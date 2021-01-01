"Get rid of your leaders and get rid of your petrol cars" sounds pretty fucking good to me actually.



Some people are embarrassing themselves in here and in all honesty I'm not sure to what end. To defend a man they barely know other than he wore our shirt?



Its a lot of virtue signalling to be honest, sprinkled with a bit of hypocrisy and a misguided hero-worshipping belief. As soon as someone points out the hypocrisy they are then accused of whataboutery to shut down the uncomfortable part of the discussion, followed up by everyone piling in to see support another club type jibes.Someone once wisely said, never meet your hero and another said never throw stones when in glass houses. We all want the world and our sporting icons to be perfect, but unfortunately neither are.It wasnt long ago the U.K. was a cesspit of hate towards the first immigrants, racism was rife and homophobia was pervading in all quarters. We were not excluded from the world and instead we were allowed to evolve as a society. Perhaps we should allow other societies to go through the same process, irrespective of their starting position and refrain from our sanctimonious holier-than-thou outrage.The way to change the world is to often build bridges rather than walls.