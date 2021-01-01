« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:48:10 am
I doubt we get Tchouameni or Caicedo will be Lavia and Ward Prowse.
Fucking hell is this like a defence mechanism for you? Brace yourself incase anything bad happens? Youre like those octopusses that shit liquid when theyre scared.. get a grip.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:45:17 am
Just can't see us letting both go without someone lined up first. This will drag on, not ideal.
Me neither. One we could lose, but if we lose.both we need an established replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I really hope we're actually prepared to go out and spend reasonably big if we let both Hendo and Fab go.

That'd be 5 senior central midfielders (and Arthur) that we've lost in this window. That's absolutely insane.

The only benefit is we are forced to refresh the squad, hopefully with players suited to the new system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Gut feeling is Henderson stays and Fabinho goes.

Lavia replaces Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:09:56 am
I'd be hugely disappointed with any fee lower than £15-20m.

a) We have no need to sell.
b) He's a talented player, and a first team England international.
c) He has two years left on his contract.
d) He's the club captain, a leader and one of our most experienced players.
e) We will need to replace him.

I suspect his replacement will probably be Lavia. Might see that get done quickly if we do sell Henderson.

We're not trying to offload him so we've no obligation to respect any market value, and in any event this summer the Saudi clubs have ludicrously distorted what "market value" actually is.
(f) Saudi have the money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:48:51 am
We'd be very, very lucky if we let five senior midfielders go in one summer and the transition was seamless.

People keep stating this because it sounds significant but in context it's really not. We're potentially losing a group of players who largely couldn't stay fit, and when they could their performance levels were genuinely one of the worst in the league for most of last season. Experience is great but it's importance is being vastly overstated for some reason; there's plenty of experience and leadership elsewhere in the team, we need actual quality first and foremost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:49:58 am
The Chelsea business is nothing like this at all, don't know how people are comparing. We're replacing players who are past it with a carefully chosen bunch. it seems like it'll be a few more than usual this summer but it's what people were asking for.

It was just a little joke mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:53:33 am
Fucking hell is this like a defence mechanism for you? Brace yourself incase anything bad happens? Youre like those octopusses that shit liquid when theyre scared.. get a grip.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Fabinho goes, Henderson stays, would be perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:47 am
Gut feeling is Henderson stays and Fabinho goes.

Lavia replaces Fabinho.

I think this seems like the most likely scenario and quite probably the best outcome.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:47 am
Gut feeling is Henderson stays and Fabinho goes.

Lavia replaces Fabinho.

I agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:46:25 am
Based on last season the midfield needs to be ripped up and started over (were halfway there already). No hyperbole, away to Brighton last season is the worst Ive ever seen Liverpool perform in all my years supporting the club. Weve had heavier defeats but Ive never seen us look so clueless. Brighton waltzed through us at will. Im not in the slightest bit worried if we move Fabinho on as long as his replacement is of sufficient quality.

I felt the same after that Brighton game, the Wolves one too was an absolute disgrace and there's not many times I've said that in Klopp's days. It always hurts to lose great players who have won the lot but I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a part of me that's very excited if it means we go back into the market and hopefully bring a top replacement in. Replacing those two, the way they've looked in recent times, I seriously don't believe it should be a massive challenge. It'll be expensive yes, they might not show their best football in the first 6 months/year etc, but yeah, bring it on I say. People will say what they want about the Saudi stuff, yes it's horrible, but I think it could be a blessing in disguise losing these two if we can bring two in.

A rebuild can have multiple stages and might not be done overnight (Real Madrid for example with these young talents they've signed in the past couple of years) but I've seen enough from that midfield now to know that it just will not get back up to the level we want to be at - and that's winning titles, getting back into the Champions League and winning that too. I think these are exciting times, not the transfer window itself of course, the promise of winning with fresh blood. Bring it all on.

This 'shiny new toys' shout too has to be the worst on here. Are we allowed to be excited about Mac Allister and Szoboszlai? Probably not according to some. Personally I'm hoping the next one we sign is the best that money can buy, and fuck it, if they want to add one of Lavia or Thuram on top of them then go for it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:45:02 am
I'm personally really, really unhappy with all of this to be honest. The Henderson stuff especially. To take their money and go "playing" there after all his work and all his talk and all the good he's done is sickening.

For us to accept 10 million pounds for our captain is laughable. Especially given the fees paid by the Saudi clubs for other players.

And now Fab as well. Selling both is suicidal for me in the one season.

If this was Fab to Saudi for 40 million and Lavia in I probably wouldn't care. But this is shit business and on Henderson's end it's shit morals as well.

Shit morals? Really. He's human, what would you do if you were offered 700k a week in the twilight of what is a short career. Absolute bollocks spouted by some on here about moral standards. The lad has give everything for this club and has been a brilliant captain. I certainly wont begrudge him. The stick Bobby got by some on here was embarrassing as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:42:04 am
Experience and leadership mean little if you're not that good at football any more, every player ages out and needs to be replaced eventually.

Spot on. If you've played football at any level you'll know that there is an unwritten hierarchy based on ability and everyone will know it. Wearing an armband means nothing in this ultra competitive environment If you can't cut it on the field.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Neither £10 million for Henderson, or £40 million for Fabinho is enough given the wealth of their prospective buyers. We should be absolutely fleecing these clubs if they want these players.

Surely we don't sell both of them. Fabinho in particular is the only out-and-out #6 at the club, selling him would mean relying on Bajcetic and (probably) Lavia for the whole season in that position. Two teenagers. I wouldn't mind us dipping into the market for a bit of experience if this pans out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:55:19 am
Do you current earn almost £200,000 a week? About £5,000 an hour for a 40 hour working week?
They earn a lot of money but let's not kid ourselves by calling it a 40-hour working week. They have to eat, drink, sleep, etc., according to the club's rules. They have much less freedom than either of us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:38 am
Lavia, Choo Choo and Colwill in.

We'd only get 50M from Fabinho and Henderson. And 'we'd save about 15-20M in wages a year.

How are we going to buy Lavia (40-50M), Tchouameni (60-80M) and Colwill (50-70M)? It's potentially another 150-200M outlay.

Tchouameni's wages at Real are meant to be about 140k p/w. I suspect Colwill and Lavia would want 70-90k p/w each. The wage savings would be eaten up by those 3 players.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:58:20 am
Neither £10 million for Henderson, or £40 million for Fabinho is enough given the wealth of their prospective buyers. We should be absolutely fleecing these clubs if they want these players.

Surely we don't sell both of them. Fabinho in particular is the only out-and-out #6 at the club, selling him would mean relying on Bajcetic and (probably) Lavia for the whole season in that position. Two teenagers. I wouldn't mind us dipping into the market for a bit of experience if this pans out.

Exactly. The club should be getting a lot more money, especially for Henderson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:58:20 am
Neither £10 million for Henderson, or £40 million for Fabinho is enough given the wealth of their prospective buyers. We should be absolutely fleecing these clubs if they want these players.

Surely we don't sell both of them. Fabinho in particular is the only out-and-out #6 at the club, selling him would mean relying on Bajcetic and (probably) Lavia for the whole season in that position. Two teenagers. I wouldn't mind us dipping into the market for a bit of experience if this pans out.

Been a huge fan of Fab and was championing him when people questioned his signing after THAT Arsenal game in his first season but £40 million for him is obscene money. No one, anywhere else would pay even close to that for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Tchouameni is my #1 unrealistic target. #2 would be Kimmich. If both clubs want to go big on strikers, its beyond the realm of possibility we could get one of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:50:07 am
I'm not sure if you're serious but I don't see us getting rid of our captain and starting number 6 to replace them with 2 starters from a terrible Southampton side who have just been relegated.

I mean you could be right, but I'd rather think otherwise.

That'd be a terrible outcome,don't rate either Lavia or JWP much,the latter a bit more.

If both go we have to sign at least one player who's already at a high level,Tchouameni,Caicedo or equivalent and they will cost a lot,the other one could be a bit of a project.

Let's see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:58:20 am
Neither £10 million for Henderson, or £40 million for Fabinho is enough given the wealth of their prospective buyers. We should be absolutely fleecing these clubs if they want these players.

Surely we don't sell both of them. Fabinho in particular is the only out-and-out #6 at the club, selling him would mean relying on Bajcetic and (probably) Lavia for the whole season in that position. Two teenagers. I wouldn't mind us dipping into the market for a bit of experience if this pans out.
40m for Fab is a lot and should be enough to replace him with a 6 in his mid 20's. We can sign Lavia whether or not we sell, don't believe those reports.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:09 am
The whole morality thing is laughable. Do people actually thing footballers are role models in that way? There is only a handful of people who are special, the rest are just like us which is generally driven by whats best for us and good sometimes, hypocritical at others.

I agree.

You really should be looking at scientists and activists/civil rights groups/leaders, if you are seeking role models, in that sense. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
So Saudi bidding for Fabinho means theyve obviously agreed personal terms with him. Its a decent fee so hes gone. Well want another midfielder in ASAP and maybe before we go to Germany. I think Lavia will be done very soon. Like tomorrow.

Agree with Amir about his prediction, although I dont think Lavia is good enough to start straight away so would hope for another 6. Having said that, why would we spend £50m on Lavia to then sign another 6 on top of him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:05 am
Because people have their favourites and for some reason grown men and women seem to think footballers are role models. Actual adults think that.

Yep.  It's laughable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:01:25 pm
So Saudi bidding for Fabinho means theyve obviously agreed personal terms with him. Its a decent fee so hes gone. Well want another midfielder in ASAP and maybe before we go to Germany. I think Lavia will be done very soon. Like tomorrow.

Agree with Amir about his prediction, although I dont think Lavia is good enough to start straight away so would hope for another 6. Having said that, why would we spend £50m on Lavia to then sign another 6 on top of him?

6/8 hybrid on top of Lavia would be perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:58:20 am
Neither £10 million for Henderson, or £40 million for Fabinho is enough given the wealth of their prospective buyers. We should be absolutely fleecing these clubs if they want these players.
Imagine if the moves break down because of our demands and they then spend the money on the likes of Fred or Elneny. We're receiving offers for players who aren't in our future, we'd be crazy to turn them down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I think someone was listening when we were saying we had the worst midfield in the league last season. Of the midfielders we've lost or could potentially lose - Fab & Hendo started a lot of games last season and were culpable for a lot of the shit performances we watched. Was only when TAA moved in there that things picked up a bit more so i'm not sure losing them now is going to be as bad as people think.

Its a gamble-  either hope for some form of redemption (for Fabinho especially) or cash in whilst we can - nobody is going to pay a combined 50mil for them next year and the odds of them recovering their form a fast paced league are against them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:59:16 am
We'd only get 50M from Fabinho and Henderson. And 'we'd save about 15-20M in wages a year.

How are we going to buy Lavia (40-50M), Tchouameni (60-80M) and Colwill (50-70M)? It's potentially another 150-200M outlay.

Tchouameni's wages at Real are meant to be about 140k p/w. I suspect Colwill and Lavia would want 70-90k p/w each. The wage savings would be eaten up by those 3 players.
Between Arthur, Ox, Keita, Firmino, Milner, Henderson, and Fabinho, thats around £1m a week in wages gone. I dont think its that crazy to suggest. We spent big previously when our wage bill was lower.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:00:05 pm
Been a huge fan of Fab and was championing him when people questioned his signing after THAT Arsenal game in his first season but £40 million for him is obscene money. No one, anywhere else would pay even close to that for him

I know Fabinho's had a bad season, but 1 year ago, he was in the conversation for best defensive midfielder in the world. Around that same time, Casemiro was surplus to requirements at Madrid and went to United for £60 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:55:28 am
People keep stating this because it sounds significant but in context it's really not. We're potentially losing a group of players who largely couldn't stay fit, and when they could their performance levels were genuinely one of the worst in the league for most of last season. Experience is great but it's importance is being vastly overstated for some reason; there's plenty of experience and leadership elsewhere in the team, we need actual quality first and foremost.

We're losing a few highly influential players who have been the leadership of the team for a while. Regardless of being able to stay fit, losing 5 players in one position has a huge impact on a squad.

I don't think anyone is disputing that we need quality, but you're understating the impact that many senior players leaving can have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 11:57:43 am
Shit morals? Really. He's human, what would you do if you were offered 700k a week in the twilight of what is a short career.

Hi, as a woman I would reject the offer as I wouldn't want to move to a country where I'm treated as a legal minor.  :wave

It's easy to think of morals as only hypothetical when you're a heterosexual man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 11:59:02 am
They earn a lot of money but let's not kid ourselves by calling it a 40-hour working week. They have to eat, drink, sleep, etc., according to the club's rules. They have much less freedom than either of us.

There's way more sacrifices to be a footballer (over a 20 year period) than most other jobs. We shouldn't feel sorry for them. Equally we shouldn't equate what they do to a 40 hour working week.

They are also at an elite level in their profession. A highly competitive profession where they are probably in the top 0.01%. The dedication, drive, desire and skill to put yourself in that 0.01% is hugely different than most of us doing a 'normal' job. That level of drive and dedication to be successful, probably from an early age, potentially permeates to things beyond just playing. For some/most it'll be a drive to squeeze out everything from your talent. Like in most professions that will equate to money for some.

Unless you are elite at your profession and have shown that drive to succeed over decades then it's probably very hard to understand what a footballer might be thinking. I suspect it'll be a very different mindset to most people doing a 40h working week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:03:08 pm
Imagine if the moves break down because of our demands and they then spend the money on the likes of Fred or Elneny. We're receiving offers for players who aren't in our future, we'd be crazy to turn them down.

Fabinho we shouldn't turn down, but Henderson they need to pay more, because he is captain, homegrown, and can play multiple positions perhaps even RB, like Milner.
Also the Saudis should pay more to get an English player who is a household name in Asia, that will help their aims to get some of the Asian viewership
If we sell Fabinho first that should allow us to demand more money for Henderson
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:03:49 pm
I know Fabinho's had a bad season, but 1 year ago, he was in the conversation for best defensive midfielder in the world. Around that same time, Casemiro was surplus to requirements at Madrid and went to United for £60 million.
Man united are mad.

Nobody would pay that for Fabinho so its pointless looking at Casemiro. If this is an offer at the table we have to take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:28:01 am
Klopp really doesnt rate him at all.
Doesnt even give him a pre season just straight on loan.
Same with Carvalho & Ramsay. I dont think they have futures at us

Well thats not true.

Ramsay missed most of the season with injury so a loan makes sense
Carvalho we didnt want to sell and felt he would get more game time elsewhere to develop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
All a bit unsettling this really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 12:04:59 pm
We're losing a few highly influential players who have been the leadership of the team for a while. Regardless of being able to stay fit, losing 5 players in one position has a huge impact on a squad.

I don't think anyone is disputing that we need quality, but you're understating the impact that many senior players leaving can have.
Mac Allister played almost twice as many minutes as Ox, Keita, and Milner combined last season. We really need to replace the minutes of Fabinho more than anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:03:49 pm
I know Fabinho's had a bad season, but 1 year ago, he was in the conversation for best defensive midfielder in the world. Around that same time, Casemiro was surplus to requirements at Madrid and went to United for £60 million.

He was, but his drop off has to be considered for 1, Casemiro wasnt sold because of a drop off, they just progressed in building an insane midfield and Man U are Man U, £60 mill was obscene but for their approach it was normal. Antony was more than Virgil ffs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:47 am
Gut feeling is Henderson stays and Fabinho goes.

Lavia replaces Fabinho.

I rate Lavia highly but that would be a huge risk. We would need a more experienced DM imo otherwise you're having to start a very inexperienced Lavia against Chelsea or Henderson who can't play the DM role to the same level anymore.

If Fabinho leaves I think we need a sure starter for the DM role to come in. If Henderson leaves and Fabinho stays then I'm more than happy with Lavia as he could rotate with Fabinho. If both Henderson and Fabinho both leave then I would want a Tchoumaneni/Caicedo type player along with Lavia.
