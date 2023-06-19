I'd hate for Henderson to leave - yes, his stats dropped off and he's clearly lost the athleticism and energy that made him so intergral, but that nous and ability is still there. Our problem is we relied on him too much last season and had little to no other options. Allowing him to play once a week gets the best out of him. The whole situation is so strange.. they're willing to pay him £700k a week but don't want to pay a fee for him.. makes no sense to a player with 2 years on his contract and the club captain.



I think Fabinho leaving leaves us a little short - but for £40m, that is potentially too good of a deal to turn down.



You'd imagine if any of this is happening Klopp wants it sorted sooner rather than later.