Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22120 on: Today at 01:38:47 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:32:32 pm
I see some people are at the "how can you criticize Saudi Arabia when you own an iPhone" stage

Yeah it's the old 'if you breathe and consume things everything's your fault anyway and you're as bad as Putin'.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22121 on: Today at 01:39:56 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 01:29:19 pm
Shhhhhhhhhh don't point out hypocracy, the western world are all victims to the middle eastern and chinese tyranny...

The virtue signaling is off the charts with the middle east.

If people would deep dive into it without believing everything the news said, they might change their view, but critical thinking is too hard for many. Just echo what the leaders of the country and media say and you will live a happy life.

Onto Transfers now, i want Tchouameni please.

Written like a true conspiracy theorist. Have you checked on the owners of the different clubs in the Saudi Pro League?

Nobody is saying the ordinary person in those countries, in any country are anything to campaign against but the leaders are morally bankrupt authoritarians with blood on their hands from the death and suffering they've caused.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22122 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:22:47 pm
How do we know that Saudi Arabia is so bad at every club & all around the country? Every person there with money is a human rights abuser? Do we know this?
People are just seeing Saudi & automatically assuming each club has horrible values.
We really dont know all we get in news from the mainstream media.
Can the mainstream media be trusted? Definetly not.

Should we all stop watching english tv channels like BBC & ITV as they employ sex abusers?

total 100% bollocks.

of course not every Saudi person is bad.  who TF is saying that's the case?

the issue is with the government you dickhead - they do actually govern the whole country you know! 

and fuck off with the Big Book Of False Equivalency nonsense.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22123 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:34:49 pm
Sign Henderson for £16 million as a boy, stay at the club for 12 years, become a mainstay in the midfield, captain the club do every trophy possible, make a profit.

From a business perspective, it's a very good deal.

Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 01:37:43 pm
Quite right. This is how the club should be run.

Correct. The move is unsavoury from his perspective but given his decline over the past couple of years I'm amazed we might actually get more back than we paid for him 12 years ago. If there's big money coming in for him and Fab let's hope it's put back down on the best we can possibly get. Life goes on at Liverpool FC.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22124 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm
Quote from: BigJimFinn on Today at 05:50:52 am
I've chosen to work, for less than what I could earn elsewhere, to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels.
I won't spend my free time and money celebrating petro state monarchs and bloody dictators.
It may be a losing battle, and if Liverpool is bought by one of those, I'm out.

Great post, thank you. I hate that Saudi involvement in sport is having fans wrestle with the morality of it all, as the various bodies who are supposed to be guardians of the game have not protected it.

Anyway, on the three points quoted:

1. Same, and some lifestyle choices too e.g. flying less (though not perfect and definitely inconsistent, but still trying to be conscientious).
2. Same. I despise MBS, and it is shameful that western governments suck up to him for economic reasons.
3. My honest answer here is I dont know what I would do. I would not like it, at all, and things would likely change in my feeling and regard for the game, but my love affair with LFC has been one of the enduring pleasures of my life, so I honestly wouldnt know what I would do.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22125 on: Today at 01:43:09 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:22:47 pm
How do we know that Saudi Arabia is so bad at every club & all around the country? Every person there with money is a human rights abuser? Do we know this?
People are just seeing Saudi & automatically assuming each club has horrible values.
We really dont know all we get in news from the mainstream media.
Can the mainstream media be trusted? Definetly not.

Should we all stop watching english tv channels like BBC & ITV as they employ sex abusers?

Congratulations, you win the 2023 rawk award for most different attempts at whataboutism in a single post!
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22126 on: Today at 01:44:55 pm
If Fabinho and Henderson leave there's a big question about transition of new players into Liverpool's midfield.

Jones, Bajcetic, Thiago and Elliot would be the only remaining midfielders from last season. Bajcetic is young and Elliott is still getting to grips with the system himself. We all know Thiago's and Jones injury issues.

Left field but would Lavia or Kalvin Phillips and offering AOC a new 1-year contract be a decent way froward? AOC would be someone who knows the system already and would be good assurance for the RW spot if Saudi clubs come in for Salah. He could just give back the gift we gave him at the last game of the season and re-package it up at the end of the 2023/24 season. We likely won't win anything so probably don't even need to change the leaving present.

Worth a thought.

Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22127 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:22:47 pm
How do we know that Saudi Arabia is so bad at every club & all around the country? Every person there with money is a human rights abuser? Do we know this?
People are just seeing Saudi & automatically assuming each club has horrible values.
We really dont know all we get in news from the mainstream media.
Can the mainstream media be trusted? Definetly not.

Should we all stop watching english tv channels like BBC & ITV as they employ sex abusers?
zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22128 on: Today at 01:45:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:33:22 pm
Genuinely one of the worst posts I've seen on here. And there are at least 4,692 in competition with it.
;D There's some great posts in here
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22129 on: Today at 01:45:53 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:25:32 pm
How so?

Theyre not the onces getting 4 times their wage tax free.

Also maybe they feel they can change things within the country. Nothing else will work outside.

The PL and government are to blame by allowing the Newcastle and Chelsea takeovers to go through. You then cant start blaming individuals for wanting to go over there.

Like it or no they are taking over in sport. They have the money and nothing anyone can do about. Boxing, golf, football- doesnt matter.

If Hendo wants to leave I will wish him good luck and fully understand.
decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22130 on: Today at 01:46:37 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:22:47 pm
How do we know that Saudi Arabia is so bad at every club & all around the country? Every person there with money is a human rights abuser? Do we know this?
People are just seeing Saudi & automatically assuming each club has horrible values.
We really dont know all we get in news from the mainstream media.
Can the mainstream media be trusted? Definetly not.

Should we all stop watching english tv channels like BBC & ITV as they employ sex abusers?

Deary me. An absolute corker this.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22131 on: Today at 01:48:14 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:25:46 pm
Maybe we should take all this Saudi talk to the thread about them?

Exactly or the player specific threads if necessary
Tombellylfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22132 on: Today at 01:48:38 pm
Romano saying Hendo has agreed a contract and now down to the 2 clubs to agree a fee
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #22133 on: Today at 01:48:45 pm
Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. Theres an agreement in principle, still verbal. Contract agreed.

Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free 🇸🇦

Hendo spoke to Klopp today and theres green light.

@FabrizioRomano
