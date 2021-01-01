I'm probably being picky but I thought the club he's linked to is not one of the four that's associated with the state?
I don't care whether they're officially one of the four who are owned/run by the state - if they're offering a 33 year old £36m a year, then there's absolutely no way there's no state involvement.
What's interesting is a lot of people stating nihilistic 'don't worship footballers'-like viewpoints who are then getting arsey that 'respect' isn't being shown to 'our captain'.
The thing is that for £10-15m we'll likely get isn't going to get us much of a replacement in this market though even if the incoming player's on half his salary.If Fabinho goes as well,same thing he'd have to be replaced with someone expensive propably and we want a defender as well,hope we have the budget for all that.Big Jörg's got his work cut out.
Much like Hades, no?
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.15]