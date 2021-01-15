You'd think that if they are cooling on paying £20m that the player would at least pre-empt it and make up some story about 'change of heart' etc so that it looks like the deal fell through because he had come to his senses. I'm seeing nothing at all on that, so I'm assuming the deal will go through because too much shit has stuck to the walls by now for it to be cleaned up. The player is tarnished by association and refusing to deny that these rumours are true, so there's no real way back IMO. You don't want a captain and old hand in the side being doubted by half the fanbase, and everyone knowing he's still here and still potentially wearing the armband because his mercenary move didn't pan out. So it's better to cut our losses, regardless of fee, it's better for us in the medium to long term.