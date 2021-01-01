If the situation were managed perfectly, both Hendo and Fabinho would've been shipped out before they lost their level on our pay. We failed there, but this is a good opportunity to do it now and still net transfer fees

As for the rest, it's uplifting to see people's sentiments, but as always, direct it towards effective action. Nothing else exists.

Here, it means gaining the leverage a powerful UK can have over other countries, to be used to improve matters, as the US say can do for Ukraine. That comes from having your best people build, decide on issues, not the scum in place now. To help others you first need to be sustainably strong yourself.



It's too much hindsight to say we should have sold them earlier. Fabinho was one of the best midfielders in the game still barely a year ago, so it wouldn't have made sense to sell before now. Now is the right time, the issue is we've let loads of other midfielders go because we kept those players around too long or failed to replace Wijnaldum.Same with Henderson. We could have sold him in 2021 (when he gave the club an ultimatum over a new contract). But we wouldn't have got a big fee then had we sold him and he nearly captained the club to a quadruple the next season. Last season time caught up with him and it's the right time to move him on. Again, the issue is we've cocked up the rebuild of midfield and have to do it all in one summer. What we don't want to do is just let them see out their massive contracts and lose them for nothing.