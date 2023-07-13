« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23240 on: Today at 01:28:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:26:46 pm
https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/saudi-arabia-clubs-not-paying-wages-288833

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/13/saudi-arabia-al-nassr-banned-from-signing-players

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/13/sports/soccer/saudi-soccer.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

As well

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
Even as they signed Benzema, had him go walkabout, and create a media frenzy, Ittihad was under a FIFA transfer ban for not paying player salaries and owed transfer fees. It isnt the only one, Al Nassr, Ronaldos team, Al Ahli, Firminos, also banned for same reason.

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
Defaulting on money owed a tradition among Saudi teams. Among the most regulator visitors to FIFAs dispute resolution chamber. Bans eventually get lifted when request made from cash poor clubs to cash rich state for bailout money. Clunky system.

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
The situation is chaotic because of  number of middlemen hoping to get a quick and easy payday out of Saudi Arabia. Aware of this, and what happened in China, Saudi officials are wary of those knocking on their door, hoping to catch some of the cash pouring out into their buckets
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23241 on: Today at 01:29:00 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:41:26 pm
No way are Saudi not moving heaven and earth to get Hendo, its too big a PR coup for them, he's the one signing so far they'd want more than any, and that probably includes Ronaldo.

If it's about PR they would want him to play for one of the top four or five teams and PIF themselves will negotiate the deal , it's driven by the chairman of the board who is a big LFC fan and he doesn't have the same budget as other teams.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23242 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23243 on: Today at 01:29:16 pm
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 01:24:37 pm
They can easily afford the fee, everyone knows it. Are we trying to make it look like we're playing hardball here to save face? Holy fuck, just get on with it and get him the fuck out of the club.

The club's themselves might not have £15m sitting around to spend. It's not a PIF club, and until the last 12 months these were relatively small clubs who wouldn't be spending such huge sums on players. Paying £15m over a year is different to paying £15m up front and there are articles around saying they don't always pay wages anyway.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23244 on: Today at 01:29:21 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:24:38 pm
You do understand its the richest country in the world and they have so much money its impossible to spend it.

They wont be offering these contracts if they cant afford it.

You should do a bit of reading mate.  Theyre all chasing their tails, multiple accounts of players not getting paid.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23245 on: Today at 01:30:40 pm
A couple more ex-players over there and they'll be able to put together a consortium to buy the club from FSG.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23246 on: Today at 01:31:26 pm
He has 2 years on his contract so we should hold out for a decent fee, but if he goes, good luck and thanks for the memories.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23247 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:22:10 pm
I feel like the people who are saying "Henderson can't come back from this" if he stays are massively naive. Most Liverpool fans won't hold a grudge, this'll all get forgotten by October.

Maybe. Maybe not.

Only other high profile players whove done something similar in recent years were Gerrard, Suarez, Coutinho.

All at peak of their powers. Came back into team and performed. Quite quickly all was forgotten, if not forgiven.

Henderson isnt at the peak of his powers. He also isnt a player wholl score goals, get assists. Hed need to play pretty well for the noise around this to subside. Think itll be harder for him than others. Particularly if the team isnt flying.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23248 on: Today at 01:32:33 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:29:21 pm
You should do a bit of reading mate.  Theyre all chasing their tails, multiple accounts of players not getting paid.

Cant imagine the enployment tribunals in Saudi are much cop either.
Dave D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23249 on: Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:24:15 pm
James Pearce was on the radio last night. Not sure of how much insight he has (was it him who was rumourd to be quite close to Gerrard ?) , but he said he was speaking to 2 people who are involved in the deal, and both confirmed while it wasn't quite 700k a week, it wasn't too far off it

Makes sense. Maybe something like 600k a week with 100k being paid for appearances and promoting the wonderful image of the country he's running away to. Just like when he gets paid for showing up to events in Liverpool. A thumbs up at an impromptu visit to a hospital where a professional photographer just happens to be taking pictures, will now be replaced by a thumbs up at an execution or at the weekly stoning of homosexuals.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23250 on: Today at 01:39:14 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:58:06 pm
That Dave who seems to have some direct line into this deal somehow tweeted but now deleted this tweet:

🚨 EXCL: @Ettifaq could be open to a bonus type structure with Liverpool, for example if Al Ettifaq finished in the top four. They will not pay a huge fee for Henderson. They are not a PIF club. The package what is offered to Henderson is the package. If Liverpool want a fee, the salary reduces, etc. Therefore, it could get to a stage where it is no longer attractive to Henderson himself.

So they ARE stupid
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23251 on: Today at 01:39:41 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:12:58 pm
I've been thinking the same thing. It'll be a fairly big turnover with some youngsters coming in, and Jurgen will want to mould them into winners.

He'll stay beyond the next 2 years (if that's the length of the remaining contract).
Fingers crossed. Started thinking this when Gakpo signed.
BornRedSince76

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23252 on: Today at 01:44:12 pm
I really dont link the legacy of a player to the country they choose to play in.

Who knows what the full context is behind any decision.

Any big money we can get for Hendo, Fab, Thiago is a bonus in my book.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23253 on: Today at 01:44:15 pm
Latest rumour is theyve offered Clint Dempsey in exchange.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23254 on: Today at 01:45:46 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:24:17 pm
That rumour isnt true and was yesterdays news. Todays news is Hendo has told Liverpool he wants to go. You think hes telling them that if a bid isnt going in. The Saudis are not idiots. They know Hendo is contracted and will have to pay for him.

Fuck me, this lad is desperate for Hendo to leave.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23255 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm
This all smells a bit fishy to me. Like some have said on here aboot the wages but not being able to afford (or want to pay) the fee. Somethings off.

Read a bit back aboot some of these clubs not paying wages etc. Wouldnt  be surprised thats the case here further down the road and everything goes tits up if he does end up signing for them
UntouchableLuis

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23256 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:31:34 pm
Maybe. Maybe not.

Only other high profile players whove done something similar in recent years were Gerrard, Suarez, Coutinho.

All at peak of their powers. Came back into team and performed. Quite quickly all was forgotten, if not forgiven.

Henderson isnt at the peak of his powers. He also isnt a player wholl score goals, get assists. Hed need to play pretty well for the noise around this to subside. Think itll be harder for him than others. Particularly if the team isnt flying.

Exactly.

Gerrard was willing to play for Chelsea under Mourinho at the height of them ruining football.

I'm not fussed what Henderson does - he's been a great captain for us.

If anyone thinks the likes of Salah and Virgil won't consider moved to Saudi soon they're deluded.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23257 on: Today at 01:49:10 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:44:15 pm
Latest rumour is theyve offered Clint Dempsey in exchange.
;D

Emmet Browns just turned up, dragged amir back 10 years and pulled a joke out Biff Tannens arse. What a guy
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23258 on: Today at 01:49:56 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:29:06 pm
Would be epically funny for players to go there and give up there professional careers to then not get paid.
Couldn't happen to a nicer set of people.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23259 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm
If he goes an doesn't get paid I'm not arsed. As long as we get the fee we want
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23260 on: Today at 01:52:52 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:49:10 pm
;D

Emmet Browns just turned up, dragged amir back 10 years and pulled a joke out Biff Tannens arse. What a guy

Heard Peter Odemwinge is sitting outside Saudi Arabia in a car begging them to sign him.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23261 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 01:52:52 pm
Heard Peter Odemwinge is sitting outside Saudi Arabia in a car begging them to sign him.
Classic ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23262 on: Today at 01:56:34 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:48:12 pm

If anyone thinks the likes of Salah and Virgil won't consider moved to Saudi soon they're deluded.

Van Dijk turned down Man City to sign for us, no doubt on less money. Don't tar all players with the same brush - a shit load of them will be turning down the Saudi clubs every day.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23263 on: Today at 01:58:38 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:29:00 pm
If it's about PR they would want him to play for one of the top four or five teams and PIF themselves will negotiate the deal , it's driven by the chairman of the board who is a big LFC fan and he doesn't have the same budget as other teams.


that scares the shit out of me.  we're being slow-walked to being bought by PIF.
Macc77

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23264 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:38 pm
that scares the shit out of me.  we're being slow-walked to being bought by PIF.

Cut it out eh, just focus on the football and leave this politics lark for the government to handle please.
deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23265 on: Today at 02:01:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:56:34 pm
Van Dijk turned down Man City to sign for us, no doubt on less money. Don't tar all players with the same brush - a shit load of them will be turning down the Saudi clubs every day.

Once you've won it all and are at the twilight of your career, you can see why some people would be tempted to follow the money. Not saying either of them would (or should), just saying situations change.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23266 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:49:10 pm
;D

Emmet Browns just turned up, dragged amir back 10 years and pulled a joke out Biff Tannens arse. What a guy

;D

I guess I wont mention that I just saw Alan Myers on Al Jazeera Sport getting a diamond encrusted dildo shoved into his ear.
Rawkybalboa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23267 on: Today at 02:02:16 pm
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:06:13 pm
Ffs you've set them off again 🙄😂

 ;D What the froggy. Didnt see the avalanche coming. Still quit bashing our captain. Take that elsewhere. As it stands hes our player.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23268 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 02:00:30 pm
Cut it out eh, just focus on the football and leave this politics lark for the government to handle please.
wtf are you on about?  politics lark?  LFC getting bought by an oil state isn't about football?  piss off.
deadsetred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23269 on: Today at 02:03:20 pm
As much as I find the whole influence of oil money on football jarring, some people here are acting like this is categorically different from players signing for Abramovichs Chelsea or countless other examples across the football universe. At the end of the day, anyone involved in professional football is somewhat complicit in exploitation and corruption. You never bought a tshirt that was made in a sweatshop? In some ways the reaction to the Hendo situation shows just how normalised the ills of European football have become. I do think the Saudi case is an even more extreme example, but not categorically different and not enough to turn a saint into a demon.
hollger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23270 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:38 pm
that scares the shit out of me.  we're being slow-walked to being bought by PIF.

It seems to be from 2013... wouldn't pay it too much notice.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23271 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:27:48 am
This might be just the rebuild that makes Klopp extend an all. (If we do sell fab and Henderson) Hell want to see this through I reckon. Whats he got left? 2 years? Reckon we might see him add another 2 to that at least.

Exactly what I was thinking, Cap. It's the bright, shining hope in all this grim shit that is going on.
Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23272 on: Today at 02:05:12 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:58:06 pm
That Dave who seems to have some direct line into this deal somehow tweeted but now deleted this tweet:

🚨 EXCL: @Ettifaq could be open to a bonus type structure with Liverpool, for example if Al Ettifaq finished in the top four. They will not pay a huge fee for Henderson. They are not a PIF club. The package what is offered to Henderson is the package. If Liverpool want a fee, the salary reduces, etc. Therefore, it could get to a stage where it is no longer attractive to Henderson himself.

If Henderson truly cares about Liverpool he should accept a 100k reduction over three years and let us have a fee from this mess. He's burned a lot of bridges with these shenanigans now if it is all correct. He shouldn't be travelling to the training camp tomorrow, no way.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23273 on: Today at 02:05:29 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:45 pm
;D

I guess I wont mention that I just saw Alan Myers on Al Jazeera Sport getting a diamond encrusted dildo shoved into his ear.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23274 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 02:03:20 pm
As much as I find the whole influence of oil money on football jarring, some people here are acting like this is categorically different from players signing for Abramovichs Chelsea or countless other examples across the football universe. At the end of the day, anyone involved in professional football is somewhat complicit in exploitation and corruption. You never bought a tshirt that was made in a sweatshop? In some ways the reaction to the Hendo situation shows just how normalised the ills of European football have become. I do think the Saudi case is an even more extreme example, but not categorically different and not enough to turn a saint into a demon.

Firstly... ::)

And you know what, it is categorically different to joining Chelsea. At least in that example the players can claim they are doing it to increase their chances of winning football's biggest prizes. But also it's a pretty ridiculous point when 99% of people on here would also have been critical of anyone joining Chelsea.

Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23275 on: Today at 02:06:19 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:44:15 pm
Latest rumour is theyve offered Clint Dempsey in exchange.

I lol'd.

Those were dark days.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23276 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm
Quote from: hollger on Today at 02:03:58 pm
It seems to be from 2013... wouldn't pay it too much notice.
I didn't notice that.  seeing the post triggered me coz I was just about to post a question when I saw it .....

why is it that so much oil-state activity is focused on LFC?
Gerrard -- Fowler -- Firmino
now rumours re: Hendo and Fab
-- AFAIK no other PL club has several legends + the current club captain + a starting player targeted like this. wtf is going on?

Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23277 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:00 pm
I didn't notice that.  seeing it triggered me coz I was just about to post a question when I saw that post .....

why is it that so much oil-state activity is focused on LFC?
Gerrard -- Fowler -- Firmino
now rumours re: Hendo and Fab
-- AFAIK no other PL club has several legends + the current club captain + a starting player targeted like this. wtf is going on?

Because we are fucking huge mate. They want our legacy.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23278 on: Today at 02:09:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:19:22 pm
This thread https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1679531713322684416?s=46

Wouldnt go there for a number of reasons, but they might not even pay you!

It would be quite funny all these footballers moving there and then not getting paid!
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #23279 on: Today at 02:09:33 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:45 pm
;D

I guess I wont mention that I just saw Alan Myers on Al Jazeera Sport getting a diamond encrusted dildo shoved into his ear.
:lmao
