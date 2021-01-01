Based on last season the midfield needs to be ripped up and started over (were halfway there already). No hyperbole, away to Brighton last season is the worst Ive ever seen Liverpool perform in all my years supporting the club. Weve had heavier defeats but Ive never seen us look so clueless. Brighton waltzed through us at will. Im not in the slightest bit worried if we move Fabinho on as long as his replacement is of sufficient quality.



I felt the same after that Brighton game, the Wolves one too was an absolute disgrace and there's not many times I've said that in Klopp's days. It always hurts to lose great players who have won the lot but I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a part of me that's very excited if it means we go back into the market and hopefully bring a top replacement in. Replacing those two, the way they've looked in recent times, I seriously don't believe it should be a massive challenge. It'll be expensive yes, they might not show their best football in the first 6 months/year etc, but yeah, bring it on I say. People will say what they want about the Saudi stuff, yes it's horrible, but I think it could be a blessing in disguise losing these two if we can bring two in.A rebuild can have multiple stages and might not be done overnight (Real Madrid for example with these young talents they've signed in the past couple of years) but I've seen enough from that midfield now to know that it just will not get back up to the level we want to be at - and that's winning titles, getting back into the Champions League and winning that too. I think these are exciting times, not the transfer window itself of course, the promise of winning with fresh blood. Bring it all on.This 'shiny new toys' shout too has to be the worst on here. Are we allowed to be excited about Mac Allister and Szoboszlai? Probably not according to some. Personally I'm hoping the next one we sign is the best that money can buy, and fuck it, if they want to add one of Lavia or Thuram on top of them then go for it!