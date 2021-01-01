I've thought about what our club's stance should be re: dealing with Saudi clubs so as not to be complicit in their sovereign takeover of the sport. Some factors to consider:



- if our general attitude is not to stand in the way of those who want to leave, is it important where they go, or is that all on the player?



If we decide that it is the player's prerogative to take the blood money then:

- do we waive the transfer fee on principle?

- do we demand fair market value, no more no less?

- do we demand an inflated fee commensurate with the inflated wages?



I think these are difficult issues for the club to tackle because while supporters like me want to see a stance that reflects city values, if we are no longer a club that respects the free will of players then that reduces our appeal to future targets, while refusing PIF transfer fees on principle makes us ripe for exploitation. But demanding inflated fees makes us primary enablers of football's ultimate corruption, so I don't want us going that way either. I'm inclined towards the fair market value approach, which is obviously not easy to establish especially with a 29yo-but-cooked-but-maybe-not Fabinho.



Interested to hear what others make of this conundrum.