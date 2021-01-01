« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 583 584 585 586 587 [588]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 785860 times)

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23480 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:52:06 pm
I'm probably being picky but I thought the club he's linked to is not one of the four that's associated with the state?

I don't care whether they're officially one of the four who are owned/run by the state - if they're offering a 33 year old £36m a year, then there's absolutely no way there's no state involvement.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23481 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:09:50 pm
I don't care whether they're officially one of the four who are owned/run by the state - if they're offering a 33 year old £36m a year, then there's absolutely no way there's no state involvement.

Exactly. Its not coming from their global fan-base.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23482 on: Today at 05:11:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:09:42 pm
What's interesting is a lot of people stating nihilistic 'don't worship footballers'-like viewpoints who are then getting arsey that 'respect' isn't being shown to 'our captain'.

I think I'm the only person who has nihilistically stated "don't worship" and I couldn't care less about respecting Henderson. Print off a picture of him and shove it up your arse if it makes you feel better.
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23483 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:04:18 pm
The thing is that for £10-15m we'll likely get isn't going to get us much of a replacement in this market though even if the incoming player's on half his salary.

If Fabinho goes as well,same thing he'd have to be replaced with someone expensive propably and we want a defender as well,hope we have the budget for all that.

Big Jörg's got his work cut out.

We were wanting another midfielder before this week weren't we, if Fab and Hendo leave, we'd definitely need 2 more and a defender, that leaves a lot to do still! It'll cost but it's what's required.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23484 on: Today at 05:15:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:54:49 pm
Much like Hades, no?







:D

A bit harsh on Hades. Yes he abducted Persephone but compared to Zeus and Poseidon, he was an angel.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,479
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23485 on: Today at 05:15:30 pm »
According to the latest news no contact has been made for Fab as of yet. So, I'm guessing none of this is going to be decided quickly, if at all.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,217
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23486 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm »
Ultra shit sources saying breakthrough in the Hendo talks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 583 584 585 586 587 [588]   Go Up
« previous next »
 