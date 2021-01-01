If the situation were managed perfectly, both Hendo and Fabinho would've been shipped out before they lost their level on our pay. We failed there, but this is a good opportunity to do it now and still net transfer fees
As for the rest, it's uplifting to see people's sentiments, but as always, direct it towards effective action. Nothing else exists.
Here, it means gaining the leverage a powerful UK can have over other countries, to be used to improve matters, as the US say can do for Ukraine. That comes from having your best people build, decide on issues, not the scum in place now. To help others you first need to be sustainably strong yourself.