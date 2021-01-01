I know people are concerned about losing potentially three experienced pros/leaders in midfield at once, but in some ways the time for an ordered, gradual transition was 18-24 months ago, when those older players were still playing at a high level albeit starting to show signs of declining from their peaks.



Now those players have fallen off a cliff. It's all good and well saying "but what if the younger players don't kick on, or aren't ready" or "it's too much change at once" and whilst it's a concern, the alternative is persisting with players who are demonstrably no longer at the required level and will only get worse with the passing of time vs taking a chance on players who we hope and expect will be good enough if given the opportunity.



If we're honest, Henderson and Fabinho were significantly outperformed last season by the youngsters who are all staying here, so whilst I do think we will miss an element of their experience around the squad/training ground, that experience is less valuable when the legs have gone and players can't perform on the pitch in the 90 minutes anymore. And if the departure of Milner, Henderson and Fabinho will create some sort of vacuum that will drag down standards at a club packed full of international captains and players who've won everything, then we have bigger concerns.