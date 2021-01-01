I've chosen to work, for less than what I could earn elsewhere, to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels.

I won't spend my free time and money celebrating petro state monarchs and bloody dictators.

It may be a losing battle, and if Liverpool is bought by one of those, I'm out.



Great post, thank you. I hate that Saudi involvement in sport is having fans wrestle with the morality of it all, as the various bodies who are supposed to be guardians of the game have not protected it.Anyway, on the three points quoted:1. Same, and some lifestyle choices too e.g. flying less (though not perfect and definitely inconsistent, but still trying to be conscientious).2. Same. I despise MBS, and it is shameful that western governments suck up to him for economic reasons.3. My honest answer here is I dont know what I would do. I would not like it, at all, and things would likely change in my feeling and regard for the game, but my love affair with LFC has been one of the enduring pleasures of my life, so I honestly wouldnt know what I would do.