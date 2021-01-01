« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 759632 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22320 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:56:42 pm
Ward-Prowse isn't at the level we need and has a lot of miles in his legs.

he could be a more than decent cover though... and maybe not an expensive option short term. He could be highly motivated as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22321 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:54:10 pm
Can't relate to some of the views shared referring to feeling sad about this, or sad he doesn't get a farewell (I don't mean i disagree, just that they're not feelings that are coming to me right now).

I'm not arsed, and not expending any emotional energy mourning the severing of ties between LFC and Hendo - that's squarely on Hendo's shoulders.

We get rid of a player who doesn't share our values, and we save money on huge wages that were being paid to him while he was playing very badly (and, in his final months, his effort levels were way down his previous legendary standards - poor compared to regular standards really - got bored of watching him run forward beyond the ball, then walk slowly back instead of trying to help defend)

Bye. I'm sure Klopp'll release a statement, and I respect him enough to want to read/hear it, but I'd be totally fine with the club website/press releases going for the whole "Henderson, aged 33, played x number of games for liverpool between 2011-2023 and won x trophies. we thank him for his efforts on the pitch" angle

I've always liked Henderson but I thought he was a bit of a dick the way he kicked up a fuss (via the press) about getting a new contract, with 2 years still to run a couple of years back, and basically backed the club into a corner with sign me or sell me. Funnily enough him going now would get us out of a bad contract for a player whose legs have gone and get us a decent fee into the bargain.

He'd be a dickhead for going there, but that's his look out. The club bowed to his demands for security (via a last big pay day) only for him to want out as soon as he gets a better offer.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22322 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:58:34 pm
Based on what?

He'll be cheap, he's HG and experienced in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22323 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:00:54 pm
He'll be cheap, he's HG and experienced in the league.

And yet he's NEVER been rumoured. Take your negativity and shove it  for one day mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22324 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:00:54 pm
He'll be cheap, he's HG and experienced in the league.

and he scored 11 goals in that Southampton side last year...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22325 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
JWP definitely won't be value for money. If he was one of the midfielders we bought it would be incredibly underwhelming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22326 on: Today at 03:02:39 pm »
i'll preface this with its a genuine question just trying to understand the situation.

Will the club be criticised as much for taking money from the same people Henderson will be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22327 on: Today at 03:03:06 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 03:02:23 pm
and he scored 11 goals in that Southampton side last year...

Pointless stat when most of them were penalties and most of the rest were free-kicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22328 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm »
As long as we sign a few more players, I've no real issue with players past their best taking a payday and getting more minutes. Annoys me more when we want to keep them but they see out their contract and go for free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22329 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:02:10 pm
And yet he's NEVER been rumoured. Take your negativity and shove it  for one day mate.  ;D

How's that negative some people on here at big JWP fanboys  :D.

Conor Gallagher too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22330 on: Today at 03:04:33 pm »
Quote
Ajax wants to sign Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool and are in talks with the player. [@VI_nl]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22331 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:23:33 pm
Its a bit like saying playing for Manchester United is playing for the English government
Rubbish. It's 75% owned by the PIF. It's absolutely painted in the blood of many, Gerrard and Hendo are scumbags for going there. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22332 on: Today at 03:04:49 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:42:00 pm
I genuinely cannot find this information anywhere, do you care to share where it is?

Lad, you wouldnt care if Lucifer himself owned the club so what difference does it make to you. Youve been banging on about how the west is evil and shite so youre just gonna whatabout your way out of it anyway.

Some of us care about it, you dont.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22333 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22334 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
If the situation were managed perfectly, both Hendo and Fabinho would've been shipped out before they lost their level on our pay. We failed there, but this is a good opportunity to do it now and still net transfer fees
As for the rest, it's uplifting to see people's sentiments, but as always, direct it towards effective action. Nothing else exists.
Here, it means gaining the leverage a powerful UK can have over other countries, to be used to improve matters, as the US say can do for Ukraine. That comes from having your best people build, decide on issues, not the scum in place now. To help others you first need to be sustainably strong yourself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22335 on: Today at 03:07:10 pm »
Caicedo has Premier League experience and would take less time to settle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22336 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:06:14 pm
Training is going well :lmao

https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1679481716463874049?s=46&t=aLG9ncyUrtZ-QtZv0kz6SQ
This is the funniest thing i've seen since he did the press conference announcing the peace treaty. The lads a walking punchline now ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22337 on: Today at 03:08:03 pm »
Kloppo wants everything sorted one way or the other by Saturday. That's when we leave for Germany.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22338 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:07:10 pm
Caicedo has Premier League experience and would take less time to settle.

He can be second choice. This forum is fully on board the choo choo train.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22339 on: Today at 03:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:43:59 pm
It tends to allow false equivalence though and, in this case, is an attempt to justify evil on the basis of there being other evils/past evils in the world. It's absolute bollocks.

"let's all ignore this particular evil because someone on a different side did something evil (now or in the past)"

Fuck that!
In that sense, I agree Titi. I really think there should be a distinction between positive and negative whataboutery.
My type of Whataboutism is the positive type: I can do it, so what about you? They achieved it, so what about me? They were punished for breaking the law, so what about me? (activism, calling out laziness, inspiring confidence, equality/ equal application of the law, conforming to standards, etc)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22340 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:08:03 pm
Kloppo wants everything sorted one way or the other by Saturday. That's when we leave for Germany.

How am I expected to get any work done today or tomorrow? Ridiculous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22341 on: Today at 03:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:08:03 pm
Kloppo wants everything sorted one way or the other by Saturday. That's when we leave for Germany.

Did he say anything else to you mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22342 on: Today at 03:09:43 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22343 on: Today at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:09:20 pm
Did he say anything else to you mate?

You didn't use the correct wax on his car you c*nt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22344 on: Today at 03:11:52 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:06:32 pm
If the situation were managed perfectly, both Hendo and Fabinho would've been shipped out before they lost their level on our pay. We failed there, but this is a good opportunity to do it now and still net transfer fees
As for the rest, it's uplifting to see people's sentiments, but as always, direct it towards effective action. Nothing else exists.
Here, it means gaining the leverage a powerful UK can have over other countries, to be used to improve matters, as the US say can do for Ukraine. That comes from having your best people build, decide on issues, not the scum in place now. To help others you first need to be sustainably strong yourself.

It's too much hindsight to say we should have sold them earlier. Fabinho was one of the best midfielders in the game still barely a year ago, so it wouldn't have made sense to sell before now. Now is the right time, the issue is we've let loads of other midfielders go because we kept those players around too long or failed to replace Wijnaldum.

Same with Henderson. We could have sold him in 2021 (when he gave the club an ultimatum over a new contract). But we wouldn't have got a big fee then had we sold him and he nearly captained the club to a quadruple the next season. Last season time caught up with him and it's the right time to move him on. Again, the issue is we've cocked up the rebuild of midfield and have to do it all in one summer. What we don't want to do is just let them see out their massive contracts and lose them for nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22345 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Dark Metal on Today at 02:38:40 pm
What the fuck is going on these last couple of days
One of the f@cks on here rubbed the monkey's paw asking for another midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22346 on: Today at 03:12:50 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:27:40 pm
So if Hendo and Fabinho go for the reported amounts (£20m and £40m), plus massive wages off the books of probably £350k+ per week who do you go for? Caicedo, Tchoo Tchoo or try to hijack the Rice deal?
Why are they the only options?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22347 on: Today at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:08:03 pm
Kloppo wants everything sorted one way or the other by Saturday. That's when we leave for Germany.
Think we'll get some quickfire transfers done. Lavia done by Saturday I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22348 on: Today at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:46 pm
The head of "just stop oil" main pension is made from Shell is it not?

There was a report on it.

That could probably be seen as doing it the right way round though, they were wrong initially and saw the error of their ways perhaps?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22349 on: Today at 03:14:25 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22350 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:09:20 pm
Did he say anything else to you mate?

He likes milk and two sugars.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22351 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »
As long as Fabinho isn't leaving also.. Lavia would be a great signing in my book!
If he's leaving, it should be a starter(prolly ~+28)+Lavia.

I'd like to go into the season with a guaranteed starter at DM. Then Lavia and thirdly, Bajtetic can get the time they need as the season wears on.

We've got Mac, Trent etc who can possibly moonlight there as supporting acts, as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22352 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:53:33 am
Fucking hell is this like a defence mechanism for you? Brace yourself incase anything bad happens? Youre like those octopusses that shit liquid when theyre scared.. get a grip.

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22353 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Anyone got any ideas with HG midfielders we could potentially help with the HG issue moving forward?. Surely cant be just RIce & JWP....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22354 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:18:29 pm
Anyone got any ideas with HG midfielders we could potentially help with the HG issue moving forward?. Surely cant be just RIce & JWP....

#WelcomeTomDavies
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22355 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:08:22 pm
He can be second choice. This forum is fully on board the choo choo train.
But is choo choo himself on board?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #22356 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
Would actually be quite fortunate if both Hendo and Fabinho leave. I think we will have some short term pain, but a longer term gain. In my view anyway.

I assume we would replace them with 1 established player and not a teenager obviously.
