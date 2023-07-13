As much as I find the whole influence of oil money on football jarring, some people here are acting like this is categorically different from players signing for Abramovichs Chelsea or countless other examples across the football universe. At the end of the day, anyone involved in professional football is somewhat complicit in exploitation and corruption. You never bought a tshirt that was made in a sweatshop? In some ways the reaction to the Hendo situation shows just how normalised the ills of European football have become. I do think the Saudi case is an even more extreme example, but not categorically different and not enough to turn a saint into a demon.