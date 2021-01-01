Yeah I don’t disagree with this.



It is obviously a lot of upheaval for one summer and that’s not ideal. At the same time, couple more midfield signings under 25 and we’ll have revolutionised that position and should be sorted for a few years.



Feels like could be the biggest turnover in terms of ins and outs since Houllier’s first full summer but we have a much better starting point in terms of the players still around.



We're a season behind on a proper refresh - I'm all for the turnover (ignoring where our soon-to-be ex-players are going)I'm approaching football at the macro level ie concentrating on the club - the players are less and less important to me at an individual level (most of them earn too much money for me to relate to them any longer - the latest money-fueled debacles simply reinforces that for me)