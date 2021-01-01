« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 03:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:07:13 pm
No Charlie! Just no! I am staying! I have found the ball you hit over the bar when taking your pen! You need me! Love you!

The last link to that glorious summer of 2011 and Charlie boy seems to be on his way, I hope you're doing OK Fordy.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:46:44 pm
"Get rid of your leaders and get rid of your petrol cars" sounds pretty fucking good to me actually.

Some people are embarrassing themselves in here and in all honesty I'm not sure to what end.  To defend a man they barely know other than he wore our shirt?

Its a lot of virtue signalling to be honest, sprinkled with a bit of hypocrisy and a misguided hero-worshipping belief.  As soon as someone points out the hypocrisy they are then accused of whataboutery to shut down the uncomfortable part of the discussion, followed up by everyone piling in to see support another club type jibes.

Someone once wisely said, never meet your hero and another said never throw stones when in glass houses.  We all want the world and our sporting icons to be perfect, but unfortunately neither are.

It wasnt long ago the U.K. was a cesspit of hate towards the first immigrants, racism was rife and homophobia was pervading in all quarters. We were not excluded from the world and instead we were allowed to evolve as a society. Perhaps we should allow other societies to go through the same process, irrespective of their starting position and refrain from our sanctimonious holier-than-thou  outrage.

The way to change the world is to often build bridges rather than walls.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 03:12:46 pm
Also read that Ittifaq have a very small budget. Surely they asked Gerrard for advice on how to approach LFC, they really didnt think just convincing the player was enough who has 2 years left and is the captain. Gerrard seems clueless as a manager as of now across his terms lol
Do they think we're mugs? With their "small" budget, they're offering Hendo £700k a week.

Poor Hendo could take a slight pay cut on that to fund his fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23363 on: Today at 03:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:08:30 pm
If he wants to go then let him.

Yes and when they pay us a fair amount for a player with two years on his contract, he can go. But not until then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23364 on: Today at 03:18:03 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Its a lot of virtue signalling to be honest, sprinkled with a bit of hypocrisy and a misguided hero-worshipping belief.  As soon as someone points out the hypocrisy they are then accused of whataboutery to shut down the uncomfortable part of the discussion, followed up by everyone piling in to see support another club type jibes.

Someone once wisely said, never meet your hero and another said never throw stones when in glass houses.  We all want the world and our sporting icons to be perfect, but unfortunately neither are.

It wasnt long ago the U.K. was a cesspit of hate towards the first immigrants, racism was rife and homophobia was pervading in all quarters. We were not excluded from the world and instead we were allowed to evolve as a society. Perhaps we should allow other societies to go through the same process, irrespective of their starting position and refrain from our sanctimonious holier-than-thou  outrage.

The way to change the world is to often build bridges rather than walls.

Do you think society progressed elsewhere because people idly sat by and let it happen, or do you think people speaking out about the wrongs of the system helped it develop? I'm only asking, because you're basically saying that people should shut the fuck up.. yet that's not how things change is it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23365 on: Today at 03:19:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:14:56 pm
Yes and when they pay us a fair amount for a player with two years on his contract, he can go. But not until then.

Yup. For our club captain and england international - they tend not to leave on a free with 2 years left on a contract
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23366 on: Today at 03:19:35 pm »
Where are people getting 'Al-Ittihad aren't one of the PIF-owned clubs' from?

They are:

Quote
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund recently took over four of the country's top teams - Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli - while the other 14 top-flight clubs have some big-name players too.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66132139#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia%27s%20Public%20Investment%20Fund,some%20big%2Dname%20players%20too.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23367 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm »
Just say youre socially conservative and move on, jeez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23368 on: Today at 03:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:19:35 pm
Where are people getting 'Al-Ittihad aren't one of the PIF-owned clubs' from?

They are:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66132139#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia%27s%20Public%20Investment%20Fund,some%20big%2Dname%20players%20too.

I would guess from some uninformed source on Twitter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23369 on: Today at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:19:17 pm
Yup. For our club captain and england international - they tend not to leave on a free with 2 years left on a contract

He wont leave on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23370 on: Today at 03:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:19:35 pm
Where are people getting 'Al-Ittihad aren't one of the PIF-owned clubs' from?

They are:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66132139#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia%27s%20Public%20Investment%20Fund,some%20big%2Dname%20players%20too.

Twitter for me. I think some handle called JoshLFC is forwarding most of the inside knowledge on AIs finances and status
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23371 on: Today at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:10:08 pm
One of the biggest pluses with Caicedo would be that he played the hybrid Trent role at the Emirates like he'd been doing it all his career. There's next to nobody else available who can do that role.
Didn't he play there against a couple of other sides and Brighton were twatted? I'm sure I remember reading the Premier League threads on here and seeing that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23372 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:56:48 pm
;D

2023, still think only blokes post on a footy forum.

And that thread is locked.

Nope, Im assuming its only lads who arent understanding how the whole different thread dynamic works💁🏻‍♂️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23373 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:10 pm
We've somehow got ourselves invovled with the Italian version of a Saudi club. Fuckers want to do everything "cheaply".

Clearly pif is running that whole league now but its an interesting point (to me anyway) that hendo's offer comes from a club that's not part of the fat stack four.  700k/week . clear indication the state is bankrolling everything.

that makes it a geo-political issue. Its cultural appropriation. didn't we just return some statues to someone or some such?'  Fuckers are stealing the game.   

this is a job for NATO.  ;D


" Oil is one thing. Football is another|"
George Bush

ok thats not a real quote but who uses real quotes anymore. this is the information age damn it.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23374 on: Today at 03:23:03 pm »
Going by that training clip he would have more of a challenge playing with our u21's , himself and Gerrard are just going out there to top up their bank balance before they retire . Gerrard will never get a chance at a decent team again after this .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23375 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Its a lot of virtue signalling to be honest, sprinkled with a bit of hypocrisy and a misguided hero-worshipping belief.  As soon as someone points out the hypocrisy they are then accused of whataboutery to shut down the uncomfortable part of the discussion, followed up by everyone piling in to see support another club type jibes.

Someone once wisely said, never meet your hero and another said never throw stones when in glass houses.  We all want the world and our sporting icons to be perfect, but unfortunately neither are.

It wasnt long ago the U.K. was a cesspit of hate towards the first immigrants, racism was rife and homophobia was pervading in all quarters. We were not excluded from the world and instead we were allowed to evolve as a society. Perhaps we should allow other societies to go through the same process, irrespective of their starting position and refrain from our sanctimonious holier-than-thou  outrage.

The way to change the world is to often build bridges rather than walls.

You've got the wrong idea quoting me if you think it backs up your argument.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23376 on: Today at 03:24:18 pm »
Oh wait it was DomKing on AI not being backed by PiF https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1679821349865373699
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23377 on: Today at 03:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:19:35 pm
Where are people getting 'Al-Ittihad aren't one of the PIF-owned clubs' from?

They are:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66132139#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia%27s%20Public%20Investment%20Fund,some%20big%2Dname%20players%20too.
Possibly they have accidentally conflated Al Ettifaq (Hendo's preferred destination, reuniting with Gerrard) and Al Ittihad (Fab's preferred destination, reuniting with Nuno Espirito Santo)

As you say, Ittihad are PIF (and offering silly money for Fabinho.

Ettigaq aren't PIF (currently)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23378 on: Today at 03:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:19:35 pm
Where are people getting 'Al-Ittihad aren't one of the PIF-owned clubs' from?

They are:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66132139#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia%27s%20Public%20Investment%20Fund,some%20big%2Dname%20players%20too.




People are talking about Al Ettifaq not being a part of that group.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23379 on: Today at 03:25:31 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:46:44 pm
Some people are embarrassing themselves in here and in all honesty I'm not sure to what end.  To defend a man they barely know other than he wore our shirt?

I don't think it's to defend Henderson, I'm fairly sure it's to defend what their own decision would be in similar circumstances.

The only comfort is that the large majority of posters doing it are those you'll find yourself disagreeing with in pretty much every thread (both football and non-football).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23380 on: Today at 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Its a lot of virtue signalling to be honest

This is loathsome right wing talking point bollocks
Any equivalence between what the Saudi regime does and what happens in the western world is apologism for facism, brutality, discrimination, torture and murder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23381 on: Today at 03:27:18 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:24:55 pm
People are talking about Al Ettifaq not being a part of that group.

Ah yes, just how people used to say Independiente Medellin weren't bank rolled by Pablo Escobar :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23382 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:24:37 pm
Possibly they have accidentally conflated Al Ettifaq (Hendo's preferred destination, reuniting with Gerrard) and Al Ittihad (Fab's preferred destination, reuniting with Nuno Espirito Santo)

As you say, Ittihad are PIF (and offering silly money for Fabinho.

Ettigaq aren't PIF (currently)

Not officially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23383 on: Today at 03:31:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:00 pm
I didn't notice that.  seeing the post triggered me coz I was just about to post a question when I saw it .....

why is it that so much oil-state activity is focused on LFC?
Gerrard -- Fowler -- Firmino
now rumours re: Hendo and Fab
-- AFAIK no other PL club has several legends + the current club captain + a starting player targeted like this. wtf is going on?

The biggest names in the PL are us and united, there's more interest in our players and former players because theirs are fucking shite and worse as managers.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23384 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Itti Atti Hilly Nass
these are Pifs upon the grass
Fifa Europe Conmebol too
they'll own all those before they are through
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23385 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:56:48 pm
;D

2023, still think only blokes post on a footy forum.


Or they were using it as a general group term that was friendlier than 'you miserable bunch of c*nts' perhaps?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23386 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:02:02 pm
Imagine if he had to accept a mere 500k a week.

Slavery is just out of control over there.  :'(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23387 on: Today at 03:39:57 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 03:23:03 pm
Going by that training clip he would have more of a challenge playing with our u21's , himself and Gerrard are just going out there to top up their bank balance before they retire . Gerrard will never get a chance at a decent team again after this .
Of course he will, there's always the national team jobs at Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE within his grasp before he retires.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23388 on: Today at 03:40:04 pm »
Jurgen name checking a few youngsters ahead of our training camp in Germany. So don't think any of these will be going out on loan and I can't see us buying a RB. We should hopefully see all 3 in the domestic cups and Europa League.

Quote
So, there are now not too many new players but [we have] a lot of young players, of course, in and young players for who the door is open, who can play a different role next season. They are all a year older, looking really good  Conor Bradley looking really good, Ben Doak really good, Bobby Clark grew somehow, which is normal!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23389 on: Today at 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:40:04 pm
Jurgen name checking a few youngsters ahead of our training camp in Germany. So don't think any of these will be going out on loan and I can't see us buying a RB. We should hopefully see all 3 in the domestic cups and Europa League.


He usually does that for most preseasons though, most of the namechecked youngsters then disappear off on loan after the bonus of playing some friendlies with the first team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23390 on: Today at 03:43:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:00 pm
I didn't notice that.  seeing the post triggered me coz I was just about to post a question when I saw it .....

why is it that so much oil-state activity is focused on LFC?
Gerrard -- Fowler -- Firmino
now rumours re: Hendo and Fab
-- AFAIK no other PL club has several legends + the current club captain + a starting player targeted like this. wtf is going on?

A bit of a worry, I am sure some of the LFC insiders associated with Bobby Firmino, Gerrard, Fowler and some of the back room staff that have moved to Saudi are probably assisting them.
Agents are also driven by signing bonuses % are probably also driving these transfers and until some players takes a stand  closer to something the golfers did.


I know Rory Mcllroy has not wavered in not being open to be bribed by a petrostate/human rights disaster. Maybe some of the football players should research these moves better before selling their souls to the devil

 https://www.bbc.com/sport/golf/66188371   "Rory McIlroy says he would rather 'retire' than play LIV Golf"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23391 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:41:55 pm
He usually does that for most preseasons though, most of the namechecked youngsters then disappear off on loan after the bonus of playing some friendlies with the first team.

I'd say maybe his words are a little different this time? I would assume that "can play a different role next season" doesn't mean with another club.
