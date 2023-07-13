« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 770678 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22760 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm
The identity of the poster whos always first with his tweets is a bit of a giveaway!
Oh its like that is it? Tell ya what....Im gonna do one of them stats charts for you when ive got time. And ya know what, its gonna piss you off so much, youre gonna have to take the time out to exact your revenge that youll have to learn how to make one yaself which inturn will take up quality time you could have spent with ya children and wife and theyll end up coming to resent you for it cos youre so caught up in getting me back your life falls apart you vindictive prick

HAHAHAHA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22761 on: Yesterday at 11:06:43 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Cheeky get, Ive got all me legs and arms.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22762 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano

Negotiations between Fabinho and Al Ittihad are taking place. Nothing done yet  no official bid has been sent to Liverpool at this stage. 🔴🇧🇷🇸🇦

The player has been approached as hes top priority for Nuno at Al Ittihad.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
[@FabrizioRomano] The agreement between Ettifaq and Henderson is DONE. Klopp told him outright he could leave because game time was limited, today at noon.

I don't think it will be a huge problem for Jurgen to let both Fabinho and Henderson go. It will speed up the rebuilding process, and if we get £60 million in transfer fees for them, plus the £50 million off the wage bill, I think that Jurgen will immediately target another 2 new midfielders ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22763 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm »
The midfield needed an overhaul. It was imagined it would be done over a few years but now it is looking like it will be done in one summer. I want us to go big on Caicedo or Tchouameni but all the leg work has been done for Kone, Thuram, and Lavia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22764 on: Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm
Is there a single professional footballer left with any moral integrity??? It's horrific what's happening to the game.

It is and people are basically just shrugging including LFC fans. Its grim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22765 on: Yesterday at 11:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Oh its like that is it? Tell ya what....Im gonna do one of them stats charts for you when ive got time. And ya know what, its gonna piss you off so much, youre gonna have to take the time out to exact your revenge that youll have to learn how to make one yaself which inturn will take up quality time you could have spent with ya children and wife and theyll end up coming to resent you for it cos youre so caught up in getting me back your life falls apart you vindictive prick

HAHAHAHA
;D :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22766 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
I don't think it will be a huge problem for Jurgen to let both Fabinho and Henderson go.

Hahah this has cheered me right up thanks  are you old enough to remember your countless posts about Fabinho not leaving this summer and us not allowing more than 4 (you used to include Melo) midfielders to leave?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22767 on: Yesterday at 11:14:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Hahah this has cheered me right up thanks  are you old enough to remember your countless posts about Fabinho not leaving this summer and us not allowing more than 4 (you used to include Melo) players to leave?

I guess Bellingham is back on the menu now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22768 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
properly struggling to care about the game anymore and its making me sad. the game is fucked
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22769 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Hahah this has cheered me right up thanks  are you old enough to remember your countless posts about Fabinho not leaving this summer and us not allowing more than 4 (you used to include Melo) players to leave?

That got me too! Just so fucking brazen even by the usual standards!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22770 on: Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm
Is there a single professional footballer left with any moral integrity??? It's horrific what's happening to the game.

Aaron Ramsey has done well to hold up that side of things
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22771 on: Yesterday at 11:18:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
It is and people are basically just shrugging including LFC fans. Its grim

We've people in this thread talking about how the club would spend the transfer money FFS. The club shouldn't be even dealing with these shitheads. What the hell do we even stand for if we as a fan base except this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22772 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
It is and people are basically just shrugging including LFC fans. Its grim
My brother said the same thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22773 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Hahah this has cheered me right up thanks  are you old enough to remember your countless posts about Fabinho not leaving this summer and us not allowing more than 4 (you used to include Melo) players to leave?

Well, you suggested numerous times that we should push Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson out of the club, and that is obviously not happening. They are all welcome to stay. Now, if they want to go to Saudi Arabia, I really don't have a problem with that. So, like usual, you've been completely off the target. And your moaning is still boring, by the way ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22774 on: Yesterday at 11:28:11 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:14:30 pm
I guess Bellingham is back on the menu now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22775 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
Well, you suggested numerous times that we should push Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson out of the club, and that is obviously not happening. They are all welcome to stay. Now, if they want to go to Saudi Arabia, I really don't have a problem with that. So, like usual, you've been completely off the target. And your moaning is still boring, by the way ...

Lol.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22776 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
The midfield needed an overhaul. It was imagined it would be done over a few years but now it is looking like it will be done in one summer. I want us to go big on Caicedo or Tchouameni but all the leg work has been done for Kone, Thuram, and Lavia.

Perhaps a bit of a scary proposition with so much upheaval happening all in one summer, but if Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are hits, and I expect them to be so, I think we're half way there already, and I'm really excited going forward. It's hard to say this about players we've adored in Henderson and Fabinho but I refuse to believe we can't improve on what the 2023 versions of those players are offering.

A hard rebuild (if you will) might just benefit us in the long term. I don't see why it can't in the short term going back on what I said about the current versions of JH and Fab. Henderson will just never be able to offer what he did pre 2021. I'm not saying he's done but whereas many think he can provide a Milner-esque service, I'm not sure I do. I actually think Milner is a bigger loss to the squad and he needed to go himself.

Such a shame about Fabinho. We'll look back on him and think he was cooked at 28. Fucking heartbreaking when you consider how good he was from 2018 to 2021. I hate it to be honest, to me it just seems typical Liverpool for some reason. A player that good and he genuinely looks done in the prime of his career without a serious injury. I actually think he'd struggle to be worse next season, but at that money you've got to take it, especially if he wants it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22777 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:18:04 pm
We've people in this thread talking about how the club would spend the transfer money FFS. The club shouldn't be even dealing with these shitheads. What the hell do we even stand for if we as a fan base except this.

Good point about the money. Ashamed of some our supporters and how they ignore the reality behind it. Just grubby really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22778 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22779 on: Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:28:11 pm
OMG that's exactly the image I had when newterp posted that!  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22780 on: Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm »
Carra on Hendo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22781 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Carra on Hendo.


As Id expect, pathetic from Carragher. As it is from most of these thick pundits.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22782 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Its looking like both are very much done, if thats the case then we have no choice but to accept it ,  Grizz Khan (i know) said he had been told Choo Choo , but he said same about Thuram however we ma still go for Thuram if we go for Lavia, as Thuram can play all rolls
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22783 on: Yesterday at 11:50:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Carra on Hendo.


Pathetic but expected - hell want a taste of that same money at some point

Players going to Saudi is getting normalized in football faster than PetertheRed changes his transfer predictions
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22784 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
As Id expect, pathetic from Carragher. As it is from most of these thick pundits.

Shown himself to be some scumbag hasn't he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22785 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Shown himself to be some scumbag hasn't he?

Yeah, he dont seem the nicest guy to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22786 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22787 on: Today at 12:01:18 am »
It hastens any clear out, getting players to retire is a challenge. I am conflcted on this one as I always regard the clubs interest as most important when players leave and welcome decent fees, the fact that it is blood money does not help though. Sad to see a 29 year old give up on competitive football but good for Bajcetic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22788 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
Why isn't the thread pinned?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22789 on: Today at 12:03:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:30 am
Why isn't the thread pinned?
Pin's considering a life changing offer from KSA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22790 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Oooooooh - I see we are playing the pinned/unpinned game again.



Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:30 am
Why isn't the thread pinned?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22791 on: Today at 12:09:44 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22792 on: Today at 12:17:01 am »
Really sad and disappointing. Really didnt expect that from Hendo. Goes to show its all bullshit. Another nail in the coffin.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22793 on: Today at 12:20:55 am »
If we sell Thiago for 10 mi, Henderson for 10 mi and Fabinho for 40, like it's reported, that might be enough money freed to get the Caicedo or Tchouameni deal done.

But then, it's three midfielders for one.

Our midfield would look like:

DM: Caicedo or Tchouameni; Bajcetic
RMF: Szoboszlai
LMF: MacAllister; Curtis Jones

This means we would need to sign at least another midfielder or keep using Elliott improvised as a back-up in the midfield.

If we also signed Lavia for 30 mi pounds, the midfield would look like:

DM: Caicedo or Tchouameni; Lavia
RMF: Szoboszlai; Baj
LMF: MacAllister; Curtis Jones

Which I would think is a pretty strong midfield. But then we would also need to solve the problems in back-up RB and back-up RW. Remember this year we have that competition we all love so deeply, the AFCON.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22794 on: Today at 12:23:21 am »
to be frank the Saudi's suddenly swooping in and taking our entire aging midfield by means of quadruple salary's tax free was not really something i had fully envisioned.


Bit fucking tragic really.


I'll say again, as a league they should directly tie the fee demands to the wages offered in every case. they MUST make them give up on buying every good player. If its a 4x salary offer then its a 4x fee demand. At least it would smart a little for them even them. They have a lot of costs running a whole totalitarian state you know. pif is actually a front foot attempt to wean SA off oil revenues for the long term.  Just buy all sports. i never thought of that one either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22795 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Today is the day everything is sorted.

Fab is off

Hendo probably off too

Lavia Deal Agreed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22796 on: Today at 12:25:02 am »
One of the Saudi clubs also want Michael Edwards as Sporting Director.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22797 on: Today at 12:27:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
Got confused between Tweedledee and Tweedledum. ;D



Nice  ;D
