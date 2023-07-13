The midfield needed an overhaul. It was imagined it would be done over a few years but now it is looking like it will be done in one summer. I want us to go big on Caicedo or Tchouameni but all the leg work has been done for Kone, Thuram, and Lavia.



Perhaps a bit of a scary proposition with so much upheaval happening all in one summer, but if Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are hits, and I expect them to be so, I think we're half way there already, and I'm really excited going forward. It's hard to say this about players we've adored in Henderson and Fabinho but I refuse to believe we can't improve on what the 2023 versions of those players are offering.A hard rebuild (if you will) might just benefit us in the long term. I don't see why it can't in the short term going back on what I said about the current versions of JH and Fab. Henderson will just never be able to offer what he did pre 2021. I'm not saying he's done but whereas many think he can provide a Milner-esque service, I'm not sure I do. I actually think Milner is a bigger loss to the squad and he needed to go himself.Such a shame about Fabinho. We'll look back on him and think he was cooked at 28. Fucking heartbreaking when you consider how good he was from 2018 to 2021. I hate it to be honest, to me it just seems typical Liverpool for some reason. A player that good and he genuinely looks done in the prime of his career without a serious injury. I actually think he'd struggle to be worse next season, but at that money you've got to take it, especially if he wants it.