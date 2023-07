Milner, Firmino, Ox, Keita, Henderson, possibly Fabinho….That’s a lot of winning mentality lost in one transfer window.



Yes it is but that's the result of having no succession plan for midfield. We should have been bringing in replacements slowly over the last 3 seasons rather than waiting until our midfield all went downhill together. We still have enough senior players in the squad who will drive on the new players and make sure they perform at the highest level.