season training camps.

They are only going to Germany, if they end up leaving, its not going to make a big difference.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23535 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:08:47 pm
"The past week has taken an incredible toll on me and my family as I weighed up a potential move which would have paid me £700k a week. However, my priority has always been LFC and I'm fully focused on the upcoming season with Liverpool and helping to get back to where we belong."

Yep. And the people with Henderson posters on their walls would lap that up, and we lose a golden chance to take the massive wages off a declining player and give them to new talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23536 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:03 pm
If their futures aren't sorted out by tonight then Hendo and Fab should be left at home. No way should they be going on training camp tomorrow.

Why, Samie? Have they refused to participate in training? From what I have seen, they have been showing up at their work place as normal ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23537 on: Today at 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:03 pm
If their futures aren't sorted out by tonight then Hendo and Fab should be left at home. No way should they be going on training camp tomorrow.

And in bed by 10, with no supper, no baths money for tomorrow and they can't play out either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23538 on: Today at 06:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:03 pm
If their futures aren't sorted out by tonight then Hendo and Fab should be left at home. No way should they be going on training camp tomorrow.

100%
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23539 on: Today at 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:03 pm
If their futures aren't sorted out by tonight then Hendo and Fab should be left at home. No way should they be going on training camp tomorrow.

They'll definitely go, even if the deals are still under discussion. Every chance they choose to stay/the moves fall through and then we'd have just forced them to miss pre-season for no reason, leaving us with the challenge of trying to re-integrate players who have missed a bunch of fitness and tactical work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23540 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm »
Well this is all rather unexpected, but as it stands, i would take fees for Hendo, Fab and Thiago, if it meant we could get in Caceido, Lavia and Colwill.    Three outstanding young talents that will set us up for years to come. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23541 on: Today at 06:26:32 pm »
Because Hendo and Fab weren't expected to leave this summer. I don't think anyone really did. This will have caused a big disruption to Kloppo and his staff.  THEY have caused this disruption.  Either we find a solution tonight or they can stay back and train with the academy lads who didn't go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23542 on: Today at 06:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:22:36 pm
Yep. And the people with Henderson posters on their walls would lap that up, and we lose a golden chance to take the massive wages off a declining player and give them to new talent.
... and of course that's what counts isn't it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23543 on: Today at 06:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 06:02:28 pm
Hypocrites can't be legends. Now I hope he fucks off, and if he doesn't, I never want to see him wearing the armband while donning the Liverpool shirt.
Hypothetically:

IF Hendo decides to stay and says that he analysed it and came to the conclusion that perhaps it was the wrong thing, then he's not worthy of being Liverpool captain? So, if I get this right, you would not forgive someone for showing serious courage and humility in owning up to have potentially made a huge mistake?

May I ask: What are your views on Steven Gerrard? I take it that you spent many years campaigning for him not to wear the armband and also don't consider him a legend after he about turned on signing for Chelsea? Don't argue that this is different, because it's not.

If anything, if he now about turns and doesn't go, that should warrant even more support and pride in him for doing the right thing. Similar to Gerrard of course... but I guess we all look at things differently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23544 on: Today at 06:27:23 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:23:37 pm
And in bed by 10, with no supper, no baths money for tomorrow and they can't play out either.

See, Chopper gets it. Be like Chopper.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23545 on: Today at 06:28:13 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:26:18 pm
Well this is all rather unexpected, but as it stands, i would take fees for Hendo, Fab and Thiago, if it meant we could get in Caceido, Lavia and Colwill.    Three outstanding young talents that will set us up for years to come.

we have to make the best out of the situation agreed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23546 on: Today at 06:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:32 pm
Because Hendo and Fab weren't expected to leave this summer. I don't think anyone really did. This will have caused a big disruption to Kloppo and his staff.  THEY have caused this disruption.  Either we find a solution tonight or they can stay back and train with the academy lads who didn't go.

Samie, unexpected things happen in life. They might leave, or they might stay. No need to get dramatic over it. Looking at the training pictures, it doesn't look like Henderson and Fabinho are being avoided by our players ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23547 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Should imagine Klopp's fuming at all this if there's any substance to it. He's all about the detail and structure of preparation from day one of preseason and this shitshow is going to massively disrupt us going into the first weeks of the new season unless it goes away quickly. It's hard enough going up against state owned teams without PIF engaging in a pincer movement by offering our players ridiculous money to turn their heads before deciding they don't want to pay a fee. Fuck off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23548 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 06:27:09 pm
Hypothetically:

IF Hendo decides to stay and says that he analysed it and came to the conclusion that perhaps it was the wrong thing, then he's not worthy of being Liverpool captain? So, if I get this right, you would not forgive someone for showing serious courage and humility in owning up to have potentially made a huge mistake?

May I ask: What are your views on Steven Gerrard? I take it that you spent many years campaigning for him not to wear the armband and also don't consider him a legend after he about turned on signing for Chelsea? Don't argue that this is different, because it's not.

If anything, if he now about turns and doesn't go, that should warrant even more support and pride in him for doing the right thing. Similar to Gerrard of course... but I guess we all look at things differently.

Henderson won't 'decide' to stay.  If he's still here next season it won't be through choice.  He's already made his choice wether other entities facilitate his wishes is a different matter.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23549 on: Today at 06:31:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:26:43 pm
... and of course that's what counts isn't it?

It's his choice to go there not ours. Personally think its very grim.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23550 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:29:21 pm
Samie, unexpected things happen in life. They might leave, or they might stay. No need to get dramatic over it. Looking at the training pictures, it doesn't look like Henderson and Fabinho are being avoided by our players ...

Hey they can still train for the upcoming season if they are still here. I just don;t want them in the training camp. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23551 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm »
Why would you spend your summer getting ripped to fuck then fuck off to a farmers retirement league, one of many baffling elements of this whole saga.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23552 on: Today at 06:34:58 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:21:53 pm
Theyre a bottom 20 country in the world for wealth equality which doesnt take into account the unregistered foreign nationals working in modern slavery.

Yeah but but but but British slavery once, this that and the other. And hey presto, it's all actually fine.

Such nonsense in this thread about separating politics and transfers. It's all one here, people. And if you want to bury your head in the sand and "just enjoy the football", then I've no sympathy for that position. No more than I have for people who are sick of hearing about climate change and just want to enjoy flying around the world, or any of the other spoilt positions ("I just want to be entertained!") people take on such matters.

This is geo-politics via sport. That's where we're at. I'm not sure "just enjoying the football" has been a thing for a long time. Certainly not since Abu Dhabi got involved.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23553 on: Today at 06:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:23 pm
See, Chopper gets it. Be like Chopper.

Cheers fella. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr to all those non Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr'ers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23554 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:23:37 pm
And in bed by 10, with no supper, no baths money for tomorrow and they can't play out either.
Yeah yeah. But you're fine with them keeping their cellphones and tablets? ffs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23555 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
I recently switched to the keto diet and I've noticed I can drink liquid really quite late in the evening without having to get up in the night, and also my shits come out like torpedo's, right on schedule once a day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23556 on: Today at 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:23 pm
See, Chopper gets it. Be like Chopper.

No disrespect to Chopper, but I would worry if everyone on the site turned into Chopper, I'm not sure any of us could deal with the result of that.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23557 on: Today at 06:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:30:29 pm
Henderson won't 'decide' to stay.  If he's still here next season it won't be through choice.  He's already made his choice wether other entities facilitate his wishes is a different matter.


Probably not, but issue is that he has a valid contract with the club and IF he does decide to stay, then that's totally his choice and there's fuck all that anyone can do about it. This is modern-day football where the player is the boss and contracts are watertight. The club can persuade a player to go, but the choice is 100% with them and them alone as to whether they do. And until it's confirmed and announced by the club, (as looks likely) then no-one actually knows for certain that he has made a decision.

All hypothetical however as like mentioned, it does look like he will go. If he does, then move on. That's his choice and his legacy, not ours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23558 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:29:21 pm
Samie, unexpected things happen in life. They might leave, or they might stay. No need to get dramatic over it. Looking at the training pictures, it doesn't look like Henderson and Fabinho are being avoided by our players ...
Yes, there's a lot of legit criticism mixed in with silliness in this thread. It's football, you get clubs that are interested in your players and your players might be interested in going. Klopp isn't going to be crying about it. It's just part of football.

Klopp is a guy who is very well paid by us. He will more than understand one of the players being tempted by more lucrative offers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23559 on: Today at 06:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 06:41:27 pm
Probably not, but issue is that he has a valid contract with the club and IF he does decide to stay, then that's totally his choice and there's fuck all that anyone can do about it. This is modern-day football where the player is the boss and contracts are watertight. The club can persuade a player to go, but the choice is 100% with them and them alone as to whether they do. And until it's confirmed and announced by the club, (as looks likely) then no-one actually knows for certain that he has made a decision.

All hypothetical however as like mentioned, it does look like he will go. If he does, then move on. That's his choice and his legacy, not ours.
How do you explain Sandro Tonali then?, the player wasn't 'king' there, he was dragged kicking and screaming to Saudi FC.
