LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:17:40 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:13:38 pm
I'm not sure blindsided is the right word. We might have a rethink.

You'd have to bite their hands off for Fabinho if the reported fee is offered and he's happy to go. Henderson as well for a decent fee is good business.

I say blindsided in terms of plans because we'd have started pre-season training this week fully expecting these two to be here next season and Henderson is club captain, that's a big unexpected upheaval. Thiago was the one garnering interest who we were likely open to selling. There was no noise at all around the other 2.

  HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:17:40 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:16:13 pm
This is on the level.

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Hearing Saudi Arabia are preparing a move for Joël Matip as well. Unsure of which club, though⏳🇸🇦

Not this prick :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:18:10 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:15:42 pm
Id also say, this is the first time Klopp has done a full squad refresh at the same club in his managerial career. It could be he prefers to absolutely clear out everyone and get some players in who havent heard the speeches, arent jaded by the workload he asks. If theres one thing he knows, its squad chemistry.

Instead of reacting like Corporal Jones, we could maybe

This, as well as the fact that I think Klopp's style of play basically requires a major refresh of players (particularly in midfield) every few years anyway. There's a reason Fabinho is knackered, and it's because he's been doing the work of 2-3 players for several years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:18:29 pm
Is this another way of buying the club and not paying £4bil?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:18:31 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:01:32 pm
That Dave Okop is a blert and knows fuck all
He sniffs bike seats and wanks off dogs too pass it on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:18:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:09:55 pm
Well.  As an ecologist, I'm highly driven to make the world a better place by fighting for nature in every way possible.  All the scientists/researchers/academics/conservationists I know, are pretty driven in that respect too.


All the people I know in that field, have met, or read about, are all trying to make the world a better place.

I know people who have worked as volunteers for over 30 years, in nature conservation.

I respect the shit out of you for the work you do. FYI, I am Goose in the following gif.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:19:35 pm
My concern with Henderson and Fabinho is that if they leave that is a fair chunk of experience and leadership lost in one fell swoop, straight after Milner. and losing other senior players in the past few years. We had a core of that leadership group that was mentioned many times, and it was central to our success. Yes they ultimately need replacing, but the speed at which this could happen is a little concerning. Players that come in maybe an upgrade, but it isn`t just about that - those players need time to bed in, get their lives settled in and develop relationships with the other players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:19:47 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:16:13 pm
This is on the level.

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Hearing Saudi Arabia are preparing a move for Joël Matip as well. Unsure of which club, though⏳🇸🇦

Anyone seen this fella and Ivan schwackoff tweet at the same time 🤷
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:19:53 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:15:49 pm
I wonder if we would have let Milner go if we knew Henderson was pissing off as well.
My sentiments too. Id think wed wanted to keep one of them, and Id lean toward Milner for his versatility
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:20:13 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:18:10 pm
This, as well as the fact that I think Klopp's style of play basically requires a major refresh of players (particularly in midfield) every few years anyway. There's a reason Fabinho is knackered, and it's because he's been doing the work of 2-3 players for several years.

Henderson as well. Age as well obviously but we've run them into the ground, so it's probably time to move them on as a result.

The way we play we have to refresh the midfield in particular a lot more regularly than we have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:21:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:17:40 pm
You'd have to bite their hands off for Fabinho if the reported fee is offered and he's happy to go. Henderson as well for a decent fee is good business.

I say blindsided in terms of plans because we'd have started pre-season training this week fully expecting these two to be here next season and Henderson is club captain, that's a big unexpected upheaval. Thiago was the one garnering interest who we were likely open to selling. There was no noise at all around the other 2.

There were certainly links to Hendo being a Saudi target a few weeks ago, albeit mostly written off as just Gerrard going over there and people assuming he'd look in the direction of our players, which as it turned out he did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:21:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:13:30 pm
I think the older players were a bit of a conundrum going into next season. All on high wages and all either injury prone or declining. If the new signings hit the ground running then you're looking at these older players getting very few minutes between them and offering a significant drop off in level when they do play.

Losing our entire midfield isn't typically ideal, however I think if we're getting a lot of wages off the books and some fees in return then it's actually the best outcome, as opposed to just carrying them for the next few seasons while scrambling to find the money for players who can contribute regularly to a high level.

As I've said before, it's already a transition season whether we like it or not. While we are potentially losing a ton of midfielders, realistically it's only three positions we're changing and all three were changing anyway due to a shift in tactics.

If you add Thiago & Hendo to our outgoing frees but keep Fabinho, this all makes sense, but we have to have players coming in to replace them.

Fabinho is a strange one becaue he's generally been injury free and just has an extension. We can talk about his form, sure, but he seems like the only senior that we should be fighting to keep this window in terms of injuries, contract & minutes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:21:30 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:11:47 pm
We will probably have targets lined up for each position. We were clearly exploring the possibility of signing a DM this summer anyway, so it's possible we just move on Lavia. Though frankly I'd hope we use the "opportunity", for want of a better word, of raising £50-60m in transfer funds and getting £400k a week off our books to bring in someone at a higher level.

I'm not sure what Henderson's role in the new system is. He's versatile enough to play as a 6 or a 10 but he's more of an 8.

How settled are RM at the moment? I suspect they have their eye on Mbappe for their ultimate signing. But a player like Tchouaméni is he even available at the moment? Of course there is also a chance that one of the other Arab clubs will have a go at a rival club for transfers which might open the door for someone else entirely. The problem is though Klopp wants it sorted by the time we leave for the tour and that's not leaving a lot of time to do the business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:21:44 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:19:35 pm
My concern with Henderson and Fabinho is that if they leave that is a fair chunk of experience and leadership lost in one fell swoop, straight after Milner. and losing other senior players in the past few years. We had a core of that leadership group that was mentioned many times, and it was central to our success. Yes they ultimately need replacing, but the speed at which this could happen is a little concerning. Players that come in maybe an upgrade, but it isn`t just about that - those players need time to bed in, get their lives settled in and develop relationships with the other players.

It doesn't. We have a team full of Captains of their countries and previous clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:21:49 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:18:43 pm
I respect the shit out of you for the work you do. FYI, I am Goose in the following gif.



To be fair, thats only because its in your interests as mongoose!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:21:49 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:16:13 pm
This is on the level.

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Hearing Saudi Arabia are preparing a move for Joël Matip as well. Unsure of which club, though⏳🇸🇦

Which means Matip isn't going anywhere.
Whatever this guy says, the opposite happens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:23:08 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:21:49 pm
Which means Matip isn't going anywhere.
Whatever this guy says, the opposite happens
Francois has never been anything other than straight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:23:22 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:18:31 pm
He sniffs bike seats and wanks off dogs too pass it on.
probably more accurate than some of his tweets
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:23:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:10:14 pm


 :lmao

Being serious, we dont have a plan because we didnt see this coming

thats fine, we have some very smart people who can help turn this to our advantage
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:23:24 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:18:43 pm
I respect the shit out of you for the work you do. FYI, I am Goose in the following gif.



So your username should actually be red mon goose instead?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:24:30 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:19:35 pm
My concern with Henderson and Fabinho is that if they leave that is a fair chunk of experience and leadership lost in one fell swoop, straight after Milner. and losing other senior players in the past few years. We had a core of that leadership group that was mentioned many times, and it was central to our success. Yes they ultimately need replacing, but the speed at which this could happen is a little concerning. Players that come in maybe an upgrade, but it isn`t just about that - those players need time to bed in, get their lives settled in and develop relationships with the other players.

If Milner moved on last year and it meant we signed someone else of the right profile then it would have been for the best, but we just kept what we had. Moving him on this summer makes less sense if you lose stacks of other experience. Henderson leaving is totally out the blue though and unforeseen.

You'd feel better about it if we'd kept Milner on another year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:24:34 pm
There aren't many good number 6's out there who are available. I don't think Tchouameni is as realistic as some say. He might not be first choice for Madrid but he's 23 and has only been there a season, and it's supposedly his dream club.

Florentino is apparently rubbish. Koopmeiners is rubbish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:24:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:21:30 pm
How settled are RM at the moment? I suspect they have their eye on Mbappe for their ultimate signing. But a player like Tchouaméni is he even available at the moment? Of course there is also a chance that one of the other Arab clubs will have a go at a rival club for transfers which might open the door for someone else entirely. The problem is though Klopp wants it sorted by the time we leave for the tour and that's not leaving a lot of time to do the business.

The Madrid situation is interesting. All their midfielders might be slightly unsettled by Bellingham arriving, and they might need money for Mbappe. Surely the prospect of a move for Valverde or Tchouameni if we have a go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:23:22 pm
:lmao

Being serious, we dont have a plan because we didnt see this coming

thats fine, we have some very smart people who can help turn this to our advantage

I'd suspect that we'd had plans for each of the three senior players leaving in this window, albeit unlikely that we expected we might need to use more than 2 of those plans at the same time though.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:26:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:24:34 pm
There aren't many good number 6's out there who are available. I don't think Tchouameni is as realistic as some say. He might not be first choice for Madrid but he's 23 and has only been there a season, and it's supposedly his dream club.

Florentino is apparently rubbish. Koopmeiners is rubbish.

Florentino is far from rubbish lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:26:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:04:33 pm


He's gone to Mainz on loan, hasn't he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:26:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:23:08 pm
Francois has never been anything other than straight.

Jordan Henderson LIKES this
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:27:00 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:26:15 pm
He's gone to Mainz on loan, hasn't he?

That's the rumour. Ajax came in too late.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:28:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at
The Madrid situation is interesting. All their midfielders might be slightly unsettled by Bellingham arriving, and they might need money for Mbappe. Surely the prospect of a move for Valverde or Tchouameni if we have a go.

I wouldn't mind trying for Valverde, I am less sure about about Tchouameni.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22509 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm »
I know people are concerned about losing potentially three experienced pros/leaders in midfield at once, but in some ways the time for an ordered, gradual transition was 18-24 months ago, when those older players were still playing at a high level albeit starting to show signs of declining from their peaks.

Now those players have fallen off a cliff. It's all good and well saying "but what if the younger players don't kick on, or aren't ready" or "it's too much change at once" and whilst it's a concern, the alternative is persisting with players who are demonstrably no longer at the required level and will only get worse with the passing of time vs taking a chance on players who we hope and expect will be good enough if given the opportunity.

If we're honest, Henderson and Fabinho were significantly outperformed last season by the youngsters who are all staying here, so whilst I do think we will miss an element of their experience around the squad/training ground, that experience is less valuable when the legs have gone and players can't perform on the pitch in the 90 minutes anymore. And if the departure of Milner, Henderson and Fabinho will create some sort of vacuum that will drag down standards at a club packed full of international captains and players who've won everything, then we have bigger concerns.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22510 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:24:38 pm
The Madrid situation is interesting. All their midfielders might be slightly unsettled by Bellingham arriving, and they might need money for Mbappe. Surely the prospect of a move for Valverde or Tchouameni if we have a go.

And reports came out this week they are missing £100mil or so and are being investigated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22511 on: Today at 04:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:23:22 pm
:lmao

Being serious, we dont have a plan because we didnt see this coming

thats fine, we have some very smart people who can help turn this to our advantage
you went quiet. are the crusades back off? your call to arms to protect anti-LGBT bigotry inspired me to give the third indiana jones a rewatch ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22512 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 01:29:19 pm
Shhhhhhhhhh don't point out hypocracy, the western world are all victims to the middle eastern and chinese tyranny...

The virtue signaling is off the charts with the middle east.

If people would deep dive into it without believing everything the news said, they might change their view, but critical thinking is too hard for many. Just echo what the leaders of the country and media say and you will live a happy life.

Onto Transfers now, i want Tchouameni please.

The leaders of this country and the US are very pro Saudi, perhaps they read the same alt-media as you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22513 on: Today at 04:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:40:40 pm
Yes. Why is this difficult to understand? For some, it's success at any cost, for others it's not. They place morality above financials and success.

We cant control what people do, thats one of the problems at the moment everyone getting upset with other peoples choices people need to grow up and get on with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22514 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
As the tiniest silver lining to losing all the experience in our midfield, we now have a pretty massive wage bill reset now as Fabinho/Hendo/Bobby/Milly/Naby/Arthur would have totaled close 100 million in wages. Even with several more incomings, we'd save a massive chunk of that money for recruitment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22515 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:39:20 pm
We cant control what people do, thats one of the problems at the moment everyone getting upset with other peoples choices people need to grow up and get on with it.

So what? It doesn't mean you can't question it, otherwise nothing changes in life.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22516 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:17:40 pm
You'd have to bite their hands off for Fabinho if the reported fee is offered and he's happy to go. Henderson as well for a decent fee is good business.

I say blindsided in terms of plans because we'd have started pre-season training this week fully expecting these two to be here next season and Henderson is club captain, that's a big unexpected upheaval. Thiago was the one garnering interest who we were likely open to selling. There was no noise at all around the other 2.



What is the difference though between the club taking over the odds for players and players getting over the odds in terms of wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22517 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:45:15 pm
So what? It doesn't mean you can't question it, otherwise nothing changes in life.

Question it and each time you do lose a little bit of love of the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22518 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:46:42 pm
Question it and each time you do lose a little bit of love of the game.

To be fair the World Cup started that, let's face it football has been going to the dogs for a while.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22519 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:09:42 pm
Why dont just bid 5 billion for the club lol
Indirectly, maybe this is the rumoured investment.
