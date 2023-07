Goes to show how ridiculous the reaction was to a club-led super league. If Saudi wants to, they can bring enough top players to their oil-soaked land and carve UEFA out of any equation...until we all give up using fossil fuels at least. Whether this league would mean anything to anyone is another question. Maybe the leading European leagues will revert to something more akin to the game we grew up with, or it just fades into the background like most leagues have since money became king.