« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 779286 times)

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23120 on: Today at 12:24:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:23:06 pm
They think they are the big boys as they have all this money!

Well not with negotiating football transfers they aren't!

They are in our back yard now  8)
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,464
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23121 on: Today at 12:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:24:26 pm
Well not with negotiating football transfers they aren't!

They are in our back yard now  8)

And there they should stay.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23122 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:22:29 pm
Nah 10-15m will do it.

Losing our captain, who is still a full England international with 2 years on his contract, after pre-season has started? Needs to be (relatively) silly money in my book.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,692
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23123 on: Today at 12:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:22:29 pm
Nah 10-15m will do it.

This is basically it. Negotiation via the press. Rumours of 10m are quickly rebuffed with club journos suggesting that LFC will want at least 20m. In the end, something in the middle will be agreed and everyone will move on. The club looks like they would be happy to move Hendo on, to be honest. His is probably one of the lower-value contracts on our books. One of the highest earners but no longer anywhere near the player he was.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23124 on: Today at 12:27:54 pm »
Hendo has to go now, our captain disrupting next seasons plans by deciding to chase the money in Saudi we cant allow him to stick around after this. Get the best fee we can and get rid.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23125 on: Today at 12:28:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:15:50 pm
Even if Henderson stayed now think many people would have lost respect for him.

Yup I want him gone now, either way.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23126 on: Today at 12:28:57 pm »
You'd think that if they are cooling on paying £20m that the player would at least pre-empt it and make up some story about 'change of heart' etc so that it looks like the deal fell through because he had come to his senses. I'm seeing nothing at all on that, so I'm assuming the deal will go through because too much shit has stuck to the walls by now for it to be cleaned up. The player is tarnished by association and refusing to deny that these rumours are true, so there's no real way back IMO. You don't want a captain and old hand in the side being doubted by half the fanbase, and everyone knowing he's still here and still potentially wearing the armband because his mercenary move didn't pan out. So it's better to cut our losses, regardless of fee, it's better for us in the medium to long term.
Logged

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23127 on: Today at 12:29:34 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:26:25 pm
This is basically it. Negotiation via the press. Rumours of 10m are quickly rebuffed with club journos suggesting that LFC will want at least 20m. In the end, something in the middle will be agreed and everyone will move on. The club looks like they would be happy to move Hendo on, to be honest. His is probably one of the lower-value contracts on our books. One of the highest earners but no longer anywhere near the player he was.
They will pay the 20 - he is the ultimate poster boy for their sports washing cause . Ticks every single box .
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23128 on: Today at 12:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 12:27:54 pm
Hendo has to go now, our captain disrupting next seasons plans by deciding to chase the money in Saudi we cant allow him to stick around after this. Get the best fee we can and get rid.

That's a negotiating tactic to get a cheaper price - probably one we use a lot.

They still need to pay good money to make it worth our while.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23129 on: Today at 12:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 12:25:34 pm
Losing our captain, who is still a full England international with 2 years on his contract, after pre-season has started? Needs to be (relatively) silly money in my book.
Keeping your captain who has already made it clear he wants to leave because you can't agree a fee is a recipe for disaster. At the very least he needs stripping of the captaincy immediately and should be left to train with the kids. If he's still here when the window closes then we can think about integrating him back into the squad.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23130 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:24:17 pm
That rumour isnt true and was yesterdays news. Todays news is Hendo has told Liverpool he wants to go. You think hes telling them that if a bid isnt going in. The Saudis are not idiots. They know Hendo is contracted and will have to pay for him.
Overnight rumours according to the reports I've read
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23131 on: Today at 12:32:42 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:31:02 pm
Keeping your captain who has already made it clear he wants to leave because you can't agree a fee is a recipe for disaster. At the very least he needs stripping of the captaincy immediately and should be left to train with the kids. If he's still here when the window closes then we can think about integrating him back into the squad.
I can't see any way would Klopp do that
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23132 on: Today at 12:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:31:56 pm
Overnight rumours according to the reports I've read

Theyre just trying to lower the price.They know Hendo would command a fee. They are not stupid.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23133 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:32:42 pm
I can't see any way would Klopp do that
Has a captain ever done this to him before? It's not just a normal squad member. He can't captain us again under any circumstances.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23134 on: Today at 12:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 12:27:54 pm
Hendo has to go now, our captain disrupting next seasons plans by deciding to chase the money in Saudi we cant allow him to stick around after this. Get the best fee we can and get rid.

Totally agree. If he stays then I wouldnt want him to keep the captains armband, plus at the end of the day his pitch minutes would be extremely limited compared to last season anyway.

Al Ettifaq have taken the piss with the way theyve gone about this wanting him on a free, or a token fee. At the end of the day he played over 40 games for us last season, is the captain, 2 years left in his contract and is still and England international, so surely £30-40m is a realistic fee for him.

Either way he needs to go now and we need a replacement ASAP.
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23135 on: Today at 12:35:42 pm »
If theyre 5 million short of what we want and Henderson still wants to leave then he can take a pay cut over his time there for that amount. He'll still be raking in massively more than what he's on now.

I also think playing time, lack of it with us, is part of the decision. Also think he would have lost the captaincy as well if he was just becoming a James Milner type "shore it up" sub.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23136 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 12:25:34 pm
Losing our captain, who is still a full England international with 2 years on his contract, after pre-season has started? Needs to be (relatively) silly money in my book.
100%, they paid £20m plus for a similar aged player in Koulibaly so why would we consider less than that
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23137 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm »
The Saudis wouldnt offer Henderson a 100M+ contract and then back out from paying a 20M fee. That would make both them and Henderson look like clowns. Theyre not stupid and they are certainly not poor.

But maybe LFC has asked for a lot more, like 50M, seeing an opportunity to cash in
Theyre selling an icon and poster boy here, not primarily a player

Maybe a few days of drama will bring in tens of millions extra
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:48 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23138 on: Today at 12:36:07 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:31:02 pm
Keeping your captain who has already made it clear he wants to leave because you can't agree a fee is a recipe for disaster. At the very least he needs stripping of the captaincy immediately and should be left to train with the kids. If he's still here when the window closes then we can think about integrating him back into the squad.

Seems extreme. He's a grown up so treat him like one, otherwise we look like the idiots.

Treat him like he is part of the squad until the buying club offer enough money - exclude him now and they can push for a lower fee.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23139 on: Today at 12:36:23 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:22:36 pm
Are we 100% confident the club did nothing to put him in that position? That's the only thing stopping me drawing conclusions on the transfer.

"We insist you waste the remaining years of your glittering career by showing yourself up as a total hypocrite and signing for a random Saudi Arabian club."

That's what I heard we said, anyway.

This is all on Henderson.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23140 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:34:05 pm
Has a captain ever done this to him before? It's not just a normal squad member. He can't captain us again under any circumstances.

I imagine the feeling in the squad will differ from that of the fanbase to be honest. Firmino did it, Fabinho probably will etc, so it's a group of players who aren't exactly going to ostracise Henderson for wanting to do it. If it didn't come off, I'm sure they'd welcome their mate back and still see him as a leader in the dressing room. So Klopp would have a hard time stripping him of his role of authority if he saw that the rest of the team was still okay with him wearing the armband. The feelings we have don't necessarily match the feelings of a tight dressing room and the manager will be mindful of undoing that with a decision that we'd all see as the right thing but the players may not.

So, it's a tough one. I'd prevent the decision having to be made by selling him at any cost now though.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23141 on: Today at 12:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:36:23 pm
"We insist you waste the remaining years of your glittering career by showing yourself up as a total hypocrite and signing for a random Saudi Arabian club."

That's what I heard we said, anyway.

This is all on Henderson.

Hate to say it but Gerrard too! Henderson is a grown man and makes his own choices but there's no way they would be offering him a contract if Gerrard wasn't the manager.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,768
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23142 on: Today at 12:39:08 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:14:43 pm
Think there's every chance the Henderson deal falls apart. £20m is a big gap, and Ettifaq may not be all that interested in coughing up the money if they genuinely thought that they could sign him for nothing.

Still no offer for Fab. Do wonder if both of these come to nothing, not at all helpful for us to be destabilised like this.
if it does, it'll be grimly hilarious! biggest fireworks since Torres training on his own? (or Sakho? but that was quite quick and low interest outside of LFC)

be gutted if they're both still here though, hopefully we could ship them out somewhere (even if only for nominal fees) - not paying their salary for a few years, and not paying their loyalty reward to cancel their contracts (since they're discussing contracts with other clubs) is ideal
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23143 on: Today at 12:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:16:40 am
Imaging replacing -

Hendo
Fab
Keita

With -

Dom
Mac
Caceido

What a window that would be! And it's not impossible neither!  :lickin
Id settle for that as a midfield overhaul!
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23144 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
If we lose both Henderson and Fabinho i'd like to see at least 1 replacement with some experience and already at high level,preferably 2 but as they'll propably not bring that much cash hard to see who can we get if the budget is otherwise mostly spent already,and we seemingly want a defender as well.

Go back to Kone and Thuram or aim a bit higher if we can?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23145 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:38:40 pm
Hate to say it but Gerrard too! Henderson is a grown man and makes his own choices but there's no way they would be offering him a contract if Gerrard wasn't the manager.

The owner is a Liverpool fan. They would have gone for Hendo anyway.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23146 on: Today at 12:41:26 pm »
No way are Saudi not moving heaven and earth to get Hendo, its too big a PR coup for them, he's the one signing so far they'd want more than any, and that probably includes Ronaldo.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23147 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:34:05 pm
Has a captain ever done this to him before? It's not just a normal squad member. He can't captain us again under any circumstances.
we don't know what conversations have gone on between Klopp and Henderson though?

Klopp may have told him he's not part of his plans going forward and whilst he will remain as club captain his game time will be reduced.

At his age he probably wants to be playing as much as possible, whilst the destination may be unpalatable to some, him moving on makes sense for him
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Up
« previous next »
 