« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 572 573 574 575 576 [577]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 777375 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,765
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23040 on: Today at 10:54:38 am »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:38:20 am
One player I am a fan of if we needed to boost the homegrown quota is Jacob Ramsey. A far better player with a much higher ceiling than some of the names I'm seeing banded about in this thread.

No doubt Villa would demand a princely sum mind.
I've been saying the same to a mate - although I think with Szobo Jones and Mac Allister at the club I'm not sure he'd be a high enough 'need' for the team to justify spending a significant wedge of the budget on him. But he's looked like a great prospect, including in the rancid football of Gerrard's Hodgson-esque Villa side
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23041 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:01 am
Were about to make at least £50 million, hopefully more like £60+ million from sales and were going to get 300k+ off the wage bill for a year and Hendersons (200k?) salary off the bill for the year after that too. Money shouldnt be even close to an issue.

It probably shouldn't be if we move on Henderson and Fabinho for a combined £60-70m.

But you know it will be. I feel like no matter how many players leave or how much we bring in, FSG might still find excuses to nickel and dime it. I'd be happy to be proven wrong of course.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23042 on: Today at 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:48:45 am
Think it'd still be some way behind Kovacic/Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne. But we weren't going to overhaul them in this window alone.

Yeah good point. Although Im holding out hope for a genuine De Bruyne drop off soon. His football Brian isnt go anywhere but athletically hell bring to dip soon.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23043 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:33:02 am
@jac_talbot
Exc: Understand Moisés Caicedo is open to all offers despite huge links to Chelsea this window and recent interview. Saga involving Blues deemed to be dragging. Liverpool remain keen if the Brighton player was to push for a move to Anfield.

This guy is a clown. One of many chancers on twitter
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,763
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23044 on: Today at 10:57:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:01 am
Were about to make at least £50 million, hopefully more like £60+ million from sales and were going to get 300k+ off the wage bill for a year and Hendersons (200k?) salary off the bill for the year after that too. Money shouldnt be even close to an issue.

We've already spent £100m or so on transfers and we want to spend another £30m+ on a CB.

Even if we got £60m for the pair of them, to spend £90m on Caicedo plus that sum for a CB would take our spending to £220m, a net spend of £160m. Just don't see it happening.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23045 on: Today at 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:55:03 am
It probably shouldn't be if we move on Henderson and Fabinho for a combined £60-70m.

But you know it will be. I feel like no matter how many players leave or how much we bring in, FSG might still find excuses to nickel and dime it. I'd be happy to be proven wrong of course.

The £60m we just spent on Szoboszlai really ground your gears did it?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,852
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23046 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:11:21 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/5a2cb25d/scout/365_m1/Sofyan-Amrabat-Scouting-Report

His stats say otherwise, he is closer to a cheap Barella than a destroyer

He hardly tackles for Forientina, and when he does he is usually unsuccessful.

Compare it to Lavia who is apparently not shown enough as a 6 (which I don't completely dispute), he has more tackles per game, is more successful in the tackle, and is only 19 so will grow

https://fbref.com/en/players/ecad9aa5/scout/365_m1/Romeo-Lavia-Scouting-Report

Both will cost about the same, I would much rather Lavia, with him being more of what we need, used to the league, and with way more upside
looking up flights so havent read your links but plan too

Lavia would have a much higher ceiling at this rate
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23047 on: Today at 10:59:33 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:48:17 am
Agreed, football wise it would be an amazing bit of luck for us, almost too good to be true in fact. If we get the new guys right which on this summers evidence is looking good we'd be much better off and much younger.

Yep, the club hierarchy must think Christmas has come early. Those two were going to be a real headache to deal with next summer given what they were earning and the trends in their fitness and impact.

Reinvest the money well and we'll be well set for the next 5 years
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23048 on: Today at 11:02:04 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:55:06 am
Yeah good point. Although Im holding out hope for a genuine De Bruyne drop off soon. His football Brian isnt go anywhere but athletically hell bring to dip soon.

Laudrup or Moore? Probably the best football Brians.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23049 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:57:46 am
We've already spent £100m or so on transfers and we want to spend another £30m+ on a CB.

Even if we got £60m for the pair of them, to spend £90m on Caicedo plus that sum for a CB would take our spending to £220m, a net spend of £160m. Just don't see it happening.


Also rumours of kelleher to wolves for £20mil plus Thiago and matip moving on, all of these players we are moving are also on huge huge wages (not kelleher).
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23050 on: Today at 11:02:44 am »
Some points Caicedo character. But lets remember Mane went on strike at Salzburg & was at times a bit hot headed but overall a great character.
Van Dijk downed tools a bit at Southampton too.
It is a short career i wouldnt be too harsh on players being frustated at not getting a move. Football is a very ruthless business
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23051 on: Today at 11:05:07 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:57:46 am
We've already spent £100m or so on transfers and we want to spend another £30m+ on a CB.

Even if we got £60m for the pair of them, to spend £90m on Caicedo plus that sum for a CB would take our spending to £220m, a net spend of £160m. Just don't see it happening.

But who says the plan wouldnt change in terms of fee spent on a CB given our situation would have changed?

Not impossible CM takes priority if 2 more leave and we already wanted an extra one so we shift the plan for a defender, the targets could even change.

It also doesnt take into account any other potential sales.

Has the fee for Caicedo been confirmed to be £90 million? All ive seen so far is they want more than £70 million
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,798
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23052 on: Today at 11:05:37 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:57:46 am
We've already spent £100m or so on transfers and we want to spend another £30m+ on a CB.

Even if we got £60m for the pair of them, to spend £90m on Caicedo plus that sum for a CB would take our spending to £220m, a net spend of £160m. Just don't see it happening.

The wage bill is a bigger reason why it could (should)
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,292
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #23053 on: Today at 11:07:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:54:02 am
Yeah I don’t disagree with this.

It is obviously a lot of upheaval for one summer and that’s not ideal. At the same time, couple more midfield signings under 25 and we’ll have revolutionised that position and should be sorted for a few years.

Feels like could be the biggest turnover in terms of ins and outs since Houllier’s first full summer but we have a much better starting point in terms of the players still around.
We're a season behind on a proper refresh - I'm all for the turnover (ignoring where our soon-to-be ex-players are going)
I'm approaching football at the macro level ie concentrating on the club - the players are less and less important to me at an individual level (most of them earn too much money for me to relate to them any longer - the latest money-fueled debacles simply reinforces that for me)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 572 573 574 575 576 [577]   Go Up
« previous next »
 