Why does it matter where Hendo goes?
When a player leaves Liverpool, he's not part of the club. He's coming to the end of his career and would not be playing as much for us next season. He'd been an exemplary captain, player and person for us, but the moment he takes of the shirt, he ceases to become someone to invest thought on, other than to celebrate his many achievements with us and wish him well... Unless you go to the Mancs of course.
Just remember, that in Hendo's case, with him as captain, we had success to a level that we never thought we would see and he's been one helluva player for us (despite what some say or think). The long and short is that if he does go to Saudi, its his decision to make and despite all the conjecture and conclusion leaping going on, his reasons for doing so will never be understood or accepted by many, but it is his to make.
Remember, it does not reflect badly on Liverpool football club or us as supporters if he does go there, only himself, but like I said, that's his choice to make and he's going to make it for his own reasons, as is his right to, but if it's confirmed he does go, I will remember him for all that he done for us in his time here and not for him leaving to go to a place that we disagree with.