« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 771254 times)

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,691
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22800 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22801 on: Today at 12:54:16 am »
Can't remember who said it (it was a load of pages back) but this is the thin edge of the wedge. Once it becomes acceptable for our captain to leave for Saudi Arabia it suddenly sets a precedent for other players to do the same. OK they're targeting our 30+ year olds at the moment but what happens if they offer to triple Trent's wages (just an example  casting no aspersions Trent's way)  get enough of our players over there with our fans shrugging their shoulders and it's not a huge leap to imagine them coming for the club itself. Once apathy takes over it's all up for grabs.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,230
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22802 on: Today at 12:55:31 am »
I've thought about what our club's stance should be re: dealing with Saudi clubs so as not to be complicit in their sovereign takeover of the sport. Some factors to consider:

- if our general attitude is not to stand in the way of those who want to leave, is it important where they go, or is that all on the player?

If we decide that it is the player's prerogative to take the blood money then:
- do we waive the transfer fee on principle?
- do we demand fair market value, no more no less?
- do we demand an inflated fee commensurate with the inflated wages?

I think these are difficult issues for the club to tackle because while supporters like me want to see a stance that reflects city values, if we are no longer a club that respects the free will of players then that reduces our appeal to future targets, while refusing PIF transfer fees on principle makes us ripe for exploitation. But demanding inflated fees makes us primary enablers of football's ultimate corruption, so I don't want us going that way either. I'm inclined towards the fair market value approach, which is obviously not easy to establish especially with a 29yo-but-cooked-but-maybe-not Fabinho.

Interested to hear what others make of this conundrum.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,890
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22803 on: Today at 01:05:51 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:54:16 am
Can't remember who said it (it was a load of pages back) but this is the thin edge of the wedge. Once it becomes acceptable for our captain to leave for Saudi Arabia it suddenly sets a precedent for other players to do the same. OK they're targeting our 30+ year olds at the moment but what happens if they offer to triple Trent's wages (just an example  casting no aspersions Trent's way)  get enough of our players over there with our fans shrugging their shoulders and it's not a huge leap to imagine them coming for the club itself. Once apathy takes over it's all up for grabs.
I think younger players have a more difficult choice (which may change in time) if they move there they are effectively being paid to play friendlies. No-one gives a shit about having the Saudi Arabian premiership in their trophy cabinet. It muct be hard for a player (say like Trent) to choose between obscene money and a career that means something. Real test of character.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22804 on: Today at 01:06:42 am »
I think if they do go then we have to get lavia (if thats who Klopp wants), then get Thuram or Kone mabe as they can play multiple roles  Thuram like Mac can play 6/8/10 and Kone can play 6/8  it would kinda make sense as if Salah is Injured, or playing for his country we can put Szobo in Salah's spot and bring Thuram or Kone in the Szobo slot, or we get Choo Choo obv ..or say fk it and go get Gvardiol for LCB
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:46 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22805 on: Today at 01:20:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:55:31 am
I've thought about what our club's stance should be re: dealing with Saudi clubs so as not to be complicit in their sovereign takeover of the sport. Some factors to consider:

- if our general attitude is not to stand in the way of those who want to leave, is it important where they go, or is that all on the player?

If we decide that it is the player's prerogative to take the blood money then:
- do we waive the transfer fee on principle?
- do we demand fair market value, no more no less?
- do we demand an inflated fee commensurate with the inflated wages?

I think these are difficult issues for the club to tackle because while supporters like me want to see a stance that reflects city values, if we are no longer a club that respects the free will of players then that reduces our appeal to future targets, while refusing PIF transfer fees on principle makes us ripe for exploitation. But demanding inflated fees makes us primary enablers of football's ultimate corruption, so I don't want us going that way either. I'm inclined towards the fair market value approach, which is obviously not easy to establish especially with a 29yo-but-cooked-but-maybe-not Fabinho.

Interested to hear what others make of this conundrum.

I don't think there is any real conundrum for the club once you accept the basic principle that we won't stand in a players way, once that point is established then providing we get fair market value for the player then it is not up to the club to try and enforce a players morals.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22806 on: Today at 01:43:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
I don't think it will be a huge problem for Jurgen to let both Fabinho and Henderson go. It will speed up the rebuilding process, and if we get £60 million in transfer fees for them, plus the £50 million off the wage bill, I think that Jurgen will immediately target another 2 new midfielders ...
We were ready to offer £30m for Lavia, an extra £60m means we can likely target two more central midfielders players
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,088
  • Ground Control
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22807 on: Today at 01:43:53 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:05:51 am
I think younger players have a more difficult choice (which may change in time) if they move there they are effectively being paid to play friendlies. No-one gives a shit about having the Saudi Arabian premiership in their trophy cabinet. It muct be hard for a player (say like Trent) to choose between obscene money and a career that means something. Real test of character.


I think what it might come down to is how much does the player want to play for the national team, because there's no way even a player like Trent can go play in some glorified summer camp and come back to play for the NT and be competitive on the world stage. Now, if the SL eventually absorbs enough players to become a 'legitimate' league, that might change, but right now, how fast will skills dimish when the player doesn't have genuine world class competition?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Up
« previous next »
 