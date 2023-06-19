« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22720 on: Today at 10:26:22 pm
Wolves want Kelleher now.

What have all of these arseholes been doing for the last month? Hard to get your squad in order for preseason with these lunatics waiting so late. Busy few weeks for Jurg.
buttersstotch

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22721 on: Today at 10:26:24 pm
I'd hate for Henderson to leave - yes, his stats dropped off and he's clearly lost the athleticism and energy that made him so intergral, but that nous and ability is still there. Our problem is we relied on him too much last season and had little to no other options. Allowing him to play once a week gets the best out of him. The whole situation is so strange.. they're willing to pay him £700k a week but don't want to pay a fee for him.. makes no sense to a player with 2 years on his contract and the club captain.

I think Fabinho leaving leaves us a little short - but for £40m, that is potentially too good of a deal to turn down.

You'd imagine if any of this is happening Klopp wants it sorted sooner rather than later.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22722 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:25:18 pm
You do understand that if Hendo or Fab didnt want to go they would have said by now.

I never said they didn't want to go. I said I don't see us letting them both go.
klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22723 on: Today at 10:27:05 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:26:09 pm
Highly relevant.

They were eating sour cream and onion pringles, too.

Were they sat down or stood up. completely dictates the dynamic of the conversation in my opinion?
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22724 on: Today at 10:28:46 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:26:54 pm
I never said they didn't want to go. I said I don't see us letting them both go.

Klopp always lets players go that want too.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22725 on: Today at 10:29:31 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:26:22 pm
Wolves want Kelleher now.

What have all of these arseholes been doing for the last month? Hard to get your squad in order for preseason with these lunatics waiting so late. Busy few weeks for Jurg.

 Think we need to calm down a little. We're not going to allow all these players to leave.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22726 on: Today at 10:30:38 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 10:25:02 pm
Not sure the time of the meeting was really relevant.
Its when they always had shoot outs in the old wild west. Its so the sun doesnt get in their eyes when they draw their pistols

Anyone been tracking Ambulances from the AXA TC ? Check the hospital records for fatalities by gunshot etc?

67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22727 on: Today at 10:31:30 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:26:22 pm
Wolves want Kelleher now.

What have all of these arseholes been doing for the last month? Hard to get your squad in order for preseason with these lunatics waiting so late. Busy few weeks for Jurg.
Late? There's a month to go until the season starts. This is the time when a lot of transfers start happening as everyone's back from holiday, it's always the same every year.
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22728 on: Today at 10:36:09 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:29:31 pm
Think we need to calm down a little. We're not going to allow all these players to leave.
It's a load of ageing and declining borderline starters and a backup keeper, it's fine.
klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22729 on: Today at 10:37:08 pm
Can Klopp's grandkid play CM?
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22730 on: Today at 10:37:45 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:33:51 pm
Why?

Dont want to play for us. What cant you understand.

So, If Salah, Alisson, and VVD got offers tomorrow from Saudi clubs and they said they wanted to go this summer, do you think we'd just let them leave as well?  Don't talk shit lad. The club has to draw a line somewhere.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22731 on: Today at 10:37:59 pm

can we swap Kelleher for Nunes? asking for craig as hes not here like
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22732 on: Today at 10:38:09 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:36:09 pm
It's a load of ageing and declining borderline starters and a backup keeper, it's fine.

Totally.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22733 on: Today at 10:38:53 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:36:09 pm
It's a load of ageing and declining borderline starters and a backup keeper, it's fine.

 It is if they're replaced.
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22734 on: Today at 10:39:54 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:38:53 pm
It is if they're replaced.
They will be.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22735 on: Today at 10:41:17 pm
Im referring to the buying clubs as arseholes by the way, not the players.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22736 on: Today at 10:41:21 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 10:24:04 pm
I still can't tell if this plateau guy is supposed to be a parody account or not :P

The identity of the poster whos always first with his tweets is a bit of a giveaway!
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22737 on: Today at 10:42:56 pm
Assuming Henderson and Fabinho goes, along with question mark over Thiago, Lavia alone isn't enough
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22738 on: Today at 10:44:28 pm
SELL ALL THE PLAYERS!!!!!!!*

250M WARCHEST IS MATERIALIZING!!!




*some of them
Always_A_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22739 on: Today at 10:44:54 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on June 19, 2023, 12:35:48 am
Big changes at Anfield this summer. I genuinely believe that many are 'available' if the right offer come in. I've said throughout the season that I think that around 12 players will leave in the summer across the squad and I'm sticking to it. I think there may be a few shock exits too.

As Number 7 says above, strap in!
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22740 on: Today at 10:45:53 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:44:54 pm


Alright noone likes a show off
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22741 on: Today at 10:48:13 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:23:00 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
34m
Re: Aurélien Tchouaméni 🇫🇷🚨

@LFC
 have been in contact with Real Madrid over the potential signing of the Frenchman in the last few hours. More to follow.

rudy-french" border="0
I've never seen Francois and Pierre Blar Bleugh together, obviously just a coincidence.
CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22742 on: Today at 10:50:12 pm
If we knew now what we knew then about what we then now know. Wed know a lot more.
JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22743 on: Today at 10:53:17 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:50:12 pm
If we knew now what we knew then about what we then now know. Wed know a lot more.

"There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know."
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22744 on: Today at 10:54:43 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:39:54 pm
They will be.

Given the number of HG players we could lose we would have to spend a ridiculous amount to replace them.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22745 on: Today at 10:54:50 pm
Reckon some High end tart LFC Fan with an OnlyFans accounts gorra wishlist on Amazon and some Horny Sugar Daddy Saudi fellas buying everything on it.

1. Fishnet Stockings made from real Fish Nets (Includes 2 fish) £43
2. 2 and half day stay at Glamping site in Clitheroe. £48
3. Perfumed Toblerone. £45
4. Jordan Henderson. £20 Mil
5. Fancy Chips in a bucket and smashed Burger at Hipster Chippy. £30 (Northern prices)
7. Pyabb Chandelier £230
8. Kerry Katona Signed Book of Kebab Recipes. £32.50 (Reduced by 16% for a Limited Time Only)
9. Fabinho. £40 Mil
10. Spare Big Orthopedic shoe (Left side) £76
11. Gold Plated Toe Nail Comb. £130
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22746 on: Today at 10:55:01 pm
Quote
[@FabrizioRomano]Klopp told him outright he could leave because game time was limited, today at noon.

Must have been a special game at noon to have disappointed Hendo so much.
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22747 on: Today at 10:55:35 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:53:17 pm
"There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know."

Werent they Dick Cheneys pearls of wisdom?
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22748 on: Today at 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:50:12 pm
If we knew now what we knew then about what we then now know. Wed know a lot more.
Prophetic chops
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22749 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:53:17 pm
"There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know."
on this thread?  you're joking, right?
CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22750 on: Today at 10:57:19 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:53:17 pm
"There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know."

Fazakerley
